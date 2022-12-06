ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

srqmagazine.com

Michael Halflants

GREEN DENSITY | Michael Halflants shared how he is championing sustainable structures. Halflants discussed the direction of sustainable building and the climate of Sarasota's progression. Read more through the link, on our social media, or in the December Edition!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sanctuary Celebrates 15 Years of Rescuing

Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary based in Ona, FL, serving Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee Counties and beyond, is celebrating its 15th anniversary by hosting an Open House on Sunday, December 11th, 2022. Enjoy a day in the country with fun for the whole family to enjoy. Grab a bite to eat at the food concessions, meet the horses, tour the barn, and take part in a 50/50 raffle. Join us for horsemanship and hoof trimming demonstrations, as well as an adoptable horse parade. Participation and support at this year’s Open House helps continue efforts of helping neglected, abused, and abandoned horses for “as long as it takes”. Robin Cain founded the sanctuary on the premise of being a “lifetime home” for unwanted horses. She dedicates her life to ensuring they are safe and comfortable. The horses get to enjoy being horses again living in natural herds. Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As a sanctuary, most of the horses rescued stay at the sanctuary forever and will never have to suffer abuse or neglect ever again. Community support is needed now more than ever as the farm rebounds from Hurricane Ian and ongoing increase in costs for horse care, supplies, and veterinary needs. Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary relies heavily on the annual Giving Tuesday challenge where donations are matched. Giving Tuesday coincides with the Sanctuary’s Open House and runs through Dec 13th,2022. All are welcome at Sixteen Hands Horse Sanctuary Open House.
ONA, FL
Longboat Observer

City receives MPO blueprint for decades of transportation projects

The bad news for construction-weary residents of Sarasota is that there are plenty of road projects on the horizon here. The good news that most of the projects are five to eight years — and beyond — from breaking ground. That was the dichotomy presented to Sarasota City...
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Residence in Lakewood Ranch, Florida With Picturesque Preserve And Lake Views. Now It Can Be Yours for $5.75 Million

8019 Bowspirit Way Home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida for Sale. 8019 Bowspirit Way, Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a finally modern luxury and opulence in the Lake Club at Lakewood Ranch, situated on 1.13 acres. No other home built to such crafted and magnificent residence has every detail hand selected by the accomplished designers. This Home in Lakewood Ranch offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8019 Bowspirit Way, please contact Stacy Haas, PL (Phone: 941-907-9595 | 941-587-4359) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Bay News 9

Gymnastic center expands to meet the growth of the community

TAMPA, Fla. — As more families move to Manatee County, more businesses are forced to adapt and expand to meet the growth of the community. One gymnastics center that recently opened is doing just that they’re already planning to open a second location. Briana Tripoli loves everything about...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL
fb101.com

BISTRO AT SARASOTA ART MUSEUM LAUNCHES NEW FALL-INSPIRED MENU

Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College launched a new fall menu in line with its latest museum exhibitions, including Steven and William Ladd: Lead With a Laugh and Journeys to Places Known and Unknown: Moving Images by Janet Biggs and peter campus. Operated by a team of culinary experts from Constellation Culinary Group, Bistro draws inspiration from Florida’s fruit stands and farmers markets by focusing on locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. Bistro’s menu is curated by Executive Chef Kaytlin Dangaran, a Tampa native who trained at the French Culinary Institute.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch IDA urges CDDs to consider upgrades

Inter-District Authority board members in Lakewood Ranch said on Nov. 29 they need to refocus their efforts to keep their communities as viable alternatives to those looking to buy in the many new neighborhoods of the region. That includes spending more money for upgrades when necessary. The topic was discussed...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Myakka River preservation area grows with land purchase

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Conservationists have acquired more land at the headwaters of the Myakka River, to preserve areas of floodplain marsh and upland forest, it was announced Thursday. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast purchased 69 acres that will increase the size of the Myakka Headwaters Preserve,...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Longboat Observer

New Manatee County deputy administrator grows with the county

GreyHawk Landing resident Mitchell Teitelbaum said he remembered a different Manatee County 10 years ago, when he first moved to the area. He recalled a scene of more pastures and farmlands, and a Main Street at Lakewood Ranch which was far less active than it is today. So he thought...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

At the Table: Deep Lagoon

DIVING IN | How Deep Lagoon has become a force in the local dining scene. Discover the upscale casual waterfront restaurant east of the Blackburn point swing bridge that takes you from Osprey to Casey Key. Learn more about how they source the freshest seafood daily through this link, on our social media, or in the December Edition!
SARASOTA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
srqmagazine.com

Cabaret Opens at Asolo Repetory Theatre

This Thursday, Cabaret opened for Asolo Repertory Theatre, marking the start of the storied theater’s 2022-23 production season. The award-winning musical, which first made its debut in 1967 and is based on the play by John Van Druten, is set in 1931 Berlin and follows the performers and patrons of the luxurious Kit Kat club. As the Third Reich begins to take hold over Germany, the members of the club have to choose between remaining in their fantasy world of cabaret theater or face the mounting threat.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in downtown Sarasota will celebrate the opening of the Ringling Trail “complete street” project Dec. 15. The project, a one-mile stretch between Lime and Pineapple avenues, features protected bicycle lanes, creating a safer road experience for recreational cyclists and commuters. The lanes also provide connectivity between The Legacy Trail at Payne Park and the downtown core.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

The Old Salty Dog Serves Breakfast with a Slice of Paradise

Waterfront breakfast. Sounds nice, doesn’t it? It sure sounded appealing to my wife and me on a recent weekend morning, and we found an ideal landing spot at Sarasota’s Old Salty Dog on City Island. Salty Dog is a Sarasota tradition. It’s been around since the 1980s, and...
SARASOTA, FL

