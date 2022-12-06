Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Has A Boyfriend After She Broke Up With Devin Booker
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been at the top of gossip columns for years, as Booker became yet another NBA player to associate himself with the Kardashian household. Booker and Jenner dated for years before a report earlier this year claimed that the pair had split up. While it seemed like an amicable split, the reports of them having split up were consistently contradictory to each other. A new report has come out that seems to put Booker to bed and alleges that Jenner is now dating her former boyfriend, Harry Styles.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Point Guard Gets Real On What Kind Of Reaction LeBron James Will Get In Return To Cleveland
Now in his fifth season as a Laker, LeBron James has already made himself more than comfortable as a resident of Los Angeles. Still, it wasn't long ago that he was playing for a different city, leading a different team to contention every year. Tonight, James and the Lakers will...
Yardbarker
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
Larry Bird is unarguably one of the best players to ever play in the NBA. He was drafted by the Boston Celtics and spent his entire time in the league with the organization while leading them to three NBA Championships. While Larry Bird had many amazing talents in his bag,...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Yardbarker
Former NBA guard O.J. Mayo signs with unexpected team
O.J. Mayo is continuing his basketball career … about seven time zones away. Arab outlet Kooora reports this week that the ex-NBA guard has agreed to sign with Egyptian pro team Zamalek SC for the coming season. Mayo is scheduled to arrive in Cairo in the coming days, the...
Luka Doncic's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral
Luka Doncic had an incredible dunk in Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.
Russell, Timberwolves knock off Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first […]
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell had profane message for Lakers after hitting game-winner
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the NBA this year. As such, it came as little surprise that they made easy work of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. L.A. had been on a bit of a run heading into this one,...
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge
Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
Yardbarker
LeBron James Again Proved He Can Still Jam
The Los Angeles Lakers were hoping to shock the NBA world and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. But Donovan Mitchell had a different idea and led with a powerhouse performance that put the Lakers away. The Lakers were already the odds-on loser for the match but their chances...
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff And His Cavaliers Welcome Back An Old Friend Friday Night
When the Cavaliers tipoff against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, there will be a familiar face on the opposing bench: Mike Brown. Brown doesn't just have ties to the Cavs' organization, but also directly to current head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff estimates their connection dates back to when he...
Yardbarker
Changing of the (Knicks) guard: Miles McBride’s time has come
Throughout his dog days in New York, Miles McBride’s confidence didn’t fall even for once. Thanks to his veteran mentor, Derrick Rose, McBride stayed confident and ready. “Derrick (Rose) has been great to me. The past two years, he always tells me to stay ready, ‘your time’s gonna come,’ and he knows I’m a hard worker and very coachable, so whenever my number is called, I’m gonna be ready.”
Yardbarker
Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra: `None Of Us Are Happy About This'
A week ago, the Miami Heat felt everything was trending in the right direction. They had won four of five games, including a victory against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics. And then the past two days happened. The Heat lost to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies and then were soundly beaten...
Yardbarker
WWE Legend Ric Flair Says LeBron James Is The GOAT: "I Know Michael, Magic And Met Wilt..."
The NBA's GOAT debate has been in full swing since LeBron James won against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The King has recorded several Finals losses during his career, but his longevity is unmatched in NBA history and he has won nearly every accolade that the league has to offer many times over.
Comments / 0