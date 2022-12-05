ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Savannah Aylin

24-year-old woman has 22 babies with millionaire husband who is now in jail

Christina Ozturk, 24, is a Russian blogger who married 57-year-old millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. The couple met in Georgia while Christina was on vacation and fell in love in no time. Christina even described meeting Galip as love at first sight. Soon after, Christina and her daughter Vika, whom she gave birth to at seventeen, moved to Batumi, Georgia, to live with Galip.
Dspeaker

Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
Outsider.com

Woman Charged With Animal Abuse After Disturbing Horse Videos Go Viral

An equestrian trainer is now facing charges because of a video that went viral, which showed a horse being dragged by a vehicle. Last week, a video of a horse being dragged surfaced on social media. The circumstances surrounding the event are unknown, as is the type of vehicle involved. In the video, a woman’s voice can be heard saying “Good girl.”
The Independent

Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road

The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
MARYLAND STATE
dallasexpress.com

Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
DogTime

Dog Reunited With Family After 12 Years

One of the most difficult things a dog parent can go through is having their dog go missing. Sometimes, there’s a happy ending, with many parents being reunited with their canines before long. Other times, unfortunately, the pups may never be found. Dog mom Liz Eldridge had finally given up hope that her dog, Missie, […] The post Dog Reunited With Family After 12 Years appeared first on DogTime.
a-z-animals.com

9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats

Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
The Independent

Idaho murders - updates: Eerie new crime scene detail emerges as Moscow police target mystery car

Investigators trying to track down the killer of four University of Idaho students are searching for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the home at the time of the murders.Moscow Police said on Wednesday the vehicle was “in the immediate area” of the home on King Road in the early hours of 13 November, when Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death.The occupant “may have critical information to share regarding this case,” police said, as they asked for the public’s help.On Wednesday, police also addressed...
MOSCOW, ID
pethelpful.com

Rescue's Tender Care of 19-Year-Old Dying Cat Has Us So Moved

Our hearts go out to all the senior animals who are living in shelters. It’s so sad because most people who adopt want a younger animal to bring home. We hate to see these older animals not get all the love they deserve in their final days. But luckily, rescue shelters step in to show love if they don’t get adopted.
CUSTAR, OH

