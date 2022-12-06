Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
Ohio witness illustrates disc-shaped object with blinking lightsRoger MarshHuron, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKYC
Aut-O-Rama drive-in showing Christmas movies this weekend: Here's the lineup for both screens
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Although the official start of winter is right around the corner, the Aut-O-Rama drive-in theater remains open in North Ridgeville as they showcase multiple Christmas movies. So what double features can you expect at the drive-in this weekend?. Screen 1: 2004’s The Polar Express followed...
thisiscleveland.com
8 Places to Get Christmas Dinner To Go in Cleveland
Shopping for that perfect present, stringing lights and garland all over the house and (gulp) all that cooking…. Holiday stress can really take a lot out of you. So why not cut back on your growing to-do list and let some of Cleveland’s top restaurants handle the food this Christmas?
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Bazaar’s Huge Holiday Market Returns to 78th Street Studios
The massive Cleveland Bazaar holiday market, the biggest maker market in the area, is back at 78th Street Studios to fill every part of the four-floor building with more than 100 area artisans, crafters and artists offering a mind-numbing array of handmade items. In fact, it’s not unlikely there could be up to 150 vendors, since many of the resident artist studios and galleries also open their doors, and many invite friends and colleagues to set up in their spaces. If you haven’t been to this market since it debuted in 2004, you’re going to be shocked at its size. Block out a good chunk of time to see everything.
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Holiday Markets by Anastasia Pantsios
Starting in mid-November, weekends are packed with holiday markets, offering things made by local artists, crafters, artisans, bakers and more. It’s a chance to get unique gifts you know won’t be duplicated and support the local economy at the same time! This past weekend, we checked out the Christkindl Market at Mulberry Creek Herb Farm in Huron; Cleveland Bazaar’s holiday market at the Lake Affect Studios (a warm-up for its huge December 10-11 market at 78th Street Studios); and Artists at the Twist, the new version of the old Artcraft Artists Sale, taking place in a former industrial building where many of the Artcraft artists have moved since that building was sold.
WKYC
Amazing Christmas display in Brunswick
Wow! Check out this incredible Christmas display in the 300 block of Crestway Oval in Brunswick.
cleveland19.com
Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
coolcleveland.com
Betts Restaurant
In spring 2020 Parker’s disappeared from the downtown Cleveland Kimpton Schofield Hotel, and in August Betts Restaurant appeared in its place, serving a health-conscious breakfast, lunch and dinner during the week along with a weekend brunch. Billing itself as “your new neighborhood spot,” it accommodates all diets on its...
clevelandmagazine.com
Orlando Baking Co. in Cleveland Celebrates 150 Years
The family-owned bakery divulges the secrets behind the company's longevity. By Jacob DeSmit. The secret recipe to Orlando Baking Co.'s longevity, as it celebrates its 150th year anniversary, isn’t much of a secret at all — it’s in the name. A career in the family business tends...
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Vegan Club
Located next t o the co-owned Cleveland Breakfast Club in the Shaker Square space formerly occupied by Yours Truly, Cleveland Vegan Club offers a hefty menu filled with all-vegan treats: salads, appetizers, soups, sandwiches, entrees, sides, desserts. Try some fried oyster (mushroom) wings, okra fries, a vegan chicken sandwich, fettuccine Alfredo made with a cashew-based sauce, chickpea and artichoke pie, or a vegan cheesecake. All food is available for dinner in or carry out.
A winter walk through the Prayers From Maria sunflower fields in Avon
AVON, Ohio -- When the sunflowers were still blooming in mid-November at the Prayers From Maria fields in Avon, I spoke to co-founder Megan McNamara about it. She invited me to a walk through the fields near the French Creek YMCA to see the surprising winter blooms. As we strolled...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
Here’s your last chance to buy a McDonald’s double cheeseburger for 50 cents
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hungry? Got some loose change? McDonald’s has a deal for you. The fast-food giant is offering its rewards members Double Cheeseburgers for 50 cents through the end of the day, Friday, Dec. 9. The burger, which is topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles and onions, regularly sells for $2.39.
medinacountylife.com
More To The Pie Than Meets The Eye at Romeo’s
Being ranked as one of The 2022 Future 50 Brands to Watch By Restaurant Business Online, Romeo’s is the right place to grab a slice of your favorite pizza. Or a sub? Or maybe some wings? How about a salad? Chicken Tenders? Fries? Mozzarella Sticks? A Chocolate Chunk Cookie? The list goes on and on of tasty food you can order.
‘Never ceases to amaze me’: Tracy McCool shares update on husband’s cancer journey
FOX 8 Anchor Tracy McCool shared an update on her husband John's journey with cancer Thursday.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
coolcleveland.com
Cloak & Dagger
Opened in 2021, Cloak & Dagger is located across from Tremont’s lovely Lincoln Park, offering a relaxing atmosphere in which to enjoy the cocktail lounge’s classic cocktails and its all-vegan menu of small plates and modestly priced, creative entrees along, with a short list of wines and beers. With its cozy library aura, a theme which extends to a menu with literary aspirations, Cloak & Dagger is both a neighborhood place to kill an hour or two and a destination.
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
Health alert issued for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon sold in Medina County area
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has issued a health alert for a pair of cheese spreads produced in Ohio and sold in the Medina County area. The health alert is for Seville Spread and Seville Spread Brown Sugar Cinnamon, batch number 221112, which are made by Yellow House Cheese LLC, 9733 Wooster Pike, Seville, OH 44273. The health alert comes as a result of a lack of antibiotic testing and pasteurization records for the milk used to make the cheese.
$599k Ohio Home Looks Like it Was Designed by 6 Different People
This realtor listing is a bit dizzying. Located at 7295 Surrey Lane in Chesterland, OH, this home is currently listed for $599,900. Looking at the exterior, it looks like a lovely brick home sitting on a lake. Sure, the landscaping needs a bit of TLC but, otherwise, it's pretty nice.
ODA issues health alert for cheese spreads sold locally
The Ohio Department of Agriculture has issued a health alert for certain cheese products made by Yellow House Cheese LLC in Seville.
Comments / 0