FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
WIFR
Two hurt duirng Avon Street shooting in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Thursday shooting in Freeport. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday on W. Avon Street. Freeport police say they have identified a suspect, but details about any charges haven’t been released at this time. This...
Homicide suspect caught one year after Mason Hada’s death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police have caught the suspect in local teenager Mason Hada’s car crash death more than a year after the incident. The U.S. Fugitive Task Force arrested Deahri Steele, 19, in Detroit on Thursday. According to Rockford Police, he fatally struck Hada, then 16, in August 2021 on his way home from […]
Burglars disguised as Beloit utility workers rob home
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are warning residents to be on the lookout after three men, disguised as Beloit utility workers, stole from a home while the residents were there. According to Beloit Police, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, two Hispanic men claiming to be from the city’s water department, knocked on the door of […]
WIFR
Police search for suspect in break-in at Chicken Hop in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators need the public’s help identifying a suspect in a restaurant break-in. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday at Chicken Hop, 3511 E. State St. in Rockford. Police responded to the alarm and found the front doors and windows of the restaurant had...
Driver flees Rockford Police, crashes into empty house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two men were arrested late Wednesday after fleeing police and crashing into an empty house on Broadway. According to police, officers tried to stop a car in the 2600 block of Broadway around 10:25 p.m., but the driver sped away. The car crashed into a house in the […]
Rockford Police arrest man with a satchel full of cocaine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said a Monday traffic stop lead to a drug bust after officers found a satchel of cocaine in the suspect’s car. According to police, Kenneth Fuzzell-Partee, 24, was the subject of a traffic stop in the area of 9th Street and 12th Avenue around 1:50 a.m. on Monday. Inside […]
MyStateline.com
Man wanted in Freeport armed robbery of 81-year-old woman arrested in South Dakota
Police have arrested a man for the attempted robbery of an 81-year-old woman in Freeport last month. Man wanted in Freeport armed robbery of 81-year-old …. Police have arrested a man for the attempted robbery of an 81-year-old woman in Freeport last month. Santa Claus makes early stop at Rockton’s...
MyStateline.com
Homicide suspect caught 1 year after crash that killed East High School football player
Police have caught the suspect in local teenager Mason Hada's car crash death more than a year after the incident. Homicide suspect caught 1 year after crash that killed …. Police have caught the suspect in local teenager Mason Hada's car crash death more than a year after the incident.
WIFR
Police: 81-year-old woman almost robbed in Freeport
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An 81-year-old woman claims a man tried to rob her in Freeport. According to the woman, the man approached her just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of W. Galena Avenue. She says the man demanded money and threatened her life by saying he was armed with a weapon.
Man arrested, accused of pointing gun at person at Brodhead bar
BRODHEAD, Wis. — A Beloit man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at another customer at a Brodhead bar over the weekend. In a news release Thursday, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said the 22-year-old man pointed a gun at another man around 1:40 a.m. Sunday following a disturbance at a bar in the 1100 block of...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Approx. 300 traffic stops in Winnebago County in the last 72 hours
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. We keep everyone...
MyStateline.com
Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now wanted for armed robbery at Best Buy
Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a string of robberies to Culver's restaurants throughout southern Wisconsin, who is now wanted for an armed robbery at a Janesville Best Buy. Man, suspected in Wisconsin Culvers robberies, now …. Police are trying to identify a man wanted for a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford
Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
MyStateline.com
Eyewitness News at Nine
State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. Santa Claus makes early stop at...
nrgmediadixon.com
Deputy Attacked After Responding to a Domestic Dispute
On Wednesday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of West Henry Road for the report of a physical domestic disturbance. After an investigation, Deputies arrested 35-year-old Joseph D. Smith of Polo for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer and Domestic Battery. Smith was taken into custody...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Accident with injuries on the West side
Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Sources are reporting that the automobile accident happened at approx. 7:25 am. Sources are reporting that it appears that there might be possible injuries. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. You may want to avoid...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a bad accident in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a bad accident in Winnebago County. It is currently ongoing near E State and Fairview. Initial reports are saying that a vehicle has rolled over. And it is reported to have landed in the nearby creek. Two people are reported to be possibly trapped inside. And the...
Police searching for Grinch stealing Christmas decorations in Sycamore
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole Christmas decorations from outside a home in Sycamore. Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video taking down the lighted displays. They then drove off in an SUV. Law enforcement says other Christmas decorations have been stolen in the area. […]
Teen Shot in Face, Man Injured in Rockford Shooting Near 7th Street
Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place late last night (Monday 12/5) in a southeast Rockford neighborhood. According to the press release, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South 6th Street around 11:50 pm on Monday. While on the way to the first...
