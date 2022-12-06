Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
Oregon offers scholarship to Arizona Wildcats' leading receiver Dorian Singer
Finding help at the wide receiver position is going to be a need for Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program. It's why the Ducks are expected to be active in the NCAA Transfer Window. When one of Arizona's star wide receivers entered the transfer portal on Monday, the Ducks were one of the first of many schools to extend an offer.
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
KOLD-TV
Death investigation underway on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found on Tucson’s east side on Monday, Dec. 5. According to Tucson police, the body was found near the 9400 block of East 22nd. Nothing suspicious was noted at the scene, according to officers.
KOLD-TV
Woman found dead near Irvington, Mountain in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a possible fatal pedestrian accident near Irvington and Mountain in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 4. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was found dead in the area and she may have been hit by a vehicle. The TPD said more...
KOLD-TV
Heavy flooding closes schools, roads in Pinal County
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Flooding near Arizona City has closed roads and canceled school for elementary students. Pinal County Sheriff’s Office first reported heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning. Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon. The intersection of Sunland Gin and Battaglia is closed along with other streets in the area.
Law enforcement apparently shoots, kills suspect near Grant and Oracle
An aggravated assault suspect was shot and killed when officers responded to a call for help at West Rillito Street Sunday evening.
KOLD-TV
Sheriff: Corrections officer choked by inmate at Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate in the Pima County jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly choked a 19-year-old corrections officer, causing her to lose consciousness, on Thursday morning, Dec. 1. Authorities said Friday the corrections officer and her partner were serving paperwork to an inmate,...
AZFamily
Family mourns 21-year-old woman killed by impaired driver in Pinal County
Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
Police arrest man who allegedly shot woman in road rage incident
Police say 38-year-old Michael Koch shot a woman in another car while driving before hitting another car. He then ran off at about 4:15 p.m.
AZFamily
Impaired driver was going 80 mph before deadly crash in Pinal County, deputies say
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an impaired driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in the Ak-Chin Indian Community that killed a woman Sunday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., PCSO deputies responded to a three-car crash near Ralston Road and Fanner Drive. Deputies say 19-year-old...
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0