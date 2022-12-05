ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

NOLA.com

DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor

Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Saturday is election day in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Dec. 10 is election day in Louisiana. The Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging voters to remember:. The deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Dec. 9 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

December 10th election: proposed constitutional amendment 1

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The December 10th elections are only a few days away. It’s important for voters to be prepared before they show up at the polls on Saturday. Joshua Stockley, a political science professor at ULM, goes over the proposed amendment. Amendment One: Ask voters whether they want to add language to the state […]
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

'Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi': New LPB documentary spells it out

"Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi … or Any Place Else!" is not your traditional documentary. While it's educational and packed with history, it's also humorous by way of colorful storytelling, skits and a bit of animation. Before our neighbors to the east get the wrong idea, Louisiana Public Broadcasting's two-night,...
LOUISIANA STATE
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans that Raydell Scott, age 46, a resident of Mount Airy, Louisiana, and Morgan Burl, III, age 43, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, were sentenced in the United States District Court in connection with their pleas of guilty.
HOUMA, LA
WJTV 12

Mississippi ABC warehouse receives four operation proposals

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Mississippi received proposals from three out-of-state businesses and one in-state business in hopes to operate the facility. The Northside Sun reported the out-of-state companies vying for the position are Republic National Distributing Co., Ruan Transport Corp., and Southern Glazer’s of Miami. Mitchell Beverage Meridian is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges and Faces Up to Life in Prison and a $10 Million Fine

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges and Faces Up to Life in Prison and a $10 Million Fine. Louisiana – On Monday, December 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Eric Rodriguez, 41, pled guilty on November 30, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21 United States Code, Sections 846, 841(a)(1), and 841(b)(1)(A).
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State trooper accused of violating restraining order; placed on leave

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order. According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7. Authorities said Ducote was served a […]
MARKSVILLE, LA
stpso.com

Arrest Made in Abita-area Homicide

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Kentwood man in connection with the May 2 homicide which occurred on Pansy Street in the Abita Nursery Subdivision. Tyrus Brock (DOB 11/8/1995) is currently being held in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on unrelated...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA

