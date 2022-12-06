Read full article on original website
Friday's Scores
Abbeville Christian Academy 74, Ezekiel Academy 55. Albertville vs. Fort Payne, ccd. B.B. Comer vs. Bessemer City, ccd. Coosa Christian vs. Pleasant Valley, ccd. Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Shoals Christian, ccd. Reeltown vs. Tallassee, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Big fourth quarter propels Coldwater past Hastings in girls basketball
HASTINGS, MI. — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal hoopsters continued their unbeaten ways Friday night, using a huge fourth quarter surge to put away their hosts from Hastings for the 37-21 victory. Hastings came racing out of the gate Friday night with a quick 4-0 run thanks to a few early defensive miscues from the...
High school basketball rewind: Saugatuck boys win home opener
SAUGATUCK - The Saugatuck boys basketball team won its home opener Friday night in convincing fashion, beating the visiting Gobles Tigers 61-25. It was a bit of a slow start for the Trailblazers who found themselves down 5-2 after the first couple minutes of play, but after a couple of buckets from junior...
