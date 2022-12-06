Albany Technical College (ATC) will expand the Weekend Class sessions to include two additional programs this spring, Criminal Justice Technology, and Early Childhood Care and Education. During this current fall semester, ATC offered General Education courses on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. These additional Weekend College classes will allow for more flexibility in scheduling and accommodate the busy lifestyles of ATC students. Students can complete their program required courses while balancing work and family responsibilities.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO