H-E-B Feast of Sharing bringing holiday meals to local communities
KILLEEN, Texas — As the holidays kick into full swing in Central Texas, H-E-B is doing its part to give the gift of food and fun back to the community. The chain is preparing to host its annual Feast of Sharing events across the state, including dinners in Temple, Killeen and Waco.
KWTX
Waco lighting business surprises Central Texas family with ‘Light up their hearts’ donated Christmas display
BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Waco lighting business, Lighting by GGA, surprised a Bosqueville family with a custom, donated light display for their home Thursday evening, giving the family a memorable Christmas as they go through a rough time. As they counted down from 3, the Clements family cheered after seeing...
Spend your Holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo
WACO, Texas — Families and friends gather to enjoy the holidays under the 'Wild Lights' at Cameron Park Zoo. With more than one million lights on display throughout the park, the display is the largest light display in Waco. All sorts of shimmering bulbs dress up the park in...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Santa makes appearance in Killeen
Children in the Killeen area had an opportunty to visit last week with Santa Claus at the AdventHealth Central Texas tree lighting ceremony.
KCEN TV NBC 6
One more weekend to see 'Elf The Musical at the Central Texas Theatre
KILLEEN, Texas — Santa and his elves will be in Killeen for the second weekend of "Elf the Musical" performances. The musical follows the movie's plot line but includes more singing and dancing. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the...
KWTX
10 Things to Do in Central Texas: December 10-11
(KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the weekend in Central Texas with 10 things to do!. Click on the links below to find out more information:. 1. Christmas Lights in the Village | Mayborn Museum | Baylor University. 2. Breakfast With Santa at the Helen Marie Taylor Museum.
fox44news.com
Frito Pies and desserts for a good cause
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen and the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area are looking for some Texas-size donations!. The annual United Way Employee fund raising campaign will be closed out with a Texas Frito Pie and Dessert sale this Friday, from 11 a.m. until 2p.m., at the Killeen City Hall foyer and south parking lot – located at 101 N College Street at the west end of Avenue D.
Over 4,000 meals will be served at H-E-B's Feast of Sharing in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — H-E-B is hosting the 23rd Annual Feast of Sharing celebration in Temple on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mayborn Convention Center. Volunteers from both the Temple community and H-E-B will help serve meals to those in need this holiday season.
H-E-B Shares The Table With Killeen, Temple, and Waco In Their Annual Feast Of Sharing
H-E-B is putting on their 15th annual Feast of Sharing in Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas, and they are inviting everyone to come and join them at the table this holiday season. WHAT'S THIS FEAST ALL ABOUT?. It’s a yearly gathering where they proudly serve over 340,000 Texas-style meals during...
kwhi.com
BURLESON COUNTY HOLDING “CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE”
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to celebrate “Christmas on the Square” this Friday. The hometown event will start at 6pm on the Burleson County Courthouse Square in Caldwell. The evening begins with an official welcome from the Chamber, as well as, Burleson County...
The Always Popular Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas Was Lots of Fun
To be honest when my wife Savannah first brought up going to the Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas created by Chip and Joanna Gaines I wasn’t thrilled. Although I have to admit I knew nothing about the silos, as I had never even seen an episode of Fixer Upper. But after visiting the silos I have to admit I must have been missing out on all that Chip and Joanna have built because they have created a lot of fun with the shopping and activities at the silos in Waco.
Jasmin's Fashion Finds: New Boutique in Temple offers stylish trendy clothes and a hat bar
TEMPLE, Texas — From hats to clothes and shoes, one thing is for sure. Central Texas has style. And one local fashion connoisseur is making her mark, by bringing a big city vibe to Temple. Ademaris Price is the owner of Lenna Lane Lifestyle Boutique and Hat bar. The...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Dive into the weekend with Cirque Italia's unique water stage in Waco
Cirque Italia's Water Circus will be in Waco through Sunday. They are the only traveling water show in the United States.
Killeen, Texas Says Farewell to Police Chief Charles Kimble
(Killeen, Texas) - This is a very bittersweet article to have to write. We are saying farewell to the Chief of the Killeen Police Department. Charles Kimble has announced that his last day at the department will be January 27, 2023. FAREWELL To CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE - KILLEEN WILL MISS...
News Channel 25
Waco remembering hometown hero 81 years after ambush catapulted U.S. into WWII
WACO, Texas — Today is the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Waco is remembering a hometown hero, 81 years after the ambush that catapulted the U.S. into WWII. Doris Miller was a Navy cook serving onboard the battleship West Virginia during the surprise attack in 1941. Miller...
Scratch ticket makes Georgetown resident $1 million richer
A scratch lottery ticket made someone who lives in Georgetown $1 million richer.
One Year Later: Where Is The Killeen, Texas Mall Shooting Suspect?
(Killeen, Texas) - On December 7th, 2021, an unknown person entered the Killeen Mall and proceeded to shoot another man inside the Finish Line store. A story from KXXV details the moments before and after the shooting. One young individual even closed the gate in one store to help keep...
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park
The Cedar Park Police Department said it responded to a deadly crash in the 1900 block of W. Whitestone Blvd.
WacoTrib.com
Waco's 19th Street post office to remain closed for holidays
With the Highlander Post Office on 19th Street to remain closed for the holiday season, North Waco residents looking to use the post office’s retail services should budget a couple minutes of extra time into their Christmas list this year. Though the area has reported little disruption of delivery service since the closure in August, the nearest alternative location adds a few miles to many residents’ trips.
Temple Police Officer wins American Legion Officer of the Year
TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple Police Officer has been awarded the American Legion Officer of the Year award. The department posted a picture on Facebook congratulating Officer Robert Johnson for receiving the award, and thanking him for his service to both the community and the department. The award, which...
Comments / 0