ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady leads back-to-back TD drives in final minutes as Bucs shock Saints, 17-16

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NUVWE_0jYiN1B300

Despite trailing 16-3 with three minutes left in the game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stole another win in dramatic fashion, beating the New Orleans Saints 17-16 thanks to back-to-back touchdown drives from Tom Brady and the offense.

Brady found rookie tight end Cade Otton for a one-yard touchdown to cut the Saints’ lead to one score, then found rookie running back Rachaad White for the game-winner with just three seconds left.

After a long opening drive that yielded just a field goal, the Bucs didn’t score again until those final two touchdown drives, overcoming the same struggles that have plagued them on offense throughout the entire season.

Tampa Bay’s defense came up huge all night long, making clutch plays on third down and making key stops late in the game to give Brady and the offense a chance. They did that despite missing three key members of the secondary, including both starting safeties in Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Edwards.

Brady finished the game with 281 yards through the air, including those two critical touchdown passes to win the game. Chris Godwin led the team with eight receptions for 83 yards, while White tallied 69 total yards and hauled in the game-winning score.

The win puts the Bucs back at .500 for the season at 6-6, and gives them a little breathing space atop the NFC South.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's best player robbed of national award

Just when you think a postseason college football award couldn’t get any more ridiculous it goes and outdoes itself in a truly unimaginable fashion. One year after the two best tight ends in the country (Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers) weren’t even voted to be finalists for the John Mackey Award (best tight end), the award was given to the wrong person.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams’ Baker Mayfield threw a gutsy last-second TD to beat the Raiders and NFL fans were stunned

The Los Angeles Rams completed one of the best comebacks of the NFL season thanks to… Baker Mayfield?. Move over Tom Brady, the new comeback king is here. On Thursday, the Rams completed a 16-3 comeback to best the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 thanks to a 98-yard game winning touchdown drive off the arm of Mayfield. The drive originally started at the Rams’ two-yard line with less than two minutes to go — and with the Rams down 16-10 — but thanks to crisp passing Mayfield got Los Angeles close to the red zone.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei narrows recruitment down to final 3

The Oregon Ducks are still in the mix for one of the highest-profile recruits in the 2023 class, with 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei announcing the final three schools in his recruitment. It is down to Oregon, the Ohio State Buckeyes, and USC Trojans. All three schools have been aggressive in the recruitment of Uiagalelei, who is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 EDGE in the 2023 class, and No. 10 overall player in the nation. It will be interesting to see where Uiagalelei chooses to go, as NIL is expected to be a major factor in his recruitment. There is also the other brother to look at, as QB D.J. Uiagalelei recently entered the transfer portal and is looking to leave the Clemson Tigers. A date has not yet been set for Matayo to make his official commitment. Matayo Uiagalelei’s Recruiting Profile Ratings 247 5 98 CA DE Rivals 5 6.1 CA DE ESPN 4 86 CA DE On3 Recruiting 5 96.93 CA DE 247 Composite 5 0.9906 CA DE Vitals Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Edge Height 6-foot-6 Weight 265 pounds Recruitment Has visited Oregon multiple times in past year. Took official visit on June 24. Top Schools Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Ohio State Buckeyes Twitterhttps://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/160091336024118476811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Here's when Beckham will be ready, Cowboys' Super Bowl odds

Odell Beckham Jr. has left The Star, but he’s still the top story as the football world grapples with what happens next. Though the Cowboys didn’t offer him a contract, Jerry Jones reveals that the two sides are still trying to work something out. DeMarcus Lawrence gets real about the whole situation, and Ezekiel Elliott gets grilled on why he wasn’t part of the full-court press effort by some of his teammates earlier in the week.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy