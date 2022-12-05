Read full article on original website
A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Related
Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy headline long list of 49ers injuries after Week 14 win
DL Kevin Givens (knee) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) There was never an indication during the game that Purdy was injured. He did exit late, but Shanahan said he was pulled out because of the lopsided score, not the injury. “No, it just got to that point in the game, so...
Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. As the fifth and sixth overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are always going to be compared against one another. Herbert's success will always end up being a referendum on the Miami Dolphins' decision to pass him up that April. Tonight we got the first instance of real head-to-head feedback between these two star-crossed QBs and the teams that picked them back-to-back nearly three years ago, as Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dolphins 23-17 on Sunday Night Football.
Chargers' Justin Herbert sets passing mark for first 3 seasons
Chargers QB Justin Herbert passed Andrew Luck for most passing yards through a QB's first three NFL seasons.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Trevor Lawrence playing Week 14? Fantasy injury update for Jaguars-Titans
Trevor Lawrence has looked like a completely different quarterback this season under head coach Doug Pederson, leading to him being a legit starting option in fantasy football leagues every week. However, heading into a pivotal Week 14, his status is in doubt, as he's listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Lawrence can play, he's almost a must-start given the matchup. If he's out, owners will have more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions at not only QB, but also WR and TE.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers Showdown contests — Stacking Justin Herbert with top weapons, plus a contrarian MVP play
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season will prove to be critical for a number of teams, with countless playoff implications starting to hang in the balance. In perhaps the most crucial game of the weekend's slate, Tua Tagovailoa and the 8-4 Dolphins travel to L.A. to face Justin Herbert and the 6-6 Chargers. With both AFC squads nestled behind 9-3 teams in their respective divisions — Miami trailing Buffalo in the East and Los Angeles three games behind Kansas City in the West — each squad will be vying to gain ground in the Wild Card race. This one might be too close to call from a traditional betting standpoint, but we constructed a superb DraftKings Showdown lineup for this primetime affair that should net us some DFS cash for the holidays.
ng-sportingnews.com
How old is Stetson Bennett? Comparing Georgia's Heisman finalist to Lamar Jackson, other winners in age
Among the four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is the most distinguished of the group. At least, in terms of age. The Bulldogs signal-caller is the oldest player at the Heisman ceremony in New York, well into his mid-20s. Should he come away with college football's top individual honor, he would become one of the oldest to ever win the award.
ng-sportingnews.com
Browns vs. Bengals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14
The Browns will travel to Cincinnati to take on the hottest team in the AFC -- the Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Browns have won two-straight games after defeating the Texans 27-14 last week, while the Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak after taking down the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Overtime Elite: Channel, live streams, schedule and results for basketball league featuring top NBA prospects
Overtime Elite is beginning to sweep mainstream basketball media in its second year as the newly established league puts its own spin on how the game is played. The developmental launching pad for top high school prospects is starting to flourish, giving fans a unique way to consume the game of basketball.
