Cleveland, OH

clevelandurbannews.com

Mayor Justin Bibb names his 5 Cleveland community police district commanders a day after city council approves the Community Police Commission members chosen by Bibb and city council amid controversy....None of the police commander appointments are women.

CLEVELAND, Ohio-Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, Public Safety Director Karrie D. Howard and Police Chief Wayne Drummond on Tuesday announced changes to the Cleveland Division of Police command...
CLEVELAND, OH
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that's coming to an end. The business announced it will...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Parade, rally to celebrate State Champion Glenville Tarblooders

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Third time is the charm for head coach Ted Ginn Senior and his Glenville Tarblooders. Ginn and his Tarblooders make Cleveland Public School history Saturday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. With a 26-6 victory over Cincinnati Wyoming in the OHSAA division four State...
CLEVELAND, OH

