KTEN.com
'Hoax threats' trigger extra security at Oklahoma schools
(KTEN) — At least eight school districts across Texoma were on alert Friday morning after receiving telephoned threats, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. OHP spokesperson Capt. Scott Hampton said all of the calls appeared to be false alarms. The FBI said it was aware of "numerous swatting incidents across...
KTEN.com
Dickson schools on lockdown after police activity
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — There was an added police presence around Dickson Public Schools on Thursday morning. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said Dickson police were searching for an individual in the area who may be suicidal and could be armed. The school was notified about the activity and...
