Read full article on original website
Related
albanyceo.com
Albany Tech Expands to Evening Classes for Medical Assisting and Pharmacy Technology starting Spring 2023
Albany Technical College will begin offering evening classes for the Medical Assisting Associate of Applied Science Degree and Diploma Program and Pharmacy Technology Associate of Applied Science Degree and Diploma Program starting the spring semester of 2023. Students can have a more flexible schedule to accommodate work and family obligations. This will enable expedited graduation for much needed healthcare employees in the southwest Georgia region.
albanyceo.com
Weekend Classes expanded to offer Criminal Justice Technology and Early Childhood Care & Education this Spring at Albany Technical College
Albany Technical College (ATC) will expand the Weekend Class sessions to include two additional programs this spring, Criminal Justice Technology, and Early Childhood Care and Education. During this current fall semester, ATC offered General Education courses on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. These additional Weekend College classes will allow for more flexibility in scheduling and accommodate the busy lifestyles of ATC students. Students can complete their program required courses while balancing work and family responsibilities.
albanyceo.com
Brad Lanier Oil Co. Holds Groundbreaking for Dawson Travel Center
Brad Lanier Oil Co. announced Wednesday the groundbreaking on the company's latest LOCSTOP Travel Center in Dawson. This new, state-of-the-art facility on State Highway 82 will sit on 23 acres with more than 6,000 square feet of retail space featuring dining, professional driver's lounges, showers, parking, weigh scales and other amenities. See more.
albanyceo.com
What's Happening at the Flint RiverQuarium
Join us for Tadpole Time Friday at 10 am! This month we are reading the book "A Loud Winter's Nap" by Katy Hudson, meeting our animal ambassador Pumpkin the box turtle, visiting the Blue Hole exhibit and making a craft featuring a potato masher turtle! Enjoy the Flint RiverQuarium on your own after our time together.
albanyceo.com
Family Day is Saturday, Dec 10 at the Albany Museum of Art
The City of Albany Recreation & Parks Department is joining again with the Albany Museum of Art to bring Family Day to Southwest Georgia. The event is free and open to the public. Come out to the museum, 311 Meadowlark Drive in Albany, 10 am-1 pm on Saturday, Dec 10...
albanyceo.com
Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes Historic Windsor Hotel in Americus to Lineup of Boutique Properties
The Windsor Hotel is the latest addition to the growing Ascend Hotel Collection, a global portfolio of resort, boutique, and historic hotels that reflect their surrounding communities. Situated in the heart of downtown Americus, Georgia, the five-story Victorian-style hotel provides visitors with convenient access to the city's popular attractions, while paying homage to its unique charm and rich history.
Comments / 0