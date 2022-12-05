Nike officially ends partnership with Nets star Kyrie Irving

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Nike has officially ended its eight-year partnership with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Irving is now a sneaker free agent and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

In early November, Nike announced that it was suspending its relationship with Irving because of his tweeting of a link to a film filled with antisemitic rhetoric. Irving was suspended by the Nets indefinitely (it ended up being eight games) following the incident and was then suspended by Nike.

The number one overall pick in the 2011 draft is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 32.4% from three.