Colorado Springs, CO

FOX21News.com

Community CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland event

(SPONSORED) — CSU Pueblo Winter Wonderland began in 2018 and is hosted by their Associated Students’ Government. Each year, hundreds of community members attend, in addition to CSU Pueblo students. The event allows children in the community to participate in Holiday activities, take photos with Santa, and receive a free toy, all at no cost.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

CHICAGO brings broadway to Pikes Peak Center

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 2022-23 Broadway Series at the Pikes Peak Center is opening with the Tony Award®-winning musical CHICAGO on Jan. 13 and 14, 2023. The musical is set in the 1920s and follows Roxie Hart, “a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media, and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines,” said the press release for the show.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Couple robbed at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

Family and friends gathered to honor the memory of Daniel Aston on Wednesday morning. Suspected Club Q shooter said “sorry” at hospital. The original arrest affidavit for the suspected Club Q shooter has been released by the 4th Judicial District, and it details initial information gained by police in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Pet Pix December, 7 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Training Dogs for life and educating owners

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Fentanyl and the Holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Escaped convict arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

Pet of the Week: Mommas

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Firefighters on scene of vehicle fire on Union & HWY 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Suspected Club Q shooter said “sorry” at hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

