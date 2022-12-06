To be honest when my wife Savannah first brought up going to the Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas created by Chip and Joanna Gaines I wasn’t thrilled. Although I have to admit I knew nothing about the silos, as I had never even seen an episode of Fixer Upper. But after visiting the silos I have to admit I must have been missing out on all that Chip and Joanna have built because they have created a lot of fun with the shopping and activities at the silos in Waco.

