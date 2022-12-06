The massive Cleveland Bazaar holiday market, the biggest maker market in the area, is back at 78th Street Studios to fill every part of the four-floor building with more than 100 area artisans, crafters and artists offering a mind-numbing array of handmade items. In fact, it’s not unlikely there could be up to 150 vendors, since many of the resident artist studios and galleries also open their doors, and many invite friends and colleagues to set up in their spaces. If you haven’t been to this market since it debuted in 2004, you’re going to be shocked at its size. Block out a good chunk of time to see everything.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO