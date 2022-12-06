Starting in mid-November, weekends are packed with holiday markets, offering things made by local artists, crafters, artisans, bakers and more. It’s a chance to get unique gifts you know won’t be duplicated and support the local economy at the same time! This past weekend, we checked out the Christkindl Market at Mulberry Creek Herb Farm in Huron; Cleveland Bazaar’s holiday market at the Lake Affect Studios (a warm-up for its huge December 10-11 market at 78th Street Studios); and Artists at the Twist, the new version of the old Artcraft Artists Sale, taking place in a former industrial building where many of the Artcraft artists have moved since that building was sold.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO