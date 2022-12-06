The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are giving each other more time to decide if they want to opt out of the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, a person with knowledge of the talks said Friday. The new opt-out date will be set for early 2023 and could be moved yet again depending on the progress of talks, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing was revealed by either the NBA or NBPA.

4 HOURS AGO