Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?

The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo signs with unexpected team

O.J. Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the...
Russell, Timberwolves knock off Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first […]
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge

Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
LeBron James Again Proved He Can Still Jam

The Los Angeles Lakers were hoping to shock the NBA world and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. But Donovan Mitchell had a different idea and led with a powerhouse performance that put the Lakers away. The Lakers were already the odds-on loser for the match but their chances...
J.B. Bickerstaff And His Cavaliers Welcome Back An Old Friend Friday Night

When the Cavaliers tipoff against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, there will be a familiar face on the opposing bench: Mike Brown. Brown doesn't just have ties to the Cavs' organization, but also directly to current head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff estimates their connection dates back to when he...
Changing of the (Knicks) guard: Miles McBride’s time has come

Throughout his dog days in New York, Miles McBride’s confidence didn’t fall even for once. Thanks to his veteran mentor, Derrick Rose, McBride stayed confident and ready. “Derrick (Rose) has been great to me. The past two years, he always tells me to stay ready, ‘your time’s gonna come,’ and he knows I’m a hard worker and very coachable, so whenever my number is called, I’m gonna be ready.”
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra: `None Of Us Are Happy About This'

A week ago, the Miami Heat felt everything was trending in the right direction. They had won four of five games, including a victory against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics. And then the past two days happened. The Heat lost to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies and then were soundly beaten...
