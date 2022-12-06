Crushed, cold and nearly dead, stranded motorist too injured to contact anyone after crashing near Ellensburg saved

Read full article on original website
Royal City woman dies in crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash – A Royal City woman died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Grant County. It happened on SR 26 near milepost 27 about nine miles east of Royal City. Authorities said Kathryn Kannely, 71, of Royal City, was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the...
Driver leaves woman behind after crashing into strip mall | Fire blotter
CPR: 10:39 p.m. (Auburn). Firefighters responded to a man in his 70s whose heart had suddenly stopped. They started CPR and kept at it as King County paramedics were treating him. The man regained a pulse, and paramedics drove him to MultiCare Auburn Medical Center. Nov. 30. Aid call: 2:49...
Shots At Another Road Rage Incident In Seattle
Washington State Patrol are urging drivers to be polite on the road, avoid eye contact with angry drivers and report aggressive driving to stay safe. This information was reiterated after a passenger was shot while traveling on West Seattle Bridge. Seattle police are still searching for the suspect. Eye witnesses say a gray or silver vehicle fled the scene.
Semi-Truck Driver Facing Charges In Massive 38-Vehicle Crash In Washington
All eastbound lanes on I-90 in the area were closed for 10 hours after the disastrous crash.
WSP: Yakima driver’s excessive speed resulted in 38-vehicle pileup on I-90
UPDATE: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday — Washington State Patrol troopers have cited a Yakima man for excessive speed in a 38-vehicle collision that sent three to the hospital and shut down I-90 eastbound for 10 hours. According to an update from WSP, the 57-year-old driver was approaching milepost 126 when he lost traction and came to a rest facing north, blocking...
Man Drove Over 110 MPH After Drinking and Crashed Near Roy, Killing Passenger, Charges Say
A man charged Monday in a suspected DUI wreck east of Roy that killed a 19-year-old man was allegedly driving more than 110 mph on a rural road before the crash, charging documents say. Ramone Jermaine Canley, 21, was charged in Pierce County Superior Court with vehicular homicide for the...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grant County (Grant County, WA)
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Adams Road, just south of Interstate 90, east of George just before 7:00 a.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was driving south on the interstate when it lost control on the ice roads...
WSP investigating fatality crash near Royal City
ROYAL CITY - Washington State Troopers are at the scene of a two-car fatal crash about 9 miles east of Royal City this evening. Troopers say the crash happened at 2:16 p.m. on SR 26. It is unknown how many people died in the wreck at this time. The roadway...
2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
2 brothers from Quincy killed in Grant County crash after losing control on icy roadway
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is releasing new information about a crash near George in Grant County that left two dead and three others injured. GCSO said two brothers, 21-year-old Rodrigo Medina and 27-year-old Daniel Medina, were driving near Adams and Baseline when...
Wenatchee Police Still Looking For JCPenney Burglary Suspect
The Wenatchee Police Department is still looking for the suspect who hid inside a JCPenney dressing room and stole jewelry back in November. On Nov. 16, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to an alarm at the Wenatchee JCPenney around midnight. Upon inspection, officers discovered two broken jewelry cases along with surveillance...
Arson suspect in ACX, Ellensburg rec center fire held on $500,000 bail
ELLENSBURG — A man accused of setting a fire that destroyed a shop building owned by ACX and the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center was previously charged with breaking into an ACX office and stealing $2,000 while he was employed at the business. Lyle Chance Morgan, a former ACX...
Investigation of May 7 police shooting in Wenatchee sent to prosecutor for review
WENATCHEE — The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit has completed its investigation in the May 7 police shooting outside a Wenatchee church that left a man dead. The completed investigation has been sent to the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office for review. On May 7, Wenatchee police responded...
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 4 juveniles suspected of assaulting man on bus
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is searching for four juveniles who are suspected of assaulting a 55-year-old man on a Pierce Transit bus Saturday. According to the sheriff’s department, one of the juveniles also pointed a gun at the man. The sheriff’s department said the juveniles got on...
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Soap Lake (Soap Lake, WA)
The Washington State Troopers reported a two-vehicle collision on Sunday. The accident took place at the intersection of State Route 17 and State Route 28 in the afternoon. According to the officials, the collision was between a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a 2014 Toyota Prius. The Dodge Ram,...
UPDATE: Both directions of I-90 back open over Snoqualmie Pass
UPDATE (12:45 p.m.) — Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is back open in both directions. Along with clearing the morning wrecks on both westbound and eastbound I-90, WSDOT crews also had to fix the concrete barrier along the highway. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, according...
Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD
A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
Report: Grandview man found shot to death a homicide victim
A Grandview man who was found dead in a car the day before Thanksgiving is a homicide victim. An autopsy determined that Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, died from a gunshot wound, according to a Yakima County sheriff’s news release. Deputies and Grandview police were called to the intersection of Old...
NWCC: Vantage Highway Fire was Washington's biggest wildfire in 2022
VANTAGE - Despite Washington's somewhat dormant fire season in 2022, our local region happened to be stricken by the state's largest this year. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, the 30,659-acre Vantage Highway Fire was the state's largest wildfire in 2022. The blaze started Aug. 1 about five miles west of Vantage near I-90 in Kittitas County.
