The Texas Tech Defense Will Be Just Fine in 2023
In the middle of 2022, I was worried about the 2023 Texas Tech defense. Tyree Wilson, Muddy Waters, Adrian Frye, Malik Dunlap, Reggie Pearson, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Rayshad Williams, Krishon Merriweather, Tony Bradford, and Jaylon Hutchings were all out of eligibility or potentially leaving this offseason for an opportunity with the NFL.
It’s Not Pretty, But Texas Tech is Winning Basketball Games
The Red Raiders are 6-2 on the season with losses to a ranked Creighton team and a ranked Ohio State team, but the season doesn't seem to be going great. Maybe it's the 18-0 run they gave up to Georgetown before finishing them off or the struggling 35 minutes with Nicholls before finishing them off. Maybe it's just that this team is full of freshmen and transfers that haven't played together before.
Texas Tech basketball: It may be time to worry about this season’s Red Raiders
Wednesday night in Lubbock, the Texas Tech basketball team came dangerously close to seeing its 25-game home-court winning streak come to an end at the hands of the improbable of opponents, Nicholls. In fact, the Red Raiders trailed for the vast majority of the night before rallying in the game’s final ten minutes to escape with a 78-71 victory to move to 6-2 on the season.
A big League Baseball Player Makes his Return to Lubbock
A big league baseball player, who played for Texas Tech, will be returning to the Hub City. Third baseman for the Texas Rangers, Josh Jung, will be at Knocksville Baseball and Softball Training Facility for a meet and greet. This meet and greet event will start at 5 p.m., December 9th, with a VIP session for members of the Knocksville facility. Facility members will be able to go head-to-head with Jung to see if they can hit a homerun.
Lubbock Sees Gold as 1000 Olympic Hopefuls Fight for Their Dream
Lubbock is known for its music, colleges, prairie dogs and hopefully now boxing. Preparation started two weeks ago at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to get it in tip top shape just like the athletes that were set to compete. Boxers from all across the country made their way to Lubbock to be able to show case their skills and prove that they deserve a national title.
Trinity Christian School Varsity Head Football Coach announces he’s stepping down
LUBBOCK, Texas — Trinity Christian School Varsity Head Football Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller announced he is stepping down from the TCS Lions football program after four seasons. “What we accomplished in four years with this football program is remarkable and a highlight of my 35-year career,” Coach Spiller said. See below for more details. Varsity […]
Amarillo High-Monterey game Friday on FOX34 NewsNow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - The top-ranked teams in 5A girls basketball will face off Friday evening in Lubbock. #2-ranked Amarillo High will play at #1-ranked Monterey. The Lady Sandies have won 10 straight and are 15-1 overall. The Lady Plainsmen, led by sophomore standout Aaliyah Chavez, have won five in a row and are 11-2 overall.
Texas Tech vs. Nicholls State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: Nicholls State 3-4; Texas Tech 5-2 The Texas Tech Red Raiders will stay at home another game and welcome the Nicholls State Colonels at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive. While not...
IRONMAN 70.3 canceling Lubbock triathlon
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The IRONMAN team appreciates your support and loyalty while we have worked to provide you with world-class events at top destinations. For over 30 years, Lubbock, Texas has been a favorite destination amongst the triathlon industry, attracting top professionals who viewed the West Texas course and summer climate as ideal preparation for the annual IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i. Mike and Marti Greer built an event that we all have come to know and love.
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
Christianity population decreasing; Here’s how Lubbock is being affected
LUBBOCK, Texas – Christianity has been the majority religion in not only Lubbock, but the United States. However, research from Pew Research Center shows that the Christian population is currently declining and on track to make up less than half the U.S population. The research revealed that 50 years...
Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Lubbock? Here’s How We Can Make It Happen
One of the things I miss the most about living somewhere other than Lubbock, is having a Trader Joe’s. Not only do they have a lot of unique food that other stores don’t, but they have great gluten-free and vegan options, and they avoid things like artificial colors, artificial flavors, GMOs, and more. While we do have Sprouts in Lubbock, which also sells a lot of these kinds of products, there is just something special about Trader Joe’s.
Changing weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain has ended but drivers should anticipate the possibility of wet roads and areas of low visibility in fog during the morning commute. Allow extra drive time, keep extra space between vehicles, use your low-beam headlights, and drive to conditions. 0.31″ of rain was recorded at...
LPD forms perimeter in Central Lubbock, people evacuated
LUBBOCK, Texas— People were evacuated due to a police response in Central Lubbock on Friday. The Lubbock Police Department said officers were working a scene at the Executive Inn in the 4400 block of Avenue Q and a perimeter was set up. According to LPD , the call came...
What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?
Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
Enjoy Free Margaritas Tonight At This Epic Lubbock Shopping Event With The Turquoise Lily
Who is ready to go shopping with 20% off in Lubbock?. The Turquoise Lily is a popular boutique located right here in Lubbock and they are having a big event tonight. December 8th, 2022 that you don't want to miss out on. They are offering 20% off their entire store...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 49 People Arrested and Missing out on This Seasons First Tamales
It is officially December and that can only mean one thing, the holidays are here! I love the holiday lights, the different celebrations, and especially all the holiday food specifically tamales. I am picky when it comes to tamales so I decided to try every single tamale Lubbock had to offer, creating Lubbock's must try Tamale Trail, with my vote for the best tamales in town.
Just in Time for the Holidays, Pancho Clos is Coming to Lubbock
Everyone knows about Santa Claus but most people don't know about a classic West Texas take that started in the Hub City, and his name is Pancho Clos. For more than 50 years Pancho Clos has been coming to Lubbock to help Santa Claus during this busy holiday season. Pancho Clos is portrayed wearing a sombrero and serape while also wearing an outfit similar to Santa Claus.
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
Have You Tried this Lubbock Restaurant Hidden Gem?
Lubbock is full of so many amazing restaurants. While there are plenty of well-known spots that get lots of love, there are some lesser-known establishments that deserve more recognition. As someone that loves any sort of Asian cuisine, I am always looking for new places to try. A while back,...
