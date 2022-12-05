ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?

The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Rumors Emerge For 4 Knicks Players

The New York Knicks rotation has undergone some big changes throughout the 2022-23 NBA season. Despite being just past the quarter point of the season, the Knicks have already used nine different players in the starting lineup for multiple games. The most recent change was Tom Thibodeau cutting his rotation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Malik Beasley has words for Rudy Gobert after game

Malik Beasley confronted Rudy Gobert over his former teammate’s actions at the end of Friday night’s game. Gobert’s Minnesota Timberwolves beat his former team the Utah Jazz 118-108. Minnesota got some extra points at the end when Gobert decided to put in a basket with 2.4 seconds left instead of letting the clock run out. Beasley was upset over Gobert’s actions and let the center know it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Trae Young Reportedly Purchases $20M Mansion In Southern California

Hawks star Trae Young has really found a home in Atlanta. Since the 2018 draft, he has essentially been the face of basketball in ATL. Apparently, Young really likes Southern California as well. In a curious report from Dirt.com’s James McClain, it is revealed that the sharpshooting point guard has purchased some property in the 'Golden State.'
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Says He's 'Woke,' Rips The NBA Media For Ignoring Jerry Jones Scandal

After nearly two decades in the NBA, it appears that LeBron James has completely lost his patience with the media. The usually classy and respectful superstar has made it a point to take an aggressive stance against today's media culture. It all started after the Kyrie Irving fiasco, which involved reporters across the league hounding the former NBA champion with all sorts of questions about his beliefs and morals.
Yardbarker

3 Players The Dallas Mavericks Could Trade This Season

The Dallas Mavericks have had a wobbly season so far despite Luka Doncic's brilliance. While the Slovenian has been their potent weapon, the side definitely needs another superstar to share the load, and that would be the prime reason behind their front office looking at adding a potential superstar during the trade window.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Surprising Trade Details Emerge About 76ers’ Tobias Harris

The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation. The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

