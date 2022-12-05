ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. As the fifth and sixth overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are always going to be compared against one another. Herbert's success will always end up being a referendum on the Miami Dolphins' decision to pass him up that April. Tonight we got the first instance of real head-to-head feedback between these two star-crossed QBs and the teams that picked them back-to-back nearly three years ago, as Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dolphins 23-17 on Sunday Night Football.
Is Trevor Lawrence playing Week 14? Fantasy injury update for Jaguars-Titans

Trevor Lawrence has looked like a completely different quarterback this season under head coach Doug Pederson, leading to him being a legit starting option in fantasy football leagues every week. However, heading into a pivotal Week 14, his status is in doubt, as he's listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Lawrence can play, he's almost a must-start given the matchup. If he's out, owners will have more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions at not only QB, but also WR and TE.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers Showdown contests — Stacking Justin Herbert with top weapons, plus a contrarian MVP play

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season will prove to be critical for a number of teams, with countless playoff implications starting to hang in the balance. In perhaps the most crucial game of the weekend's slate, Tua Tagovailoa and the 8-4 Dolphins travel to L.A. to face Justin Herbert and the 6-6 Chargers. With both AFC squads nestled behind 9-3 teams in their respective divisions — Miami trailing Buffalo in the East and Los Angeles three games behind Kansas City in the West — each squad will be vying to gain ground in the Wild Card race. This one might be too close to call from a traditional betting standpoint, but we constructed a superb DraftKings Showdown lineup for this primetime affair that should net us some DFS cash for the holidays.
How old is Stetson Bennett? Comparing Georgia's Heisman finalist to Lamar Jackson, other winners in age

Among the four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is the most distinguished of the group. At least, in terms of age. The Bulldogs signal-caller is the oldest player at the Heisman ceremony in New York, well into his mid-20s. Should he come away with college football's top individual honor, he would become one of the oldest to ever win the award.
Browns vs. Bengals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14

The Browns will travel to Cincinnati to take on the hottest team in the AFC -- the Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Browns have won two-straight games after defeating the Texans 27-14 last week, while the Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak after taking down the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13.
