Tampa, FL

WATCH: Bucs shock Saints on last-second TD from Tom Brady

By Luke Easterling
 4 days ago
Just like they did earlier this season against the Los Angeles Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saved their best for last Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Despite trailing 16-3 with three minutes remaining in the game, the Bucs mounted back-to-back touchdown drives, with Tom Brady hitting rookie running back Rachaad White for a six-yard score to seal the comeback win in the final seconds.

Brady and the Bucs struggled to move the ball all night on offense, but the defense kept giving them chances, and they delivered when it mattered most.<

