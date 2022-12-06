Read full article on original website
KYTC, ODOT plan events to provide information, gather feedback on Brent Spence Bridge project
Are you curious how (and where) a revamped Brent Spence Bridge and its completely new companion span will separate local commuters from pass-through travelers?. Do you have thoughts and/or strong feelings about noise barriers, landscaping, pedestrian walkways, and the “look” of the piers and abutments?. Both questions and...
fox56news.com
City councilman proposes solution to Georgetown water hike
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – The city’s mayor Tom Prather said contractor mistakes and a math error by hired consultants have cost Georgetown millions of dollars. But Councilman David Lusby said he has a solution that could pay for a new water treatment plant without being such a drain on the taxpayers.
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State. Commercial Metals Company (CMC), which is headquartered in Irving, Texas, plans to open a new steel plant in Berkeley County, West Virginia. “I am thrilled to welcome Commercial Metals Company to […]
New report shows Kentucky leads the way in improving 6-year college completion rates
Kentucky’s gains in six-year college completion rates tied for second best in the nation, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report. Completing College: National and State Reports updates the six-year college completion rates nationally and for each state by tracking the enrollment and completion outcomes for the fall 2016 cohort of beginning college students through June 2022.
KYTC expands its civil engineering scholarship programs to invest in future transportation leaders
Building roads and bridges is synonymous with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), and so is the Cabinet’s more than 70-year legacy of building Kentucky’s future workforce of transportation leaders. KYTC is expanding its two civil engineering scholarship programs to now include a third construction management scholarship – all...
linknky.com
Will eliminating the state’s income tax blow ‘a hole’ in its revenue stream?
In a series of tweets, the Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Jason Bailey, said that what Kentucky is doing by cutting the income tax and replacing it with sales tax revenue is “blowing a huge hole in KY’s revenue stream.”. But, others argue that...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
Ford and SK will receive $250 million upfront from Kentucky taxpayers for the companies' massive battery park in Hardin County. The money is "well spent," Gov. Andy Beshear says.
wvlt.tv
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line
BRISTOL, Va. (WVLT) - A Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is set to open in Bristol, Virginia, just across the Tennessee state line. The 300,000 square-foot hotel and casino is set to open in 2024, and it’s good news for East Tennessee bus companies. Hard Rock broke ground Wednesday...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Wave 3
Make Ends Meet: Ky. tax law changes explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s sales tax will be changing in the new year and will effect more than 30 different services. The changes come as part of House Bill 8, which makes 34 additional service categories subject to tax, and require the services to collect 6% sales tax from customers for providing those services.
Al Cross: Beshear became popular from pandemic work, but it won’t sustain him in bid for reelection
When Gov. Andy Beshear was sworn in three years ago Saturday, he was a fluke, elected by just 5,136 votes — less than 0.4% of the total — due to controversial utterances by incumbent Matt Bevin. Republicans won all the other statewide offices going away, including a first-time candidate who defeated a former Miss America.
wymt.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. Ball said that through her staff’s efforts, her office has returned a record amount of unclaimed property to the rightful owners. Ball is a Republican in her second...
wymt.com
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - At the beginning of the new year, changes to Kentucky’s sales tax will go into effect on more than 30 services, one of which includes utilities. Some Kentuckians will see a tax on their sewer, water, and fuel starting January 1, but exemptions are out there.
'We're getting tired of the crime': Juvenile justice bill to head back to Frankfort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Teenagers in Kentuckiana have often been the suspects of violent crimes – from carjacking, to arson, to murder. A bill that aims to crack down on juvenile crime in Kentucky is once again heading to Frankfort for consideration in the upcoming session, and parents could also be held responsible.
fox56news.com
How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage Act
A historic decision was made by the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, signing The Respect for Marriage Act which federally protects same-sex marriages. The House Vote was 258 to 169, including all Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favor. How Kentuckians feel toward the Respect for Marriage …. A historic...
wdrb.com
Some Kentuckians who own multiple residences may have to pay new utility tax
Some Kentuckians who own multiple residences may have to pay new utility tax. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, there will be a 6% tax applied to utilities at residences if it is not the customer's domicile, or primary, residence. Those services would include water, electric and gas.
Empty Bowls lead to full stomachs, full hearts in Nicholasville
Students at The Providence School made bowls for the ‘Empty Bowls’ event. The Bowls weren’t empty for long.
fox56news.com
New Lexington outpatient rehabilitation clinic unveiled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington now has a new outpatient rehabilitation clinic, one that features updated equipment. University of Kentucky HealthCare Rehabilitation services unveiled a new outpatient therapy space at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital. The 19,500-square-foot clinic houses three new individual gyms for neurological rehabilitation, orthopedic rehabilitation, and vestibular rehabilitation, as well as a seating and mobility clinic.
Kentucky League of Cities recognizes four Northern Kentucky city officials with Governance Awards
The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) has recognized four Northern Kentucky city officials for their achievements in city governance. KLC recently presented Edgewood City Administrator Brian Dehner and Elsmere City Administrator Matthew Dowling with Level III Master of City Governance Awards. In addition, Edgewood City Clerk Belinda Nitschke and Edgewood General Services Director Rick Lunneman where recognized with Level I Achievement in City Governance Awards.
Governor, First Lady invite Kentuckians to Saturday’s Frankfort Christmas Parade, state tree lighting
Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear on Tuesday invited Kentuckians to the Frankfort Christmas Parade and to join them on the South Lawn of the Capitol for the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree this Saturday, Dec. 10. “Britainy and I are proud to call Frankfort our...
