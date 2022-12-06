ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Spend your Holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas — Families and friends gather to enjoy the holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo. With more than one million lights on display throughout the park, the display is the largest light display in Waco. All sorts of shimmering bulbs dress up the park in...
WACO, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Santa makes appearance in Killeen

Children in the Killeen area had an opportunty to visit last week with Santa Claus at the AdventHealth Central Texas tree lighting ceremony.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

One more weekend to see 'Elf The Musical at the Central Texas Theatre

KILLEEN, Texas — Santa and his elves will be in Killeen for the second weekend of "Elf the Musical" performances. The musical follows the movie's plot line but includes more singing and dancing. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

10 Things to Do in Central Texas: December 10-11

(KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend in Central Texas with 10 things to do!. Click on the links below to find out more information:. 1. Christmas Lights in the Village | Mayborn Museum | Baylor University. 2. Breakfast With Santa at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Frito Pies and desserts for a good cause

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area are looking for some Texas-size donations!. The annual United Way Employee fund raising campaign will be closed out with a Texas Frito Pie and Dessert sale this Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2p.m., at the Killeen City Hall foyer and south parking lot – located at 101 N College Street at the west end of Avenue D.
KILLEEN, TX
kwhi.com

BURLESON COUNTY HOLDING “CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE”

The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to celebrate “Christmas on the Square” this Friday. The hometown event will start at 6pm on the Burleson County Courthouse Square in Caldwell. The evening begins with an official welcome from the Chamber, as well as, Burleson County...
CALDWELL, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Always Popular Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas Was Lots of Fun

To be honest when my wife Savannah first brought up going to the Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas created by Chip and Joanna Gaines I wasn’t thrilled. Although I have to admit I knew nothing about the silos, as I had never even seen an episode of Fixer Upper. But after visiting the silos I have to admit I must have been missing out on all that Chip and Joanna have built because they have created a lot of fun with the shopping and activities at the silos in Waco.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco's 19th Street post office to remain closed for holidays

With the Highlander Post Office on 19th Street to remain closed for the holiday season, North Waco residents looking to use the post office’s retail services should budget a couple minutes of extra time into their Christmas list this year. Though the area has reported little disruption of delivery service since the closure in August, the nearest alternative location adds a few miles to many residents’ trips.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple Police Officer wins American Legion Officer of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police Officer has been awarded the American Legion Officer of the Year award. The department posted a picture on Facebook congratulating Officer Robert Johnson for receiving the award, and thanking him for his service to both the community and the department. The award, which...
TEMPLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy