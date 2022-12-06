ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

In its 50th year, Covington Business Council sets up fund at Horizon Community Funds for its foundation

The Covington Business Council (CBC) has established a fund with Horizon Community Funds benefitting its philanthropic organization, the CBC Foundation. The CBC Foundation serves as a catalyst for economic development in Covington and funds projects that promote a healthy business climate. The CBC is a local business networking 501(C)(3) non-profit...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

New Mercy Health Urgent Care opens in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — The number of flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 cases is rising every day. A new urgent care center opening in Milford is aimed at helping relieve some of the stress when it comes to getting treatment. Mercy Health Urgent Care in Milford opened on Monday...
MILFORD, OH
miamistudent.net

Oxford resident files lawsuit against city officials for COVID-19 policies

An Oxford resident, Tate Prows, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Oxford and its officials for an ordinance passed and enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prows alleged that Ordinance 3579 went against the right to assembly as protected under the First Amendment. At the time, Oxford was fining residents $500 for gatherings of more than 10 people.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH
WRBI Radio

Ripley County EMA reminds residents to register for Hyper-Reach

Ripley County, IN — Ripley County Emergency Management is reminding residents to sign up for the new mass notification system Hyper-Reach. The system is now available and allows for rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, texts, email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.
WLWT 5

1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Latonia

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Latonia Friday. Neighbors were on a walk when they noticed the fire and quickly tried to get the homeowner out. This happened on 39th street around 12:30 a.m. Officials tell us there was one...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy