It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Reads) GIVEAWAY: Keeping Christmas, Volume 2 (+ guest post)
Welcome back to our annual blog series spotlighting (over 60 again this year) new and recently-released Christmas reads!. Christmas is only 16 days away, according to Google, but of course it’s never too early for Christmas stories, and ’tis the season when I really start craving them (even more than I do the rest of the year lol), so now is the perfect time to jump right into these posts!
Guest Post (and a Giveaway!): Dana McNeely & Whirlwind
Please join me in welcoming Dana McNeely to the blog today to talk about writing Biblical fiction and her new novel, Whirlwind!. GENRE: Inspirational Historical Romance / Biblical Era. PUBLISHER: Mountain Brook Ink. RELEASE DATE: December 22, 2022. PAGES: 458. A king’s downfall and a love that transcends war.
