Tom Brady leads back-to-back TD drives in final minutes as Bucs shock Saints, 17-16

Despite trailing 16-3 with three minutes left in the game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stole another win in dramatic fashion, beating the New Orleans Saints 17-16 thanks to back-to-back touchdown drives from Tom Brady and the offense.

Brady found rookie tight end Cade Otton for a one-yard touchdown to cut the Saints’ lead to one score, then found rookie running back Rachaad White for the game-winner with just three seconds left.

After a long opening drive that yielded just a field goal, the Bucs didn’t score again until those final two touchdown drives, overcoming the same struggles that have plagued them on offense throughout the entire season.

Tampa Bay’s defense came up huge all night long, making clutch plays on third down and making key stops late in the game to give Brady and the offense a chance. They did that despite missing three key members of the secondary, including both starting safeties in Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Edwards.

Brady finished the game with 281 yards through the air, including those two critical touchdown passes to win the game. Chris Godwin led the team with eight receptions for 83 yards, while White tallied 69 total yards and hauled in the game-winning score.

The win puts the Bucs back at .500 for the season at 6-6, and gives them a little breathing space atop the NFC South.