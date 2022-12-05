The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host their annual Rose Pruning Day on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A January tradition for almost 40 years, volunteers are invited to spend the morning at the A. C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden, within Mission Historical Park, to prune the approximately 1-acre garden in preparation for spring growth. The annual event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and returned in 2022 with a record-breaking turnout of over 100 volunteers. The Department is seeking up to 150 volunteers for the 2023 event.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO