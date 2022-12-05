ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

Gophers Sign Jordy Rothwell for 2023 Season

MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota head soccer coach Erin Chastain has announced the addition of graduate transfer defender Jordyn "Jordy" Rothwell to the Gophers' roster for the 2023 season. Rothwell joins Minnesota after playing her undergraduate campaign at Creighton. "I chose the University of Minnesota because I felt at home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Fall to Ohio State in Sweet 16

AUSTIN, Texas -- The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team fell to the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes in four sets, 25-22, 21-25, 21-25, 19-25 on Thursday afternoon at Gregory Gymnasium in the Sweet 16. With the loss, Minnesota's season ends at 22-9, 15-5 Big Ten. "Congratulations to Ohio...
AUSTIN, TX
gophersports.com

Minnesota Signs Fleck to New Seven-Year Contract

The University of Minnesota and head football coach P.J. Fleck have agreed to a new seven-year contract. This agreement, pending Board of Regents approval, will keep Fleck in Maroon and Gold through the 2029 season. The 2022 campaign was the sixth for Fleck at Minnesota, where he holds a record...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Close out 2022 with a Rematch Against the Huskies

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 4/6 Golden Gopher women's hockey team (12-3-2) is set to close out 2022 with a home-and-home series with No. 14 St. Cloud State (11-8-0). Friday's game will take place at 6:00 pm at Ridder Arena while Saturday's is set for 3:00 pm in St. Cloud, Minn. Saturday's contest will be broadcast on FOX9+ locally.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Comeback Falls Short Against Kentucky

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 7, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (5-4, 1-0 B1G) was down seven with 3:43 to go, but another furious comeback fell short against the Kentucky Wildcats (7-1, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday night at Williams Arena. Four Gophers scored in double figures in the loss with freshman Mallory Heyer leading the way with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
extrainningsoftball.com

The Last Inning (Dec. 6, 2022): Spotlighting Minnesota Prospect Alissa Wernz, Reeves Joins Sorcerers, Latest Verbals, ‘Let It Snow’ & ‘The Brow’ Rules

Get on board with Extra Inning Softball’s regular feature, The Last Inning!. We are scouring the Internet and Social Media and keeping our ears to the street for the latest going on in the softball community. To contribute information, insights, thoughts or content ideas, email us at [email protected],...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Open Big Ten Home Season Thursday Against Michigan

MINNESOTA (4-4, 0-1 BT) vs MICHIGAN (5-3, 0-0 BT) Minneapolis (Williams Arena) TV: BTN (Cory Provus- pbp, Brian Butch, analyst) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Sirius XM: 372. SERIES INFORMATION. 156th Meeting (Michigan leads 92-63) Home vs. Michigan: 41-32 Gophers All-Time vs. Big Ten: 784-884 * - excludes vacated...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Vikings stadium could be paid off next year

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
philanthropynewsdigest.org

University of Minnesota receives $32.5 million gift from alumna

The University of Minnesota has announced a $32.5 million unrestricted gift from the estate of alumna Karin L. Larson (’61). The bequest from Larson, who died in 2021, is the largest gift ever made to the College of Continuing and Professional Studies (CCAPS) and will be used to establish an endowment to produce a source of income for the school in perpetuity. Initial plans for the gift include creating flexible educational pathways for more students and providing financial, academic, and personalized support. This semester, CCAPS began distributing funds through the Karin L. Larson Legacy Scholarship, providing $250,000 to more than 80 students. Prior to her death, Larson personally supported hundreds of CCAPS students through scholarships and career advising.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

Huntington President Seeks Racial Justice Through Banking Role

Inertia is anathema to the work and civic lives of Darrel German. The president of Huntington National Bank’s Minnesota region arrived in the Twin Cities in November 2020 and he’s rapidly made an impact in banking, in the business community, and in the fight for racial justice. On...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Melt Pizza Company to open Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chef Anthony Gilbert has announced that his concept, Melt Pizza Company, will take over the former Lolito restaurant at 112 Main St. N in historic downtown Stillwater. Gilbert founded Melt to help pay homage to his late grandparents who fostered his culinary creativity and pushed...
STILLWATER, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

