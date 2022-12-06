Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Two-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79 North of City Results in Death of Man from Monongalia County
FROM THE MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT, SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. Today, Friday, Dec. 9, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle, head-on crash, on Blue Horizon Drive under the 1nterstate 79 overpass. At the scene, 68-year-old Charles Hicks, from Core, in Monongalia County, was pronounced dead by...
Emergency road closure in Taylor County due to rockslide
A Taylor County road is under an emergency closure due to a rockslide, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced on Tuesday.
Power outage planned in Morgantown next week
There will be a planned power outage in a Morgantown neighborhood next week, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday.
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police
According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
Man killed in head-on crash in Monongalia County
A man was killed in a head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive Friday morning.
WDTV
Thousands in Marion County without phone service
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 290 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 28; State Deaths at 7,638
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Dec. 9) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 617,094 with an increase of 290 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
WDTV
Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave...
UPDATE: Nov. 21 wreck in Bridgeport ruled fatal
Multiple crews, including the medical examiner were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.
WDTV
Barbour County police looking for missing teen
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a teen last seen on Wednesday. Deputies said Isabella Marie Boggs, 16, entered a dark SUV or a maroon 2016 Ford F-150 with West Virginia registration 06G 123. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to...
WDTV
Bridgeport Planning Commission in talks of rezoning large area of city
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport could potentially see a massive rezoning in the upcoming year. At Monday’s Bridgeport Planning Commission meeting, the board looked at a large section of the city that contains roughly 500 lots that are all located in an area zoned Residential-2, which allows for multi-unit homes, apartments, and duplexes.
List: Cold weather shelters in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Cold shelters in Morgantown opened at the beginning of the month, but there are options for people who need to get out of the cold across West Virginia. The WV Coalition to End Homelessness shared the following list of warming shelter options: Monongalia County Hazel’s House of Hope, 20 Scott Ave., […]
DUI checkpoint planned for Randolph County
The Elkins detachment of the West Virginia State Police announced that it will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday.
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
connect-bridgeport.com
Canaan Valley Skiing, Tube Park Opening Date Listed
WBOY is reporting that Canaan Valley Resort in Tucker County has released the opening date for its Ski Area and Tube Park. According to a release sent Monday, the resort plans to open winter activities on Saturday, Dec. 17, if conditions allow.The Ski Area has 47. In 2021, the resort...
West Virginia brewery to add Fairmont location
Stumptown Ales announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they would be expanding their operation to Fairmont.
WDTV
New business coming to former Pier 1 Imports site in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For months, many have speculated about what was next for the vacant Pier One building and lot situated at the NewPointe development on Emily Drive. Parrotta Paving and Excavating demolished the structure. Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino said there will be a new business taking over that...
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
