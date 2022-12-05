Read full article on original website
MAT Regulatory Flexibilities Led to More X-Waivers, Not More Patients in Treatment
The relaxation of federal medication-assisted treatment (MAT) regulations did not immediately result in more patients accessing care. However, the numbers of patients accessing naltrexone prescriptions and physicians cleared to prescribe buprenorphine have increased, according to an update and study released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
