ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

New report shows Kentucky leads the way in improving 6-year college completion rates

Kentucky’s gains in six-year college completion rates tied for second best in the nation, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report. Completing College: National and State Reports updates the six-year college completion rates nationally and for each state by tracking the enrollment and completion outcomes for the fall 2016 cohort of beginning college students through June 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Church turned house on Overton Street

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
NEWPORT, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize

ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Trio of Tri-State icons creating joint destination in NKY

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Three iconic Tri-State businesses are coming together to create a heavenly destination in Northern Kentucky to offer food and entertainment. Braxton Brewing, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza are set to open a joint destination in Union in late 2023, according to a press release from the companies.
UNION, KY
linknky.com

CVG sells 76 acres to Boone County

Boone County is purchasing 76 acres of land from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The deal still needs to be approved by both the Boone County Fiscal Court and the Federal Aviation Administration. The land is located in unincorporated Boone County, and much of it undeveloped rural land that was formerly used for agriculture. Some of the acreage in the deal is currently being used as park space. The sale price of the land is listed as approximately $300,000.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?

Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KYTC expands its civil engineering scholarship programs to invest in future transportation leaders

Building roads and bridges is synonymous with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), and so is the Cabinet’s more than 70-year legacy of building Kentucky’s future workforce of transportation leaders. KYTC is expanding its two civil engineering scholarship programs to now include a third construction management scholarship – all...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy