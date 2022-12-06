Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Related
Porterville Recorder
Miami plays Washington, seeks 5th straight home win
Washington Wizards (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Washington aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Heat are 4-7 in conference play. Miami has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
Porterville Recorder
Garland leads Cleveland against Miami after 41-point showing
Miami Heat (7-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces the Miami Heat after Darius Garland scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-122 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are 8-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland...
Lakers fall to 76ers after a furious rally forces overtime
The Lakers trailed Philadelphia by nine points with 34.8 seconds left in fourth quarter when a furious rally tied the score. They were outscored 13-2 in overtime.
Porterville Recorder
Thompson leads Golden State against New Orleans after 41-point game
Golden State Warriors (8-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-7, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Klay Thompson scored 41 points in the Warriors' 127-120 win against the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans are 5-4 against Western Conference...
Porterville Recorder
DeRozan leads Chicago against Boston after 41-point performance
Boston Celtics (13-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (6-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Boston Celtics after DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points in the Chicago Bulls' 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic. The Bulls are 6-6 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago ranks...
Porterville Recorder
Morant leads Memphis into matchup with New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans (11-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10-8, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 28.9 points per game. The Grizzlies are 6-5 in...
Porterville Recorder
Morant and the Grizzlies take on the Pistons
Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -10.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 28.3 points per game. The Grizzlies...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland hosts Sacramento following Mitchell's 43-point showing
Sacramento Kings (13-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Sacramento Kings after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Cavaliers have gone 11-1 at home. Cleveland leads...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana plays Orlando, looks for 4th straight win
Orlando Magic (5-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -6.5; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Pacers have gone 6-4 against Eastern Conference teams....
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia takes on Los Angeles, looks to stop 3-game slide
Los Angeles Lakers (10-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup with Los Angeles as losers of three in a row. The 76ers have gone 7-5 at home. Philadelphia averages 109 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento faces Memphis on 6-game win streak
Sacramento Kings (9-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10-7, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento seeks to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Kings take on Memphis. The Grizzlies are 6-4 in Western Conference games. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Utah
Utah Jazz (12-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Utah aiming to continue its seven-game home winning streak. The Warriors are 6-6 against conference opponents. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 32.9 defensive...
Porterville Recorder
Hornets take on the Knicks on 3-game skid
New York Knicks (12-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Hornets -3; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its three-game slide when the Hornets take on New York. The Hornets are 4-13 in Eastern...
Porterville Recorder
Davis and the Lakers face the 76ers
Los Angeles Lakers (10-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -5; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Philadelphia. He currently ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per...
Porterville Recorder
Washington plays Indiana, aims to end road losing streak
Washington Wizards (11-14, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (13-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Indiana looking to stop its six-game road losing streak. The Pacers are 9-4 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana has a 5-8 record against opponents over .500. The Wizards are...
Porterville Recorder
Pelicans face the Suns on 5-game win streak
Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -1.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Phoenix. The Pelicans have gone...
Porterville Recorder
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers (10-6, third in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-4, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is eighth in the league averaging 29.5 points per game. The Bucks are 8-1 on their home court....
Porterville Recorder
Memphis faces Detroit, looks for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Detroit trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak. The Grizzlies are 10-2 on their home court. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game...
Porterville Recorder
Markkanen, Jazz to visit George, Clippers
Utah Jazz (12-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (9-7, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers host Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. The Clippers are 8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 2- when it has fewer...
Porterville Recorder
San Antonio takes on Miami, aims to end 11-game slide
San Antonio Spurs (6-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (11-14, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup against Miami as losers of 11 in a row. The Heat are 9-5 in home games. Miami is 2-4 in games decided by 10...
Comments / 0