Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team
Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
Lamar Jackson official status revealed for rival Steelers game
The Baltimore Ravens are poised to take on their rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, but they might be without Lamar Jackson. Baltimore received some bad news on the potential status of their former MVP quarterback. Speaking on Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated that, when it comes to...
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
John Lynch Announces Surprising Decision On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Friday. While today's decision might bring 49ers fans hope for a potential Garoppolo postseason return, San Francisco is appearing to temper expectations on that front. Lynch ...
Jets’ flu outbreak headlines injury report ahead of Week 14 vs. Bills
As if the New York Jets didn’t have enough to worry about playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Now they are facing a mini flu outbreak before their AFC East showdown on the road against the Bills on Sunday. Corner D.J. Reed, wide receiver Corey Davis, tackle George...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 14 of the Fantasy Football Season
The draining of blood from the face. The pit at the bottom of your stomach. The awful thought racing through your brain, screaming “OH NO. WHAT DID I JUST DO?”. For all the things we love about fantasy football (and there are many), there is also some things that drive us nuts.
Bills vs. Jets: Wednesday injury reports
WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report, he is not under “full” because he is not receiving treatment on any injury.
nbcsportsedge.com
Bolts Host Dolphins on Sunday Night Football
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the Lions vs Vikings, Bucs vs 49ers and Derrick Henry props
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. The last time that Detroit was a favorite versus Minnesota came in 2016. The Lions won that game...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
nbcsportsedge.com
Five Players to Fade in Week 14
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Massive Injury Update Ahead Of Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys are a dangerous team because of how strong their defense is. They have stars at each level of the defense, which has led to some dominant performances by the unit. But, the offense was susceptible to some lapses in production at points in the season. In the last few weeks, that has no longer been an issue.
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
nbcsportsedge.com
Is It Worth It to Sweat a Raiders' or a Lions' Futures Ticket?
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 14
The NFL playoffs are drawing nearer, but as we enter Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, no playoff spots have been clinched thus far. Sure, there are a handful of teams that are pretty much locked into the playoffs. They either have clinching scenarios in Week 14 or it would take something mathematically improbable for them to drop out of the top seven in their respective conferences.
