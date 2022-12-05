ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County detectives searching for man they say stole from store

HUDSON, FLA- Pasco Sheriff detectives are searching for a man that stole merchandise from a store in the Hudson area November 9th. According to detectives, around 12:45 p.m., a man reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 13700 block of Little Rd. in Hudson. The man appears to be...
HUDSON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

25-year-old man kills self during CCSO raid

One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning raid Thursday, Dec. 8, in Pine Ridge, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO law enforcement personnel arrived in force, serving a narcotics search warrant for a home at 5023 N. Bedstrow Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Detectives reported narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the narcotics search warrant.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment

I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Man held after dog is stabbed

A man was arrested after deputies say he unlawfully entered a home in Dover and stabbed a pet to death with a machete. Alexander Hernandez-Delgado Jr., 25, faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon, and armed burglary of a dwelling. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported that...
DOVER, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Joshua Shelvin

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Joshua Shelvin, a missing 35-year-old. Shelvin is 5’9”, around 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Shelvin was last seen on Dec. 9 around 5:30 p.m., in the Dove Dr. area of Zephyrhills. Shelvin was last seen wearing a gray polo, black jeans and blue/red shoes. If you have any information on Shelvin’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
PARRISH, FL

