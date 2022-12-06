Read full article on original website
KEYT
Sri Lanka’s Parliamant approves budget amid economic crisis
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Parliament has approved a budget that includes reforms aimed at improving the country’s finances as it attempts to recover from its worst economic crisis. The $15-billion budget includes a $117-million relief package for those affected by the crisis. It provides for a restructuring of state-owned enterprises, reduced subsidies for electricity, and tax increases to boost state revenue. That’s based on proposals by the International Monetary Fund under a preliminary $2.9-billion bailout plan. Unsustainable government debt, a balance of payments crisis and the pandemic led to a severe shortage of essentials such as fuel, medicine and food. Soaring prices have caused severe hardships for most Sri Lankans.
KEYT
Wholesale inflation in US further slowed in November to 7.4%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in March. On a monthly basis, the U.S. producer price index, which measures costs before they reach consumers, rose 0.3% from October to November for the third straight month. Rising prices are still straining Americans’ finances. Yet several emerging trends have combined to slow inflation from the four-decade peak it reached during the summer.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
KEYT
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention, President Joe Biden said Thursday. Griner was released in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The exchange, however, did not include another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detained, Paul Whelan. “She’s safe, she’s...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
KEYT
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world’s most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia — and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio. “We...
KEYT
New Zealand PM Ardern says China has become ‘more assertive’
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Reflecting on her five years as New Zealand’s leader, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says China has undoubtedly become more assertive in the region over that time. But she cautions that building relationships with small Pacific nations shouldn’t become a game of one-upmanship. In a joint interview with The Associated Press and the Australian Associated Press, Ardern says China has changed in recent years under President Xi Jinping. China this year made some bold geopolitical moves in the Pacific, including signing a security pact with the Solomon Islands, which worried some Pacific nations and Western democracies. But Ardern rejected criticism that New Zealand didn’t make its presence felt enough this year.
KEYT
Lebanese actress linked to governor freed after brief arrest
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run news agency and a judicial official say a Lebanese actress with links to the country’s controversial Central Bank governor was briefly arrested after she answered summons and showed up for questioning at the Beirut prosecutors office. She was released hours later on Friday on condition she return for questioning if needed. The development is the latest in the controversy surrounding the governor, Riad Salameh, who is being investigated for corruption as an economic meltdown and financial collapse convulse the tiny Mediterranean nation. Stephanie Saliba was also banned from leaving the country until the questioning ends.
KEYT
Brazil’s da Silva announces incoming Cabinet ministers
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is unveiling some of the faces that will comprise his incoming administration, including his much-awaited pick for finance minister: former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad. Haddad’s nomination ends weeks of suspense that have led to stock market volatility amid pressure from financial markets for da Silva to make his choice known. Haddad is a former education minister who has been a member of the leftist Workers’ Party for more than 20 years. He has limited experience in the markets. Da Silva’s choice for a politician close to the party for the job rattled some experts.
KEYT
Biden wants African Union to be added to Group of 20 nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce at next week’s U.S.-Africa summit that his administration supports adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations. The African Union represents the continent’s 54 countries. The G-20 is composed of the world’s major industrial and emerging economies and represents more than 80% of the world’s gross domestic product. South Africa is currently the only African member of the G-20. The National Security Council’s Judd Devermont says “it’s past time Africa has permanent seats at the table in international organizations and initiatives.”
KEYT
Social Democrats get largest share of Faeroe Islands vote
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The elections to renew the local parliament on the Faeroe Islands, a semi-independent Danish territory in the North Atlantic, ended with the opposition social democrats emerging as the largest party with nearly 27% of the votes. With 100% of the votes counted in Thursday’s elections, Javnardarflokkurin came in ahead of incumbent Premier Bárður á Steig Nielsen’s liberals and the conservatives which were also part of the outgoing coalition. They respectively got 20% and 18.9%. It was unclear who would attempt to form a government on rocky archipelago.
KEYT
Russia demanded that a spy held in Germany be freed in exchange for Paul Whelan
Russia refused to release Paul Whelan alongside Brittney Griner unless a former colonel from Russia’s domestic spy organization currently in German custody was also released as part of any prisoner swap, US officials told CNN, even as the US offered up the names of several other Russian prisoners in US custody that they would be willing to trade.
