Fayette County, KY

fox56news.com

City councilman proposes solution to Georgetown water hike

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The city’s mayor Tom Prather said contractor mistakes and a math error by hired consultants have cost Georgetown millions of dollars. But Councilman David Lusby said he has a solution that could pay for a new water treatment plant without being such a drain on the taxpayers.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

New report shows Kentucky leads the way in improving 6-year college completion rates

Kentucky’s gains in six-year college completion rates tied for second best in the nation, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report. Completing College: National and State Reports updates the six-year college completion rates nationally and for each state by tracking the enrollment and completion outcomes for the fall 2016 cohort of beginning college students through June 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KYTC expands its civil engineering scholarship programs to invest in future transportation leaders

Building roads and bridges is synonymous with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), and so is the Cabinet’s more than 70-year legacy of building Kentucky’s future workforce of transportation leaders. KYTC is expanding its two civil engineering scholarship programs to now include a third construction management scholarship – all...
KENTUCKY STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. Ball said that through her staff’s efforts, her office has returned a record amount of unclaimed property to the rightful owners. Ball is a Republican in her second...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage Act

A historic decision was made by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, signing The Respect for Marriage Act which federally protects same-sex marriages. The House Vote was 258 to 169, including all Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favor. How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage …. A historic...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New Lexington outpatient rehabilitation clinic unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington now has a new outpatient rehabilitation clinic, one that features updated equipment. University of Kentucky HealthCare Rehabilitation services unveiled a new outpatient therapy space at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital. The 19,500-square-foot clinic houses three new individual gyms for neurological rehabilitation, orthopedic rehabilitation, and vestibular rehabilitation, as well as a seating and mobility clinic.
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky League of Cities recognizes four Northern Kentucky city officials with Governance Awards

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) has recognized four Northern Kentucky city officials for their achievements in city governance. KLC recently presented Edgewood City Administrator Brian Dehner and Elsmere City Administrator Matthew Dowling with Level III Master of City Governance Awards. In addition, Edgewood City Clerk Belinda Nitschke and Edgewood General Services Director Rick Lunneman where recognized with Level I Achievement in City Governance Awards.
EDGEWOOD, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

