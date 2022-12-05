ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to any graduating UVA football player in wake of fatal campus shooting

The NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to any graduating Virginia football player in the wake of last month's shooting that left three players dead, UVA athletic director Carla Williams told the Charlottesville Daily Progress. The Cavaliers canceled their last two scheduled games — a non-conference matchup against...
When is the Heisman Trophy ceremony? Date, odds, finalists for 2022 award presentation

The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony will be an all-quarterback affair. This year, the four Heisman finalists are Caleb Williams of USC, Max Duggan of TCU, Stetson Bennett of Georgia and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. Curiously, three fourths of the College Football Playoff teams are represented, with Williams leading the only non-Playoff team into bowl season.
