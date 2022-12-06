Read full article on original website
See the Festival of Lights and more in Bowling Green
Bowling Green's west side is dressed for the season every night starting at 5 p.m. The grounds at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory are decked out with holiday lights. See more events and attractions at visitbgohio.org.
YWCA of Northwest Ohio needs help to renovate shelter space
After operating for 68 years of its 152-year history in the current Jefferson Avenue facility, the YWCA of Northwest Ohio is in need of a new space. The 17-room, 46-bed domestic violence shelter has one kitchen, one dining space, one communal bathroom and one common area shared by survivors. Its...
Pathway Inc. offers Home Energy Assistance Program for income-eligible residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — When money gets tight, leaders at Pathway Toledo say one of the first things people put off paying are their utilities. "Because, thank God, they're not going to get their services disconnected right away," said Claudia Rodriguez-Salazar, director of emergency and empowerment services at Pathway. That's...
Step into first-century Bethlehem at Hope Lutheran Church
Hope Lutheran Church goes far beyond the standard for Nativity scenes. Experience the feeling of walking through Bethlehem and witnessing its structures, occupations and, rumor has it, the birth of a new baby. A Night in Bethlehem will be open from 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on 2201 Secor Road.
Toledo Opera performances can shape the next generation of theater
By bringing their acts to K-6 audiences, Toledo Opera shows young minds how powerful and connective live community theater can be. The organization is currently accepting applications for its next roundup of resident artists specializing in song and piano for traveling shows. Eligible candidates can sign up at yaptracker.com/applications/toledo-opera-rap-2023.
Find anything and everything at The Social Butterfly's Christmas Bazaar
A special collaborative vendor event this weekend will have it all. The Social Butterfly's annual Christmas Bazaar will have countless products, services and attractions like candles, wreaths, clothing, accessories, fragrances, massage therapists, food trucks and Santa Claus. The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will be on-site as well with its...
Spaghetti Warehouse reopens after mysterious closure
TOLEDO, Ohio — Spaghetti Warehouse General Manager Chad Swint was at work early last Monday when the building managers told him he had to leave. "The phone rang at around 8:30 and it was a representative of the landlord calling to say that we had to vacate the building. Wouldn't give me any answers, just said we have 10 minutes to get out," he described. "I had no idea what was happing. Ownership had no idea what was happening."
