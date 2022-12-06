Read full article on original website
Adebayo, Butler lift Heat past Kawhi-less Clippers 115-110
MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler added 26 points and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110 on Thursday night. Tyler Herro scored 19 and Caleb Martin finished with 17 for the Heat. Butler scored Miami’s final eight points. Paul George finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers, who went 0-2 on their Florida swing after falling in overtime at Orlando on Wednesday. Reggie Jackson scored 20 for the Clippers, while Nic Batum and Marcus Morris Sr. each added 11.
Johnson’s hot start helps Spurs beat Rockets, end skid at 11
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 11-game losing streak, beating the Houston Rockets on 118-109. Johnson made his first nine shots and his first three 3-pointers in helping San Antonio win for the first time since Nov. 11. Tre Jones added a career-high 26 points. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. led Houston with 23 points. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich returned after missing the previous two games with what the team termed a “minor medical procedure.”
Seguin nets OT winner for Stars in 4-3 victory over Senators
DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored with 29 seconds left in overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. It was their first OT win. Seguin went to his knees and pumped both fists in the air after scoring his fifth goal of the season and first in 10 games. Nils Lundqvist scored the tying goal with 5:06 left in regulation. Miro Heiskanen scored twice in less than two minutes to give Dallas a 2-0 lead in the first period.
AP source: NBA, NBPA extend opt-out deadline for CBA
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are giving each other more time to decide if they want to opt out of the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, a person with knowledge of the talks said Friday. The new opt-out date will be set for early 2023 and could be moved yet again depending on the progress of talks, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing was revealed by either the NBA or NBPA.
Tierney gets 1st goal for Panthers in 5-1 win over Red Wings
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran Chris Tierney scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Florida, and the Panthers scored four times in the second period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1. Rookie Matt Kiersted also scored his first goal for the Panthers, who have won seven straight against the Red Wings and 17 of the last 19 meetings. Tierney and Kiersted were recalled this week from Charlotte of the AHL. Eetu Luostarinen, Josh Mahura and Matthew Tkachuk had Florida’s other goals, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves. Jonatan Berggren scored for the Red Wings, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 36 shots.
Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Thursday night’s 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams makes the Las Vegas Raiders the first team to blow four double-digit halftime leads in a season, according to SportRadar, whose records go back to 1930. Seven teams had squandered three halftime leads of 10 points or more, most recently the 2020 Los Angeles Chargers. While Indianapolis’ 25-20 victory on Nov. 13 in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut was shocking, Baker Mayfield directing an eight play, 98-yard drive, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds remaining, was just as stupefying. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the longest go-ahead TD drive that began in the final two minutes over the last 45 seasons.
Baker cooks: Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just two days after the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the only touchdown for the Raiders, whose three-game winning streak ended in humiliating fashion.
Point scores 2 goals, Lightning beat Predators 5-2
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored three times in the third period to beat the Nashville Predators 5-2. Point made it 3-2 with his second goal of the night, converting a 2-on-1 just 2:14 into the third. Nick Paul scored at 7:10 and Brandon Hagel added a short-handed goal with 4:20 left to put Tampa Bay up 5-2. The Lightning were the last NHL team to get a short-handed goal this season. Brian Elliott made 34 saves and Corey Perry also scored for the Lightning. Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos extended his point streak to 12 gameswith two assists. Nashville, which is 7-2-1 over the last 10 games, got goals from Mark Jankowski and Alexandre Carrier. Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots.
