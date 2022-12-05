Read full article on original website
Heartbreaking for our community: Citrus deputies said a man shot and murdered his wife following a disagreement.EddyEvonAnonymousCitrus County, FL
Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Burritos for All at Coyote RojoJ.M. LesinskiSpring Hill, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
75-year-old motorcyclist killed while merging onto I-75 in Pasco County
All southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked near Dade City after a crash.
Man shot ‘several’ times found lying on road, dies in Tampa-area hospital
A man died after he was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds in North Tampa on Sunday morning.
Pasco deputy car struck while pursuing vehicle leaving burglary scene
A Pasco County deputy's vehicle was struck while pursuing someone Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson.
Polk County Firefighter From Lakeland Arrested On Fraud Charges
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Polk County Firefighter Lance Taylor Dunn of Lakeland for Grand Theft (F3) and Fraud (F3) after falsifying his time card on three separate occasions. Dunn resigned following his arrest.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County detectives searching for man they say stole from store
HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that stole merchandise from a store in the Hudson area November 9th. According to detectives, around 12:45 p.m., a man reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 13700 block of Little Rd. in Hudson. The man appears to be...
Lakeland Man Killed In Hit And Run Overnight, Polk County Sheriff Looking For Truck, SUV
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive in Lakeland that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Lakeland man. At around 7:15 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022,
Have you seen Karen? Citrus County deputies issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old woman
CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. — Have you seen Karen Benevente?. Citrus County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for the missing 80-year-old woman last seen at about 2 p.m. Friday in the Citrus Springs area. Benevente left her home on North Buckland Drive in a 2020 gold Honda sedan with...
Citrus County Chronicle
25-year-old man kills self during CCSO raid
One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning raid Thursday, Dec. 8, in Pine Ridge, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO law enforcement personnel arrived in force, serving a narcotics search warrant for a home at 5023 N. Bedstrow Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Detectives reported narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the narcotics search warrant.
Tampa police investigate fatality traffic crash
Officers from the Tampa Police Department responded to a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on Saturday at 11:44 a.m. in the area of Causeway Boulevard and Maritime Boulevard.
Madeira Beach driver accused of killing woman in crosswalk on Treasure Island
Pinellas County deputies said a Madeira Beach man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Treasure Island.
Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment
I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
Florida man accidentally shoots at deputy in a fit of road rage
A sheriff’s deputy from Hillsborough County, Fla., was driving away from the county sheriff’s office firing range Wednesday evening when he was shot at from a man in another vehicle.
Deadly motorcycle crash causes Tampa road closure
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.
tampabeacon.com
Man held after dog is stabbed
A man was arrested after deputies say he unlawfully entered a home in Dover and stabbed a pet to death with a machete. Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr., 25, faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, and armed burglary of a dwelling. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported that...
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Joshua Shelvin
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joshua Shelvin, a missing 35-year-old. Shelvin is 5’9”, around 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Shelvin was last seen on Dec. 9 around 5:30 p.m., in the Dove Dr. area of Zephyrhills. Shelvin was last seen wearing a gray polo, black jeans and blue/red shoes. If you have any information on Shelvin’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Pasco marine deputy saves dog trapped in mangrove
A Pasco County marine deputy saved a dog trapped on a mangrove island in New Port Richey.
2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car flips during crash in Hernando County
Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday in Hernando County.
2 people arrested in Lakeland, illegally altered guns recovered
Polk County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested in Lakeland for illegally altering firearms Thursday morning.
iontb.com
Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Investigators say a 70 year-old male driver from St. Petersburg was operating a burgundy Chrysler Town and Country minivan and involved in the deadly, single vehicle traffic crash in the 6100 block of Central Avenue.
Mysuncoast.com
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
