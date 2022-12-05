ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike officially ends partnership with Nets star Kyrie Irving

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
 3 days ago
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Nike has officially ended its eight-year partnership with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Irving is now a sneaker free agent and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

In early November, Nike announced that it was suspending its relationship with Irving because of his tweeting of a link to a film filled with antisemitic rhetoric. Irving was suspended by the Nets indefinitely (it ended up being eight games) following the incident and was then suspended by Nike.

The number one overall pick in the 2011 draft is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 32.4% from three.

Could Celtics star big Robert Williams III make his season debut against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday?

Could Boston Celtics star big man Robert Williams III make his season debut against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday? The Texas A&M alum has been out of action since before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season after a cleanup operation on his knee but hinted a return might be very close at a practice in San Francisco on Friday, suggesting he was “day to day” in terms of his playing status, per multiple reports.
