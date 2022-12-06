Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary based in Ona, FL, serving Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee Counties and beyond, is celebrating its 15th anniversary by hosting an Open House on Sunday, December 11th, 2022. Enjoy a day in the country with fun for the whole family to enjoy. Grab a bite to eat at the food concessions, meet the horses, tour the barn, and take part in a 50/50 raffle. Join us for horsemanship and hoof trimming demonstrations, as well as an adoptable horse parade. Participation and support at this year’s Open House helps continue efforts of helping neglected, abused, and abandoned horses for “as long as it takes”. Robin Cain founded the sanctuary on the premise of being a “lifetime home” for unwanted horses. She dedicates her life to ensuring they are safe and comfortable. The horses get to enjoy being horses again living in natural herds. Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As a sanctuary, most of the horses rescued stay at the sanctuary forever and will never have to suffer abuse or neglect ever again. Community support is needed now more than ever as the farm rebounds from Hurricane Ian and ongoing increase in costs for horse care, supplies, and veterinary needs. Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary relies heavily on the annual Giving Tuesday challenge where donations are matched. Giving Tuesday coincides with the Sanctuary’s Open House and runs through Dec 13th,2022. All are welcome at Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary Open House.

ONA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO