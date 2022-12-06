Read full article on original website
THEATER REVIEW: “The Land Of Oz” @ Dobama by Roy Berko
Since 1959, Dobama Theatre has been dedicated to premiering important new plays by established and emerging playwrights in professional productions of the highest quality. The Land of Oz is a good selection for them to undertake. Dobama’s multi-talented artistic director Nathan Motta has incorporated his training as a music composer...
Illuminate
Wow, those LED lights are dazzling. Just about 20 years ago, we had the somewhat bright idea to throw the spotlight exclusively on our regional arts & culture, our local entrepreneurs, and our brilliant neighborhoods. We never for a minute thought there would still be the need for that focus two decades later. With the only comprehensive guide to locally owned boutiques, museums, markets, shops, restaurants, after-hours joints and hip hangouts in NEO, the CoolCleveland site is a shining star in a galaxy of its own.
PHOTOSTREAM: Holiday Markets by Anastasia Pantsios
Starting in mid-November, weekends are packed with holiday markets, offering things made by local artists, crafters, artisans, bakers and more. It’s a chance to get unique gifts you know won’t be duplicated and support the local economy at the same time! This past weekend, we checked out the Christkindl Market at Mulberry Creek Herb Farm in Huron; Cleveland Bazaar’s holiday market at the Lake Affect Studios (a warm-up for its huge December 10-11 market at 78th Street Studios); and Artists at the Twist, the new version of the old Artcraft Artists Sale, taking place in a former industrial building where many of the Artcraft artists have moved since that building was sold.
Betts Restaurant
In spring 2020 Parker’s disappeared from the downtown Cleveland Kimpton Schofield Hotel, and in August Betts Restaurant appeared in its place, serving a health-conscious breakfast, lunch and dinner during the week along with a weekend brunch. Billing itself as “your new neighborhood spot,” it accommodates all diets on its...
Cloak & Dagger
Opened in 2021, Cloak & Dagger is located across from Tremont’s lovely Lincoln Park, offering a relaxing atmosphere in which to enjoy the cocktail lounge’s classic cocktails and its all-vegan menu of small plates and modestly priced, creative entrees along, with a short list of wines and beers. With its cozy library aura, a theme which extends to a menu with literary aspirations, Cloak & Dagger is both a neighborhood place to kill an hour or two and a destination.
Cleveland Breakfast Club
Located next to the co-owned Cleveland Vegan Club in the former Yours Truly space on Shaker Boulevard, Cleveland Breakfast Club offers a long list of brunch specials, scrambles, egg dishes, sandwiches and wraps, salads, pancakes, waffles, French toast and sides, from which to assemble your own favorite breakfast (or lunch).
