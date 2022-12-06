Read full article on original website
Holiday Happenings This Weekend
If you need some nudging to get into the holiday spirit, this weekend is for you! There are so many great events in our cities and towns. Below are my top picks, but wanted to let you parents know that Kids' Art Brunches are back at The Ford Tavern and there's a great craft fair at Missituk Elementary School. As always, if you have an event, share it on my event calendar for free!
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
63 fun Christmas ornaments to make your tree even more special
Christmas ornaments come in classic, funny, and custom designs. Here are 63 of our top picks, from glass bulbs to collectibles from Hallmark and Disney.
Tanger Outlets Commerce to Send Shoppers on The Elf on the Shelf Magical Scavenger Hunt
Tanger Outlets Commerce is once again partnering with The Lumistella Company, makers of the globally-recognized iconic brand The Elf on the Shelf® to get shoppers into the festive spirit this holiday season. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive adventure. This exclusive Tanger Outlets Commerce The Elf on the Shelf® Scavenger Hunt takes place now through Dec. 24.
Christmas carolers sing and march around sleeping teen girl at 3 a.m. without waking her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother grew up in the same predominantly Roman Catholic Portuguese neighborhood I did, nearly three decades later. Of course, there were many differences by the time I was born. For example, Christmas caroling was popular in the neighborhood when my mother grew up; I've never even seen a Christmas caroler except on television and in movies.
All aboard for the Polar Express Pajama Party at SW Regional Library
Climb aboard the Polar Express as it pulls into the Southwest Regional Library on Friday, December 16th. Come dressed in your pajamas to this after-hours holiday party where the whole family is invited to stop at stations along the “track” through the Library. Stops include a craft depot, post office, Santa’s workshop, and an ornament station, along with a cookie and hot chocolate pit stop. Look for special appearances by Mrs. Claus, the Polar Express conductor, and the North Pole elves along the way. Children can also ride a kid-sized Polar Express train on the Library grounds (weather permitting), and listen to a reading of The Polar Express.
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
Hallmark Channel Is Hosting The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village — How To See It
Here at TravelAwaits, we’re slightly obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movies and Christmas light displays, so imagine our excitement when we found out Hallmark was putting on its very own holiday light display! Enchant, presented by the Hallmark Channel, features a light maze, an ice skating trail, a Christmas market, festive treats, and more! There are plenty of photo ops throughout, including a chance to get your pic with the big man in red. Enchant is happening throughout December in a city near you. Here’s what to expect at this fabulous Hallmark holiday light display event.
Santa Sightings 2022
It's that time of year! Elves are making mischief, kids are wearing ugly sweaters, and you are making little faces on cheese sticks because we can't bring baked goods to school anymore. (Thank you Covid!) But the big question? Where do we find a good-looking Santa that is Instaworthy? We got you covered!
Don't Miss The Carnival of Lights Featuring "A Castle Christmas"
Head over the the Martin County Fairgrounds every Friday - Sunday, through December 18, 2022, for the Carnival of Lights, a spectacular, holiday lights event! This dazzling, family event features holiday light displays, 150 nativity exhibits, a Nutcracker collection, ceramic Christmas village, a "Non-profit Expo," carnival rides and games, free activities for kids, food trucks, music, live holiday performances by area schools, youth, and talented local musicians, vendors, and more!
January Winter Camps at the Chestermere Rec Centre
Chestermere Before and After School Care is now accepting registrations for their Winter Camp from January 3 - 6, 2023. Daily activities include a baking day, crafts, self-defence training and sports. You may register for one day or the full week. Contact us at 825.735.1956 or Chestermerebeforeafterschool@gmail.com to register. Chestermere...
Nats Park has transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays
WASHINGTON — Nationals Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland for Enchant in Washington, D.C. More than 4 million lights fill the stadium to create an immersive holiday experience. “It is absolutely unbelievable to watch this event gets built,” said Heather Gordon, Enchant’s company manager. “Everything from the...
Brunch with Santa at Desmond's This Weekend and Next!
You and your family are invited to come and have brunch with Santa this Sunday, December 11, or Sunday, December 18 from 10 am to 3 pm! Visit Santa while enjoying a hearty and delightful brunch at Desmond’s Restaurant at East Wind. The kids can meet the jolly old elf himself and take a free photo with Santa. Brunch includes Endless Peel & Eat Shrimp and a Chocolate fountain.
6 Tips to Making Memories at a Gaylord Rockies Staycation!
The holidays are a special time of year, with so much happening all at once! Every year our family struggles to fit school performances, work, classroom and friend parties, shopping, decorating, hours cleaning, gift wrapping, and countless other obligations all into the limited number of days in November and December. A few years ago, I made a promise to my family to fit some of our own fun in between the chaos. That began one of our favorite traditions — a staycation at Gaylord Rockies to enjoy their holiday celebrations. Since we've celebrated there for a few years now, I'm happy to share my insider tips with you — so your family can get the most this holiday season, too!
Cold Weather Fun at The Sports Center of CT
Enjoy the Great Indoors this Winter at The Sports Center of CT!. Ice Skating | Winter Programs | Laser Tag | Kids Kamp-Winter Break. Public Skate from 1:00-2:30pm followed by a Free Holiday Show from 2:30-4:00pm. Reserve Your Tickets for Public Skate here!. Learn to Skate - Enhance your level...
CertifiKID Deals for Florida Family Fun
In 2020, Macaroni KID merged forces with CertifiKID (seen on Shark Tank!), a nationally-recognized website that offers discounts on kids' activities and family experiences. I've rounded up some of their best current deals for Florida attractions. These would make great Christmas presents or, thinking ahead, spring break trips!. These deals...
‘Scarred’ mortician mum lists the dangerous Christmas decorations and snacks that are banned in her house
A mum has shared the Christmas decorations and snacks she won't allow in her house because she's a 'scarred mortician'. Lauren Eliza has amassed more than 850,000 followers on TikTok, where she shares insights from her macabre profession in a bid to normalise death. But just because she wants to...
The Home From A Christmas Story Is For Sale, But There's A Catch
With both "A Christmas Story" and the sequel "A Christmas Story Christmas" streaming on HBO Max this holiday season, both longtime and newer fans of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) can joyfully rewatch the classic film and maybe introduce it to someone new. But for Brian Jones, the owner of the Cleveland house featured in the film, this season is a time of trying to sell the iconic home, along with the properties surrounding it. His reasoning was simple: "You have this nice 1940s look and then, right next door, boom! Condos or townhomes? Now that just doesn't fit," he told Variety.
Enter to WIN ~ Christmas in Color Giveaway
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
Our Little Foodies is Coming to Boardman Park!
Are you ready to have more fun and less stress during mealtime? The earliest years of our children's lives are so important in establishing healthy habits, especially when it comes to food. The pressure of making sure your kid is getting all the right stuff can make mealtime especially frustrating when they want to reject all the good-for-you-food. So how to you go from stressful to fun meals? Our Little Foodies is here to help!
