Tucson, AZ

AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on Tucson’s east side on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Tucson police, the body was found near the 9400 block of East 22nd. Nothing suspicious was noted at the scene, according to officers.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman found dead near Irvington, Mountain in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a possible fatal pedestrian accident near Irvington and Mountain in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was found dead in the area and she may have been hit by a vehicle. The TPD said more...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sheriff: Corrections officer choked by inmate at Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate in the Pima County jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly choked a 19-year-old corrections officer, causing her to lose consciousness, on Thursday morning, Dec. 1. Authorities said Friday the corrections officer and her partner were serving paperwork to an inmate,...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Family mourns 21-year-old woman killed by impaired driver in Pinal County

Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
