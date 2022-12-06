Crushed, cold and nearly dead, stranded motorist too injured to contact anyone after crashing near Ellensburg saved

GRANT COUNTY, Wash – A Royal City woman died and another person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Grant County. It happened on SR 26 near milepost 27 about nine miles east of Royal City. Authorities said Kathryn Kannely, 71, of Royal City, was driving westbound when she lost control of her vehicle and slid into the...

GRANT COUNTY, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO