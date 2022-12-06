Missing: 66-year-old schizophrenic man last seen in Westmont

| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 66-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who went missing from the unincorporated Westmont area of south Los Angeles County.

Elzie Lewise Butler, also known as L.C., was

between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 92nd Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Butler is described as Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes, a moustache and beard and a birthmark on his ribcage.

Anyone with information on Butler’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.