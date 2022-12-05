Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
DOTD chief sets up exploratory committee as he considers bid for governor
Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday he has set up an exploratory committee as he considers a bid for governor in 2023. Wilson, who is secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, would run as a Democrat if he enters the race to succeed Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
Saturday is election day in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Dec. 10 is election day in Louisiana. The Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging voters to remember:. The deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Dec. 9 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
theadvocate.com
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win
Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
December 10th election: proposed constitutional amendment 1
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The December 10th elections are only a few days away. It’s important for voters to be prepared before they show up at the polls on Saturday. Joshua Stockley, a political science professor at ULM, goes over the proposed amendment. Amendment One: Ask voters whether they want to add language to the state […]
theadvocate.com
'Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi': New LPB documentary spells it out
"Why Louisiana Ain't Mississippi … or Any Place Else!" is not your traditional documentary. While it's educational and packed with history, it's also humorous by way of colorful storytelling, skits and a bit of animation. Before our neighbors to the east get the wrong idea, Louisiana Public Broadcasting's two-night,...
KTBS
Louisiana Public Broadcasting to air two-part documentary about Louisiana history, culture
The Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas, talks to the soul of Louisiana’s music scene with Jay Dardenne. Thomas and Dardenne will appear in the new documentary "Why Louisiana ain't Mississippi .. or Any Place Else!" on Louisiana Public Broadcasting next week. (Image provided by Louisiana Public Broadcasting)
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
Dept. Homeland Security extends deadline for obtaining REAL ID
The department says this will give states more time to ensure residents have the correct documents to meet security standards set by the REAL ID Act.
KTBS
ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses
NEW ORLEANS – In the summer of 2017, Zachary Terrell was exhausted from a long day of work and ready to have a few drinks with friends in the French Quarter. Then Louisiana State Police troopers changed his life forever. Terrell, a Black man, and his friend, “a white...
Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges
Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans that Raydell Scott, age 46, a resident of Mount Airy, Louisiana, and Morgan Burl, III, age 43, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, were sentenced in the United States District Court in connection with their pleas of guilty.
NOLA.com
Another large insurer is leaving Louisiana. Here's what it means for policyholders.
Yet another major insurer is pulling out of Louisiana. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co., based in Florida, will cease renewing its roughly 36,000 Louisiana home insurance policies in 2023. It is the largest company, in terms of the value of premiums written, to pull up stakes amid the state’s widening insurance crisis.
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana museum honors Amite graduate Smith and three other Louisiana Heisman winners
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana State Museum unveiled a new exhibition honoring the state’s four Heisman Trophy winners at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest Louisiana History Museum on Dec. 7. The Heisman Trophy Trust presents the trophy each December to the outstanding college football...
Mississippi ABC warehouse receives four operation proposals
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Mississippi received proposals from three out-of-state businesses and one in-state business in hopes to operate the facility. The Northside Sun reported the out-of-state companies vying for the position are Republic National Distributing Co., Ruan Transport Corp., and Southern Glazer’s of Miami. Mitchell Beverage Meridian is […]
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges and Faces Up to Life in Prison and a $10 Million Fine
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges and Faces Up to Life in Prison and a $10 Million Fine. Louisiana – On Monday, December 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Eric Rodriguez, 41, pled guilty on November 30, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21 United States Code, Sections 846, 841(a)(1), and 841(b)(1)(A).
Louisiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams - State Finals
Get the latest Louisiana high school football scores on SBLive as the LHSAA state champions are crowned
Louisiana State trooper accused of violating restraining order; placed on leave
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order. According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7. Authorities said Ducote was served a […]
NOLA.com
Bayou Gauche man convicted of molesting girl sentenced to 35 years in prison
A St. Charles Parish judge on Friday ordered a Bayou Gauche man to serve 35 years in prison for molesting young girl over the course of several years, according to the St. Charles Parish District Attorney's Office. A jury convicted Ramey Arceneaux, 46, of molestation of a juvenile under 13...
stpso.com
Arrest Made in Abita-area Homicide
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Kentwood man in connection with the May 2 homicide which occurred on Pansy Street in the Abita Nursery Subdivision. Tyrus Brock (DOB 11/8/1995) is currently being held in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on unrelated...
