TOLEDO, Ohio — Spaghetti Warehouse General Manager Chad Swint was at work early last Monday when the building managers told him he had to leave. "The phone rang at around 8:30 and it was a representative of the landlord calling to say that we had to vacate the building. Wouldn't give me any answers, just said we have 10 minutes to get out," he described. "I had no idea what was happing. Ownership had no idea what was happening."

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO