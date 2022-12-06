Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
srqmagazine.com
Michael Halflants
GREEN DENSITY | Michael Halflants shared how he is championing sustainable structures. Halflants discussed the direction of sustainable building and the climate of Sarasota's progression. Read more through the link, on our social media, or in the December Edition!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x...
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
Blue Pineapple Files Plan Review for Third Sarasota Location
Blue Pineapple sources its ice cream from a homemade creamery in St. Pete that's been operating since 1979.
srqmagazine.com
Sanctuary Celebrates 15 Years of Rescuing
Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary based in Ona, FL, serving Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee Counties and beyond, is celebrating its 15th anniversary by hosting an Open House on Sunday, December 11th, 2022. Enjoy a day in the country with fun for the whole family to enjoy. Grab a bite to eat at the food concessions, meet the horses, tour the barn, and take part in a 50/50 raffle. Join us for horsemanship and hoof trimming demonstrations, as well as an adoptable horse parade. Participation and support at this year’s Open House helps continue efforts of helping neglected, abused, and abandoned horses for “as long as it takes”. Robin Cain founded the sanctuary on the premise of being a “lifetime home” for unwanted horses. She dedicates her life to ensuring they are safe and comfortable. The horses get to enjoy being horses again living in natural herds. Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As a sanctuary, most of the horses rescued stay at the sanctuary forever and will never have to suffer abuse or neglect ever again. Community support is needed now more than ever as the farm rebounds from Hurricane Ian and ongoing increase in costs for horse care, supplies, and veterinary needs. Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary relies heavily on the annual Giving Tuesday challenge where donations are matched. Giving Tuesday coincides with the Sanctuary’s Open House and runs through Dec 13th,2022. All are welcome at Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary Open House.
Longboat Observer
City receives MPO blueprint for decades of transportation projects
The bad news for construction-weary residents of Sarasota is that there are plenty of road projects on the horizon here. The good news that most of the projects are five to eight years — and beyond — from breaking ground. That was the dichotomy presented to Sarasota City...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million
8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Bay News 9
Gymnastic center expands to meet the growth of the community
TAMPA, Fla. — As more families move to Manatee County, more businesses are forced to adapt and expand to meet the growth of the community. One gymnastics center that recently opened is doing just that they’re already planning to open a second location. Briana Tripoli loves everything about...
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
fb101.com
BISTRO AT SARASOTA ART MUSEUM LAUNCHES NEW FALL-INSPIRED MENU
Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College launched a new fall menu in line with its latest museum exhibitions, including Steven and William Ladd: Lead With a Laugh and Journeys to Places Known and Unknown: Moving Images by Janet Biggs and peter campus. Operated by a team of culinary experts from Constellation Culinary Group, Bistro draws inspiration from Florida’s fruit stands and farmers markets by focusing on locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Bistro’s menu is curated by Executive Chef Kaytlin Dangaran, a Tampa native who trained at the French Culinary Institute.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch IDA urges CDDs to consider upgrades
Inter-District Authority board members in Lakewood Ranch said on Nov. 29 they need to refocus their efforts to keep their communities as viable alternatives to those looking to buy in the many new neighborhoods of the region. That includes spending more money for upgrades when necessary. The topic was discussed...
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka River preservation area grows with land purchase
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Conservationists have acquired more land at the headwaters of the Myakka River, to preserve areas of floodplain marsh and upland forest, it was announced Thursday. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast purchased 69 acres that will increase the size of the Myakka Headwaters Preserve,...
Longboat Observer
New Manatee County deputy administrator grows with the county
GreyHawk Landing resident Mitchell Teitelbaum said he remembered a different Manatee County 10 years ago, when he first moved to the area. He recalled a scene of more pastures and farmlands, and a Main Street at Lakewood Ranch which was far less active than it is today. So he thought...
srqmagazine.com
At the Table: Deep Lagoon
DIVING IN | How Deep Lagoon has become a force in the local dining scene. Discover the upscale casual waterfront restaurant east of the Blackburn point swing bridge that takes you from Osprey to Casey Key. Learn more about how they source the freshest seafood daily through this link, on our social media, or in the December Edition!
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
fox13news.com
Sarasota scientists working on ‘game changing’ red tide research to keep shellfish farmers in business
SARASOTA, Fla. - New technology may allow shellfish farmers to test for red tide toxins, allowing them to self-monitor the levels in their harvest. When red tide moves in, shellfish farmers are forced to shut down indefinitely. "If they have to shut down, that’s their source of income. It can...
srqmagazine.com
Cabaret Opens at Asolo Repetory Theatre
This Thursday, Cabaret opened for Asolo Repertory Theatre, marking the start of the storied theater’s 2022-23 production season. The award-winning musical, which first made its debut in 1967 and is based on the play by John Van Druten, is set in 1931 Berlin and follows the performers and patrons of the luxurious Kit Kat club. As the Third Reich begins to take hold over Germany, the members of the club have to choose between remaining in their fantasy world of cabaret theater or face the mounting threat.
Mysuncoast.com
‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in downtown Sarasota will celebrate the opening of the Ringling Trail “complete street” project Dec. 15. The project, a one-mile stretch between Lime and Pineapple avenues, features protected bicycle lanes, creating a safer road experience for recreational cyclists and commuters. The lanes also provide connectivity between The Legacy Trail at Payne Park and the downtown core.
wuft.org
Florida beekeepers rally community in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
B. Keith Councell is a beekeeper stripped of his bees – 2,800 of them spread across his farms in Arcadia, Cape Coral, Pine Island and Fort Myers. His honeybees were among the 400,000 Florida bee colonies in Hurricane Ian’s path in September. Ian decimated 100,000 total hives, which...
srqmagazine.com
The Old Salty Dog Serves Breakfast with a Slice of Paradise
Waterfront breakfast. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? It sure sounded appealing to my wife and me on a recent weekend morning, and we found an ideal landing spot at Sarasota’s Old Salty Dog on City Island. Salty Dog is a Sarasota tradition. It’s been around since the 1980s, and...
Longboat Observer
Benderson Park undergoes more than $3 million in hurricane repairs
While Nathan Benderson Park is expected to finish repair work by the next racing season, a Sarasota County official said it will cost as much as $1.5 million to fix the wave attenuator. The damage was caused by Hurricane Ian Sept. 28-29. The wave attenuator is a floating metal bridge...
