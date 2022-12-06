Read full article on original website
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
76ers recover in OT after blown lead to beat Lakers 133-122
Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton scored a career-high 33 points off the bench and the Philadelphia 76ers recovered after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-122 in overtime
Johnson’s hot start helps Spurs beat Rockets, end skid at 11
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 11-game losing streak, beating the Houston Rockets on 118-109. Johnson made his first nine shots and his first three 3-pointers in helping San Antonio win for the first time since Nov. 11. Tre Jones added a career-high 26 points. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. led Houston with 23 points. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich returned after missing the previous two games with what the team termed a “minor medical procedure.”
Jackson has 20 points, Grizzlies beat Pistons 114-103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Dillon Brooks had 16 points, and Ja Morant finished with 15 points and 12 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 19 points, Marvin Bagley III scored 14 points, and Kevin Knox II and Isaiah Stewart finished with 13 points each. Memphis pulled away in the third quarter as Morant scored early and the Grizzlies shooting was above 57% in the game. They stretched the lead to 21 and carried a 98-78 advantage into the fourth.
Watch the moment Brittney Griner lands on US soil
WNBA star Brittney Griner has arrived in the United States after a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Rosa Flores reports.
Jacque Vaughn non-committal on Kevin Durant's status vs. Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was non-committal on whether Kevin Durant will play or rest against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in Indiana.
Russell, Timberwolves knock off Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first […]
AP source: NBA, NBPA extend opt-out deadline for CBA
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are giving each other more time to decide if they want to opt out of the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, a person with knowledge of the talks said Friday. The new opt-out date will be set for early 2023 and could be moved yet again depending on the progress of talks, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing was revealed by either the NBA or NBPA.
Luka Doncic's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral
Luka Doncic had an incredible dunk in Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.
Seguin nets OT winner for Stars in 4-3 victory over Senators
DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored with 29 seconds left in overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. It was their first OT win. Seguin went to his knees and pumped both fists in the air after scoring his fifth goal of the season and first in 10 games. Nils Lundqvist scored the tying goal with 5:06 left in regulation. Miro Heiskanen scored twice in less than two minutes to give Dallas a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Thursday night’s 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams makes the Las Vegas Raiders the first team to blow four double-digit halftime leads in a season, according to SportRadar, whose records go back to 1930. Seven teams had squandered three halftime leads of 10 points or more, most recently the 2020 Los Angeles Chargers. While Indianapolis’ 25-20 victory on Nov. 13 in Jeff Saturday’s coaching debut was shocking, Baker Mayfield directing an eight play, 98-yard drive, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds remaining, was just as stupefying. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the longest go-ahead TD drive that began in the final two minutes over the last 45 seasons.
Baker cooks: Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just two days after the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the only touchdown for the Raiders, whose three-game winning streak ended in humiliating fashion.
Former Phillies ace Hamels feels healthy, eyes 2023 comeback
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is plotting a comeback for 2023. Hamels turns 39 this month. He hasn’t pitched since made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The left-hander signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers late in the 2021 season but never pitched. Hamels isn’t ready to retire. He tells The Associated Press he underwent three surgeries over the last year, to his left shoulder, his right knee and his left foot. He says the surgeries addressed lingering injury concerns that affected his production in recent years.
