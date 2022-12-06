Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
freelinemediaorlando.com
City Of Orlando issues a Call For Artists
ORLANDO — The Orlando city government has issued a Call For Artists as part of its 2023 Black History Month Exhibition at Orlando City Hall. The City hosts this celebration to highlight “the positive contributions of our African American residents by dedicating the month of February to the rich and diverse Black culture and heritage,” notes the city’s website. “Black history is an integral part of American history because Blacks have played an essential role in building and shaping this great country.”
Locally-Owned and Operated Coffee Shop to Debut in Ocoee
"We figured this area could use something a little different than the chains that are already here.”
bungalower
Bungalower’s Top 13 Weekend Event Picks for December 9-11
Here is a look at some of the best events taking place this weekend. Remember, you can always visit the complete events calendar by clicking on “EVENTS” on our main menu. You can also hear our editor’s event picks below. If you’d like to have your event...
disneydining.com
Physical Altercation Leaves Guest Area Shut Down, Security Guard with Injuries at Universal Studios Orlando
A security guard at Universal Studios Orlando was attacked by a guest of the resort who was allegedly part of a group involved in an altercation over the weekend at the park. According to OTPZ, a security guard working at Universal Orlando‘s Cabana Bay Beach Resort was assaulted on Wednesday evening after informing a guest that glass was not permitted in the pool area at the resort hotel. OTPZ reports that the security guard was left with a broken nose after a guest “head-butted” the Universal guard in response to the guard’s directive about having glass in the pool area of the resort hotel property.
WPBF News 25
After their flight got canceled, 13 strangers decided to rent a van and drive instead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Would you hop into a van with a bunch of strangers for a long overnight ride?. Faced with a canceled flight, that's exactly what a group of passengers did at Orlando International Airport. Along the way, they found friendship and a bit of celebrity. "Amy said,...
bungalower
Google releases Local Year in Search roundup for 2022
Each and every year, Google looks back at the moments and trends that made that year unique and special in its Year in Search roundup. This year the top trending search globally was “Wordle,” as the popular five-letter guessing game became a daily ritual almost as popular as having a cup of coffee when you wake up.
click orlando
Historic Orlando ice cream shop Goff’s Drive In closing, owner hopes to find new location
ORLANDO, Fla. – Goff’s Drive In, which has stood at the same spot in Orlando since 1948, is closing its doors on the historic location, but the owner hopes the business can find a new home. Todd Peacock, the current owner of Goff’s, said that his legal counsel...
WFTV
Photos: Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando
Publix opens new grocery store in Orlando Publix Super Markets opened a new store Thursday at Town Center at O-Town West in Orlando. (Publix Super Markets /Publix Super Markets)
bungalower
United Arts awards $500,000 in venue subsidy grants to local organizations
United Arts of Central Florida (Website) has just shared a list of 33 recipients of its fourth cycle of Orange County Venue Subsidy Grants, which we told you about HERE in October. The Orange County Venue Subsidy Grant for Arts and Culture is meant to help bridge the gap between...
SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
theapopkachief.com
King Buffet Chinese Restaurant has been a local favorite for over 15 years
There are three good reasons to celebrate the holidays at King Buffet Chinese Restaurant: less work in the kitchen, more spontaneity, and a restaurant with an extraordinary variety of food that is sure to please every palate. King Buffet Chinese Restaurant will be open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. You’ll...
It's a homecoming of sorts when Grand Buffet return to Orlando this week
Anyone who was part of the buzzing and fertile Orlando indie and hip-hop scenes in the 2000s can attest to the left-field genius of alt-rap heroes Grand Buffet. Although they were actually from Pittsburgh, they were one of the flagship acts on Fighting Records — one of the leading Orlando indie labels of that era — and had ties so deep here that they were treated like local royalty. But it’s not that Grand Buffet simply moved on once Fighting folded in the late 2000s; they themselves essentially went dark.
theapopkavoice.com
Secret meeting between Mayor Nelson, city officials and Rock Springs Ridge HOA shocks City Commission
It was in April 2021 when Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson proposed a deal to swap City land on Harmon Road to facilitate a deal between the Rock Springs Ridge Homeowners Association and The Golf Group, owners of the RSR golf course lands. Then, in November 2021, the Apopka City Council...
Black religious leaders come together for national summit in Orlando next week
The Conference of National Black Churches is set to host a three-day-long ecumenical convention at the Rosen Centre Hotel on International Drive from Dec. 13-15. The assembled leaders will discuss issues facing the Black community and ongoing work to improve the daily lives of those in their communities. The annual conference invites top religious leaders, activists and lawmakers from around the country, and this year's summit will focus on the disastrous effects of COVID-19 and the institutional crisis of systematic racism.
fox35orlando.com
Double doses of Narcan handed out to Downtown Orlando bars, clubs
Project Opioid has launched a new program in hopes of saving lives. They have teamed up with the Orlando Hospitality Alliance to launch project "Downtown Drip." The goal is to get Naloxone, also known as "Narcan," into as many bars and restaurants as possible.
bungalower
Eyes on the Street: Goff’s Drive In has closed
Goff’s Drive-In (Facebook) suffered severe damage in May this year when an arson set fire to the building, not once but twice, forcing it to close. The shop, which is located at 212 S. Orange Blossom Trail [GMap], first opened in 1948 and was set to reopen to the public on July 18th but remained closed. The exterior signage was removed ahead of Hurricane Ian, when the owner said it was part of their prep tasks, but was never reinstalled when the hurricane passed, with no real updates until this week.
ems1.com
Fla. nonprofit sends double-strength naloxone to downtown Orlando as overdoses rise
ORLANDO — As powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to drive overdose deaths in Central Florida, traditional overdose-reversal methods aren’t working anymore. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been used for years to temporarily reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, restoring breathing and consciousness to an unconscious person within minutes. It can be injected or used as a nasal spray.
State archaeologists returning to site of mysterious debris on Florida beach
State archaeologists are set to investigate a large piece of debris that was partially unearthed at a Florida beach after back-to-back hurricanes destroyed seawalls, dunes, and swept away layers of sand.
