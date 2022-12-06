Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Affordable housing in Northern Kentucky is everyone’s problem: ‘It could happen to anyone’
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Desiree Bradley was living in Erlanger with her two children and their father when her mother gave her an ultimatum. “She said, ‘If...
New report shows Kentucky leads the way in improving 6-year college completion rates
Kentucky’s gains in six-year college completion rates tied for second best in the nation, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report. Completing College: National and State Reports updates the six-year college completion rates nationally and for each state by tracking the enrollment and completion outcomes for the fall 2016 cohort of beginning college students through June 2022.
KYTC, ODOT plan events to provide information, gather feedback on Brent Spence Bridge project
Are you curious how (and where) a revamped Brent Spence Bridge and its completely new companion span will separate local commuters from pass-through travelers?. Do you have thoughts and/or strong feelings about noise barriers, landscaping, pedestrian walkways, and the “look” of the piers and abutments?. Both questions and...
linknky.com
Church turned house on Overton Street
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
spectrumnews1.com
Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize
ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
Fox 19
Trio of Tri-State icons creating joint destination in NKY
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Three iconic Tri-State businesses are coming together to create a heavenly destination in Northern Kentucky to offer food and entertainment. Braxton Brewing, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza are set to open a joint destination in Union in late 2023, according to a press release from the companies.
Welcome news for holiday travelers as gas prices continue to decrease, nearing 2021 averages
The average price of gas may soon be lower than it was this time last year. That’s welcome news for holiday road trippers who faced record-breaking high prices at the pump through much of the summer travel season. The national average has dropped 26 cents in the past two...
Wawa announces plans to expand into Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana
Stores are currently located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C., with nearly 1,000 locations to date.
Becky Strouse, social worker with Erlanger Police, to discuss her role at Dec. 12 Florence Rotary meeting
An overview of what a Police Social Worker is and the benefits of the program will be the topic of discussion as presented by Becky Strouse of the Erlanger Police Department to the Rotary Club of Florence (@FlorenceRotary) on December 12. Strouse grew up in Alexandria and graduated from Campbell...
We found the landlord who issued the most evictions in Hamilton County
VineBrook Homes says evictions are a last resort. County data shows the company reached that point 1,450 times since 2018, more than any other landlord.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
linknky.com
CVG sells 76 acres to Boone County
Boone County is purchasing 76 acres of land from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The deal still needs to be approved by both the Boone County Fiscal Court and the Federal Aviation Administration. The land is located in unincorporated Boone County, and much of it undeveloped rural land that was formerly used for agriculture. Some of the acreage in the deal is currently being used as park space. The sale price of the land is listed as approximately $300,000.
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's EV battery deals carry big costs for taxpayers
Ford and SK will receive $250 million upfront from Kentucky taxpayers for the companies' massive battery park in Hardin County. The money is "well spent," Gov. Andy Beshear says.
linknky.com
Will eliminating the state’s income tax blow ‘a hole’ in its revenue stream?
In a series of tweets, the Executive Director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, Jason Bailey, said that what Kentucky is doing by cutting the income tax and replacing it with sales tax revenue is “blowing a huge hole in KY’s revenue stream.”. But, others argue that...
KY Horse Park wants new hires out of state merit system, eyes room tax, wants larger commission
The Kentucky Horse Park wants state lawmakers to approve legislation that would exclude its new hires from the state merit system designed to protect employees from political influence. It also is seeking enabling legislation to allow the park to tap into the transient or “bedroom” tax collected by hotels, motels,...
KYTC expands its civil engineering scholarship programs to invest in future transportation leaders
Building roads and bridges is synonymous with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), and so is the Cabinet’s more than 70-year legacy of building Kentucky’s future workforce of transportation leaders. KYTC is expanding its two civil engineering scholarship programs to now include a third construction management scholarship – all...
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Braxton going back to where it all began with planned Union, Ky. location
Just around the corner and a few blocks up from the garage in which the brewery was born, Braxton's new Union, Ky. location is anticipated to open in 2023.
Ohio announces demolition plans for 2,277 buildings in 42 counties: See the full list of impacted addresses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has revealed a list of 2,277 “blighted and vacant structures” throughout 42 Ohio counties that “will be demolished to pave the way for new economic development and housing opportunities across the state.”. You can see the full list of...
