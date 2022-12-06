ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Californian

Fragments of me: An ode to my Berkeley childhood

It doesn’t snow in Berkeley. Growing up, I thought that was one of the city’s only downsides. Every year on July 4, we would go to the marina to watch the fireworks standing with thousands of our neighbors in the ocean’s cold breath. I stood reevaluating whether I really liked the cold at all and always decided that I did:
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Sorry plays unapologetic, innovative set with Disq at Rickshaw Stop

Rising indie rock bands Disq and Sorry played a mercurial, frenzied show at San Francisco’s Rickshaw Stop Dec. 1 while touring to promote their respective sophomore albums. Though Disq hails from Wisconsin and Sorry traveled all the way from London, the two sets mixed ’90s Midwest emo with ’70s British post punk for a near perfect pairing.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy