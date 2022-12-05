Read full article on original website
u.today
MATIC Keeps Surging as Starbucks and Polygon Collaboration Goes Live
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRPL "Layer 2" Smart Contract Platform Marks Significant Milestone: Details
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, 4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex in 1 Hour, 760 Billion SHIB on Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four stories over the past day. Ripple will lose against SEC, crypto executive claims. According to a recent tweet by Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, the SEC will defeat Ripple fintech giant in the long-running lawsuit. Hoffman believes that the only outcome all XRP supporters can expect is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of XRP made XRP a security. Federal judges, says Hoffman, realize that most people purchased XRP in the hope that "the number would go up." Therefore, it is unlikely that Ripple and its supporters' arguments about the alleged utility of the cryptocurrency would succeed.
u.today
SHIB Hits Big New Milestone, Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on Listing News, XRP to Become Available for Fiat Purchases in UK and France: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. SHIB hits big new milestone in past two days: details. Shiba Inu continues reaching new milestones day by day to the great delight of its holders. This time, the latest achievement concerns the SHIB holder count, with the number of holders increasing by 2,045 over the past two days, per WhaleStats data. Currently, a total of 1,258,689 people own the second biggest meme coin. In the past year, despite the crypto winter that started in February, the community has managed to add a staggering 250,000 new members. SHIB reached the first million holders in November 2021 after its price spiked to a historic high of $0.00008845. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000009316.
u.today
Polygon (MATIC) Slammed by Solana Cheerleader for Centralization and Low TPS, Co-founder Responds
Polygon's (MATIC) Sandeep Nailwal indicates mass dApp exodus from Solana (SOL) Mr. Mumtaz took to Twitter to debunk the "VC chain" narrative about the Solana (SOL) ecosystem and accused Polygon Network (MATIC) of centralization. Polygon leaders addressed his points. Solana (SOL) is 100x more centralized than Polygon (MATIC), Helius' Mumtaz...
u.today
Two Cryptocurrencies Due to Launch in 2023 Might Have Great Upside Potential
u.today
What Are Chances of Cosmos (ATOM) Being Standout Ethereum Killer?
u.today
Two Off-the-radar Cryptocurrencies to Keep Eye on in 2023
u.today
YES WORLD Launches Crypto Utility, Now Use YES WORLD Token in 80 Countries
Singapore, - Leading blockchain based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal that supports thousands of merchants in over 80 countries worldwide. YES WORLD announced today to the global community members that YES WORLD Token is getting adoption worldwide and thousands of new holders of YES WORLD Token are seen every single day.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Be Listed by Major Japanese Exchange
OkCoinJapan, the Japanese subsidiary of OK Group, has announced its decision to add the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced. As reported by U.Today, Japanese fans of the SHIB token have been clamoring for...
u.today
Ripple Partner and J.P. Morgan Team up in UAE, Major Japanese Exchange Reacts to Petition to List SHIB, David Gohkshtein Believes BTC Bottomed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Major Japanese exchange reacts to petition to list Shiba Inu (SHIB) To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple partner and J.P. Morgan join forces in UAE, here's what for. Al Fardan Exchange, a crypto exchange...
u.today
LuxWorld - The Whole “Travel to Earn” Ecosystem in Web3
u.today
Bitcoin Holders Will Get Richer as Big Crash Comes Closer, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says
u.today
DeFiChain Grand Central Hard Fork Activated on Dec. 8
DeFiChain, a new-gen cryptocurrency protocol designed to supercharge DeFis with the power of Bitcoin (BTC) forks, activates a major upgrade to enhance decentralization and advance its masternode ecosystem. DeFiChain Grand Central hard fork opens new epoch for clients, validators and tokenholders. According to the official statement shared by the DeFiChain...
u.today
Galaxy Digital Blocked by Judge from Immediately Acquiring Celsius Unit
Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn has decided to put off the sale of GK8 to Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital, Bloomberg reports. The judge said that he was inclined to greenlight the deal. However, attorneys will have to file additional information. Glenn took issue with a provision that may transfer legal...
u.today
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Mysterious Whale, While SHIB Enters Unusual Top
u.today
XRP Remains in Uptrend Despite Flurry of Enormous Transactions in Last 2 Days: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 8
u.today
Cardano Founder Explains Why Project Hasn't Penetrated Indian Markets Much
u.today
Elrond (MultiversX) Lists on Top US Exchange Coinbase: Details
u.today
Exclusive Interview: How Genius Yield Unlocks New Opportunities for Individuals to Achieve Financial Freedom
Recently I spoke with Dr. Lars Brünjes and Marvin Bertin, the CTO and CSO of Genius Yield, an all-in-one DeFi platform, that combines a concentrated liquidity DEX with an automated yield optimizer. We discussed the possibilities that Genius Yield provides to its users, the benefits of the Web3 technology and, as usual, the interviewees’ crypto portfolio. Let’s dive in!
