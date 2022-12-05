Read full article on original website
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
LeBron James And Carmelo Anthony’s Kids Will Play Against Each Other On Monday 20 Years After Their Fathers’ First Meeting On The Court
It seems almost unbelievable that LeBron James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. 20 years down the line, James is 37 years old, but he is still one of the best players in the league. The credit for it goes to LeBron for maintaining his body with utmost care.
Russell Westbrook Joins Magic Johnson As Only Lakers To Record Triple-Double Off Bench
The Los Angeles Lakers announced that Russell Westbrook joined Magic Johnson as the only player in franchise history to record a triple-double off the bench. Westbrook accomplished the feat after he scored his third field goal of the night in the Lakers’ overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. For...
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Shocking Trade Rumors Emerge For 4 Knicks Players
The New York Knicks rotation has undergone some big changes throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite being just past the quarter point of the season, the Knicks have already used nine different players in the starting lineup for multiple games. The most recent change was Tom Thibodeau cutting his rotation...
Embiid scores 53, leads 76ers to 131-113 win over Hornets
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 53 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 131-113 win over the Charlotte Hornets on
Lakers Fans Call Out LeBron James After He Goes 1-8 From Three In Second Straight Loss: "Father Time Is Catching Up On LeBron"
Just when it seems like the Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of figuring it out, they fall flat on their face once again. They had seen their 3-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Raptors, but they were short-handed in that game, so it was understandable that they came away with a loss.
The story of the former Milwaukee Buck that became the richest NBA player you never heard of
When talking about the wealthiest NBA players ever, you would usually think of guys such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, or Shaquille O'Neal. However, one guy that is in that company, despite being far from an NBA household name, is a former Milwaukee Buck, Junior Bridgeman. NBA career.
Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
Malik Beasley has words for Rudy Gobert after game
Malik Beasley confronted Rudy Gobert over his former teammate’s actions at the end of Friday night’s game. Gobert’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat his former team the Utah Jazz 118-108. Minnesota got some extra points at the end when Gobert decided to put in a basket with 2.4 seconds left instead of letting the clock run out. Beasley was upset over Gobert’s actions and let the center know it.
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
NBA Fans React To Rumors Of Kyrie Irving Signing With New Balance After Cutting Ties With Nike
The Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has been in the headlines for various reasons this season, but most of them haven't been in favor of him. He was absolutely destroyed by everyone in the NBA community for sharing a link on Twitter to a movie featuring anti-Semitic disinformation. Kyrie Irving...
Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California
Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
LeBron James' SpringHill Company Is Reportedly Taken Seriously In Hollywood: "Now, There's A LeBron Era"
When LeBron James moved to Los Angeles to become a Laker following the end of his second stint with the Cavaliers, there were rumors about his priorities. Some thought he was more invested in becoming a part of the movie business than winning more championships, and he proved them wrong almost immediately by winning it all with the team in 2020.
LeBron James Says He's 'Woke,' Rips The NBA Media For Ignoring Jerry Jones Scandal
After nearly two decades in the NBA, it appears that LeBron James has completely lost his patience with the media. The usually classy and respectful superstar has made it a point to take an aggressive stance against today's media culture. It all started after the Kyrie Irving fiasco, which involved reporters across the league hounding the former NBA champion with all sorts of questions about his beliefs and morals.
3 Players The Dallas Mavericks Could Trade This Season
The Dallas Mavericks have had a wobbly season so far despite Luka Doncic's brilliance. While the Slovenian has been their potent weapon, the side definitely needs another superstar to share the load, and that would be the prime reason behind their front office looking at adding a potential superstar during the trade window.
Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris
The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
