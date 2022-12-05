ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Rob Vandewiele III

Felix Robert “Rob” Vandewiele III, 68, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on December 5, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Ashton Pineview Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Beryl “Chris” McIntire

Beryl Stella “Chris” McIntire, 83, passed away December 6, 2022, at The Gables of Idaho Falls. She was under the care of her family and Hands of Hope Hospice. Beryl was born to Bartholomew and Elsie Wilford in Bedford, England, on June 10, 1939. She was their only child. She attended grammar school where she learned French, Latin, and German languages. In the latter stages of World War II, she remembered war planes flying over her home in England in the dead of night, as blackout curtains covered their windows. While Beryl was on holiday to the Island of Wight with family friends at the age of 13, her father passed away unexpectedly.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Zion Waynewood

Zion Destiny Waynewood, 11, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 1, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after a long illness. Zion was born December 29, 2010, in Englewood, Colorado, to De’on Waynewood and Miya Elliott Waynewood. She attended 6th grade at Fox Hollow Elementary. She was a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
National Weather Service forecasting snowstorm in eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Another winter storm is headed to eastern Idaho. The National Weather Service in Pocatello is forecasting a “slow-moving storm Saturday through Monday morning impacting both mountains and valleys.” A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday and a storm watch is in effect from Friday evening through Sunday morning, according to its website.
POCATELLO, ID
Biz Buzz: Dental hygienists open teeth-whitening business in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – McKenzie McIntire and Miranda Blair enjoy serving clients full-time as dental hygienists, but now they’re providing another dental service through a new side venture. The Idaho Falls women are the co-owners of Fresh Teeth Whitening at 140 North Corner Avenue, Ste. D in Idaho Falls....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Dozens host live Nativity program at Pocatello church

POCATELLO – Pocatello’s Grace Lutheran Church held its third annual live Nativity program Wednesday Evening. Numerous people came by to see a live representation of the birth of Jesus. Live animals and music helped grace the story about the true meaning of Christmas. Grace Lutheran started this program...
POCATELLO, ID
Rare medical condition claims the life of 11-year-old Idaho Falls girl

IDAHO FALLS – Friends and family are mourning the death of a local girl who succumbed to a rare medical condition last week a few weeks shy of her 12th birthday. Zion Waynewood of Idaho Falls passed away on Dec. 1 from thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, a life-threatening blood disorder where clots form throughout the body and block the flow of blood to organs, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Falls Valley Elementary students reading for a cause and they need your help

IDAHO FALLS – Learning how to read is the cornerstone of a child’s education and instilling a lifelong love of reading hinges largely on their accessibility to books. Falls Valley Elementary in Idaho Falls kicked off a read-a-thon for students earlier this month. Through Dec. 16, students are being asked to read 20 minutes a day. Teachers are helping to make it more engaging by giving them assignments to read in different locations. Some assignments have included reading under a Christmas tree or reading in their pajamas while drinking hot chocolate.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Fire destroys home in Fort Hall

FORT HALL – A Fort Hall home is a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Randy L’Teton with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes tells EastIdahoNews.com a single-wide manufactured home on Jim and Diggy Road caught fire around 1 p.m. It’s out, as of 3 p.m. Firefighters saw...
FORT HALL, ID
Former softball coach suing ISU over firing involving student baby adoption

POCATELLO — A former Idaho State University softball coach is suing the university over her apparent firing. ISU, along with University President Kevin Satterlee and Athletic Director Pauline Thiros, are among the defendants in a lawsuit filed in November. Documents filed on behalf of Jamie Wiggins claim that ISU,...
POCATELLO, ID
Man gets probation after abusing 6-year-old

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to probation after abusing a 6-year-old girl. John Wiece, 47, was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service by District Judge Michael Whyte after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child. Wiece accepted a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls Symphony invites you to spend your ‘Holidays at the Movies’

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Symphony is inviting you to enjoy a special Christmas treat this weekend. The symphony will perform its Christmas concert, “Holidays at the Movies” this Saturday at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The show will consist of music taken from classic holiday films, including “Home Alone,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and “Frozen.” (Click here for tickets.)
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man

IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face. Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Madison County deputies use spike strip to stop runaway teens in stolen vehicle

REXBURG — Deputies used a spike strip to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle driven by two teens who failed to obey commands to pull over. Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne told EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Wednesday. Two kids from Madison County went missing and were entered into the sheriff’s office database as runaways.
MADISON COUNTY, ID

