Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Grammy Awards in the Trash? Wife Kim Kardashian Begged Him to Do THIS
While Kim Kardashian wanted him to do so, it seemed like the embattled rap mogul didn't want to. In the most recent episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu, Kim Kardashian, the estranged wife of Kanye West, now known as Ye, revealed some pretty interesting tidbits about Kanye West's Grammy Awards. (via All Hiphop)
Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce
Kanye West caused a stir among fans when he purchased a home directly next to Kim Kardashian after the two separated — and Kim just got the house after the divorce was settled.
North West documents epic Kardashian Thanksgiving — including royal portraits
The Kardashian-Jenners gave themselves the royal family treatment this Thanksgiving. North West documented the luxe festivities, which took place at her mom Kim Kardashian’s house, on her ever-chaotic TikTok account Thursday. In addition to the usual gorgeous tablescape with an overwhelming spread, the Skims founder added a unique touch to her soiree — royal-family-style portraits. Every attendee at Kim’s meal, which appeared to have included rarely seen Rob Kardashian, received a custom portrait; however, matriarch Kris Jenner was the only person to be depicted with a crown. Both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were shown holding their newborn (and still-unnamed) sons — with concealed...
Kim Kardashian told North West she was conceived in a blue Balmain dress that Kanye West had specifically requested
Kim Kardashian wore an electric blue Balmain gown the night that she and Kanye West conceived their daughter North West.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
Kim Kardashian’s ‘cold’ home compared to ‘psych ward’
Someone call Martha Stewart back. Fans slammed Kim Kardashian’s home decor skills after she posted the “things at home that make me happy” on Tuesday. The “Kardashians” star, 42, took to Instagram to share several snaps of her home. In one photo, she showed off her bedroom which featured white and gray marble walls. In a second, a huge piece of artwork with a blue dot in the middle on a gray stone wall was photographed. One specific photo even showed what appeared to be her living room, which was decorated with matching chairs and a couch, a throw blanket and a rug....
People Think Kanye West Predicted His Life With ‘Gold Digger’ After Having to Pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a Month in Child Support
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce and custody settlement is finally complete and fans are comparing the $2.4 million a year Ye has to reportedly pay in child support to lyrics from his 2005 song "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the...
North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits
Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Kim Kardashian Shares She 'Let Go Of Everything' While Finalizing Her Divorce From Kanye West
Is Kim Kardashian opening up about her divorce? The reality star recently shared a cryptic message hinting at her split from Kanye West. The declaration of self-love came as a surprise for fans who might remember that during her ex-husband's public outburst and accusations, the SKIMS founder remained quiet. But as the mother-of-four gets closer to finalizing her breakup, it looks as though she is dropping hints to followers on why she chose the single life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Says Kanye West Sold His Soul
Meek Mill goes at Ye on his “God Did” freestyle. Meek Mill is fresh off of the release of Flamerz 5. The latest mixtape from the Philadelphia rapper shows him taking on some of the biggest records of the year and transforming them into something of his own.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian’s PA called Million Dollar Wheels ’79 times’ for customized van
Kim Kardashian is certainly not who we expected to pop up in the new episode of Million Dollar Wheels. However, the reality star’s PA reached out to the show nearly 100 times in desire of a custom minivan. Kim Kardashian has been “a car girl,” for her “whole life”...
Kourtney Kardashian throws Travis Barker a surprise birthday party
Kourtney Kardashian threw husband Travis Barker a surprise birthday bash on Wednesday in honor of his 47th birthday. The festivities were held at Crossroads Kitchen, the Blink-182 drummer’s favorite vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. Videos posted on social media showed Kardashian, 43, holding Barker’s hand as they walked in...
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
Kim Kardashian Enjoys 'Snuggles' With Kids After Kanye West Was Accused Of Exposing Explicit Photos Of Then-Wife
Kim Kardashian can count on her children to always be there for her as more and more disgusting accusations are thrown their father's way.On Tuesday, November 22, three of the SKIMS founder and her ex-husband Kanye West's children — Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — snuggled under the covers together as they peacefully slept the night away. The divorced pair's eldest child, North, 9, did not appear to participate in the slumber party.Kardashian shared the heartwarming photos to Instagram around 9 p.m. with the caption, "❤️ nothing better than these snuggles ❤️."KANYE WEST FAILED TO SHOW UP DEPOSITION...
Kanye West Celebrates Son Saint's Birthday At Kim Kardashian's House After Supporting Hitler & Antisemitism
Kanye West was welcomed inside Kim Kardashian’s lavish Hidden Hills estate for their son’s birthday — even after the disgraced rapper publicly admitted to "liking Hitler," shared his support of Nazis and falsely claimed the Holocaust never happened.The father-of-four reportedly spent several hours inside Kardashian’s household to celebrate Saint turning 7-years-old. It remains unclear whether any other members of the family were present at the Monday, December 5, intimate get-together.Earlier in the day, the SKIMS founder shared a sweet birthday tribute for her eldest son, writing, “happy 7th birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much!...
Kanye West Appears To Skip Football Party Kim Kardashian Throws For Son Saint's 7th Birthday: Photos
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint West had quite the field day as he celebrated his 7th birthday at the Los Angeles Rams game on Sunday, December 4.The tot's big day was actually on Monday, December 5, which is when the reality star uploaded a multitude of pictures from his sporty party.The sweet snaps showed the 42-year-old and her eldest boy on the field and watching the match from their seats, while in other pics, the young student and his pals — all clad in team jerseys — greeted the Rams' mascot and checked out the coveted Vince Lombardi...
