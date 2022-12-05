ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

decrypt.co

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters Insists SBF Attend FTX Hearing on Capitol Hill

The ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee tells the embattled ex-CEO that skipping out not an option. Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters returned to Twitter today to more forcefully compel FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to attend the December 13 House Committee hearing on the collapse of FTX. "It is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Senate panel threatens to subpoena Bankman-Fried for FTX hearing testimony

The top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Banking Committee have threatened to subpoena FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried if he doesn’t agree to testify during a hearing on the cryptocurrency firm’s collapse scheduled for next week. In a Wednesday letter, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) warned Bankman-Fried that he may be forced to…
cryptoslate.com

U.S. banking committee says SBF ‘must answer for the failure’ of FTX

The US senate banking committee in a Dec. 7 letter to Sam Bankman-Fried said he must answer for the failure of his crypto firms in a hearing scheduled for Dec. 14. The committee chairman Sherrod Brown wrote that if SBF failed to honor the invitation, he would be issued a subpoena.
The Independent

Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech

Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
MARYLAND STATE
270towin.com

House Update: Four Seats Uncalled; GOP Majority Will Have 220-222 Seats

Republicans clinched the House earlier this week and will enjoy a narrow majority when the new Congress is seated in January. Currently, the party has won 219 seats, while Democrats have won 212. The Democratic total includes California 34, where one of two Democrats on the ballot will prevail. Four...
COLORADO STATE
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried funneled max donation to Nancy Pelosi's likely successor

FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried donated the maximum amount an individual can give to a candidate to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., likely successor. Bankman-Fried made a contribution worth $5,800 to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., in July 2021, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. While the amount was relatively tiny compared to the roughly $38 million the crypto entrepreneur funneled to candidates and political action committees (PAC) ahead of the midterm elections, it represented the maximum contribution an individual is allowed to donate to a single candidate under federal campaign finance laws.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy floated the possibility of impeaching Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign over the situation on the southern border.

"He cannot and must not remain," McCarthy said at an event in Texas. What happened: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested his party might pursue the impeachment of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas if the Cabinet member doesn't resign from his position overseeing the nation's immigration laws. How he said...
EL PASO, TX
The Hill

End of an era: Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader

The Nancy Pelosi era has come to an end. After leading the Democrats for the last two decades, the House Speaker announced Thursday that she will step down next year from her spot at the top of the party, closing a momentous run for the most powerful woman in U.S. history while clearing the way for a younger generation of up-and-coming lawmakers to climb into the leadership ranks.
TEXAS STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who became the first woman in history to hold the gavel, shepherding landmark bills across four presidencies, announced Thursday she’ll step aside from leadership though she’ll remain in Congress. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she […] The post Nancy Pelosi, first woman to serve as speaker of the U.S. House, steps down from leadership appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KENTUCKY STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Seven U.S. Senators Ask President to Release Leonard Peltier

Washington—Today, seven U.S. Senators submitted a letter to President Biden requesting clemency for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist and Turtle Mountain Chippewa citizen Leonard Peltier. Senators Tina Canish, Mazie K. Hirono, Patrick Leahy, Edward J. Markey, Bernard Sanders, Brian Schatz, and Elizabeth Warren co-wrote the letter, citing President Biden's...
WISCONSIN STATE

