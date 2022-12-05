Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Related
gophersports.com
Gophers Sign Jordy Rothwell for 2023 Season
MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota head soccer coach Erin Chastain has announced the addition of graduate transfer defender Jordyn "Jordy" Rothwell to the Gophers' roster for the 2023 season. Rothwell joins Minnesota after playing her undergraduate campaign at Creighton. "I chose the University of Minnesota because I felt at home...
gophersports.com
No. 9 Gophers Hit the Road for Trio of Road Contests to Close Out First Half
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 9 University of Minnesota wrestling program is set to hit the road for the third-straight weekend as they'll close out the first half of the season with a trio of road contests, including two duals versus ranked opponents. The road trip begins on Friday, December 9,...
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall to Ohio State in Sweet 16
AUSTIN, Texas -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team fell to the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes in four sets, 25-22, 21-25, 21-25, 19-25 on Thursday afternoon at Gregory Gymnasium in the Sweet 16. With the loss, Minnesota's season ends at 22-9, 15-5 Big Ten. "Congratulations to Ohio...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Signs Fleck to New Seven-Year Contract
The University of Minnesota and head football coach P.J. Fleck have agreed to a new seven-year contract. This agreement, pending Board of Regents approval, will keep Fleck in Maroon and Gold through the 2029 season. The 2022 campaign was the sixth for Fleck at Minnesota, where he holds a record...
gophersports.com
Gophers Close out 2022 with a Rematch Against the Huskies
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 4/6 Golden Gopher women's hockey team (12-3-2) is set to close out 2022 with a home-and-home series with No. 14 St. Cloud State (11-8-0). Friday's game will take place at 6:00 pm at Ridder Arena while Saturday's is set for 3:00 pm in St. Cloud, Minn. Saturday's contest will be broadcast on FOX9+ locally.
gophersports.com
Gophers Comeback Falls Short Against Kentucky
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 7, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (5-4, 1-0 B1G) was down seven with 3:43 to go, but another furious comeback fell short against the Kentucky Wildcats (7-1, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. Four Gophers scored in double figures in the loss with freshman Mallory Heyer leading the way with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
extrainningsoftball.com
The Last Inning (Dec. 6, 2022): Spotlighting Minnesota Prospect Alissa Wernz, Reeves Joins Sorcerers, Latest Verbals, ‘Let It Snow’ & ‘The Brow’ Rules
Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected],...
gophersports.com
Gophers Open Big Ten Home Season Thursday Against Michigan
MINNESOTA (4-4, 0-1 BT) vs MICHIGAN (5-3, 0-0 BT) Minneapolis (Williams Arena) TV: BTN (Cory Provus- pbp, Brian Butch, analyst) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Sirius XM: 372. SERIES INFORMATION. 156th Meeting (Michigan leads 92-63) Home vs. Michigan: 41-32 Gophers All-Time vs. Big Ten: 784-884 * - excludes vacated...
willmarradio.com
Vikings stadium could be paid off next year
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
University of Minnesota receives $32.5 million gift from alumna
The University of Minnesota has announced a $32.5 million unrestricted gift from the estate of alumna Karin L. Larson (’61). The bequest from Larson, who died in 2021, is the largest gift ever made to the College of Continuing and Professional Studies (CCAPS) and will be used to establish an endowment to produce a source of income for the school in perpetuity. Initial plans for the gift include creating flexible educational pathways for more students and providing financial, academic, and personalized support. This semester, CCAPS began distributing funds through the Karin L. Larson Legacy Scholarship, providing $250,000 to more than 80 students. Prior to her death, Larson personally supported hundreds of CCAPS students through scholarships and career advising.
tcbmag.com
Huntington President Seeks Racial Justice Through Banking Role
Inertia is anathema to the work and civic lives of Darrel German. The president of Huntington National Bank’s Minnesota region arrived in the Twin Cities in November 2020 and he’s rapidly made an impact in banking, in the business community, and in the fight for racial justice. On...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Minnesota Falls Named Among Most 'Picture-Perfect' Winter Destinations
Onlyinyourstate listed the best Winter destinations for outdoor adventures this season.
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
fox9.com
Melt Pizza Company to open Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chef Anthony Gilbert has announced that his concept, Melt Pizza Company, will take over the former Lolito restaurant at 112 Main St. N in historic downtown Stillwater. Gilbert founded Melt to help pay homage to his late grandparents who fostered his culinary creativity and pushed...
A second nurses strike would bring even higher stakes for Minnesota patients
MINNEAPOLIS — If you're wondering if nurses strikes has potentially deadly consequences for patients, a landmark study, which examined 20 years of evidence from strikes in New York state, provides a sobering answer. "We found that, during the period nurses were on strike, a death rate increase of almost...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Jason’s Top 5 Spots for Big Family Dinners
Table for 10? These restaurants around the Twin Cities can accommodate that. The post Jason’s Top 5 Spots for Big Family Dinners appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Comments / 0