Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Becky Strouse, social worker with Erlanger Police, to discuss her role at Dec. 12 Florence Rotary meeting
An overview of what a Police Social Worker is and the benefits of the program will be the topic of discussion as presented by Becky Strouse of the Erlanger Police Department to the Rotary Club of Florence (@FlorenceRotary) on December 12. Strouse grew up in Alexandria and graduated from Campbell...
linknky.com
Affordable housing in Northern Kentucky is everyone’s problem: ‘It could happen to anyone’
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Desiree Bradley was living in Erlanger with her two children and their father when her mother gave her an ultimatum. “She said, ‘If...
Bus driver illness cancels classes again Friday for New Richmond students
Students and staff at the New Richmond School District will not have class Thursday or Friday due to an overwhelming amount of sick bus drivers, the district said.
Levi Strauss gets zoning ok to move ahead on largest building ever in Boone County — 1.26 million sq. ft.
The Levi Strauss company had a zoning map amendment approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court on November 15, paving the way for the company to build the largest building in Boone County on approximately 137 acres of land at the south east quadrant of the Graves Road Interchange. The...
KYTC, ODOT plan events to provide information, gather feedback on Brent Spence Bridge project
Are you curious how (and where) a revamped Brent Spence Bridge and its completely new companion span will separate local commuters from pass-through travelers?. Do you have thoughts and/or strong feelings about noise barriers, landscaping, pedestrian walkways, and the “look” of the piers and abutments?. Both questions and...
In its 50th year, Covington Business Council sets up fund at Horizon Community Funds for its foundation
The Covington Business Council (CBC) has established a fund with Horizon Community Funds benefitting its philanthropic organization, the CBC Foundation. The CBC Foundation serves as a catalyst for economic development in Covington and funds projects that promote a healthy business climate. The CBC is a local business networking 501(C)(3) non-profit...
For Byron Wolfe of Villa Hills, Christmas is coming a bit early: a new kidney on Dec. 20 from an old friend
It’ll be an early Christmas for Byron Wolfe. He’ll celebrate with his present, Tuesday, December 20. That’s the date the 69-year-old resident of Villa Hills receives his kidney transplant from his donor. “It’s a date,” Wolfe said, “I was contacted today by my transplant coordinator.”...
WLWT 5
New Mercy Health Urgent Care opens in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — The number of flu, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 cases is rising every day. A new urgent care center opening in Milford is aimed at helping relieve some of the stress when it comes to getting treatment. Mercy Health Urgent Care in Milford opened on Monday...
dayton.com
Christmas Store allows struggling Dayton area families to ‘shop’ for free gifts
Organizers call it a matter of dignity for those in need, say they’re serving 340 families in three weeks. A local holiday outreach program believes that every child should experience the joy of the holiday season. The Christmas Store on South Main Street in Centerville is the work of...
NKU College of HHS Dean Dale Stephenson to retire, Dr. Gannon Tagher named interim dean
Northern Kentucky University announces that Dr. Dale Stephenson, NKU’s dean of the College of Health and Human Services since 2018, will retire at the end of the fall 2022 semester. Beginning in the spring 2023 semester, Dr. Gannon Tagher will serve as interim dean. Dr. Tagher currently serves NKU...
Tri-ED unveils new Northern Kentucky Atlas, shines light on data as way to track progress
Northern Kentucky Tri-ED hosted its 2022 Annual Forum recently, centered around the theme of “Building a Data-Informed Path to Prosperity,” at Turfway Park. Attendees at the forum gathered to discuss economic development and what they want the Northern Kentucky region to look like in the future. Tri-ED CEO...
miamistudent.net
Oxford resident files lawsuit against city officials for COVID-19 policies
An Oxford resident, Tate Prows, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Oxford and its officials for an ordinance passed and enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prows alleged that Ordinance 3579 went against the right to assembly as protected under the First Amendment. At the time, Oxford was fining residents $500 for gatherings of more than 10 people.
Franklin County teen dies after years-long battle with brain cancer
An eastern Indiana teenage girl who had been battling brain cancer for more than two years has died.
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
WRBI Radio
Ripley County EMA reminds residents to register for Hyper-Reach
Ripley County, IN — Ripley County Emergency Management is reminding residents to sign up for the new mass notification system Hyper-Reach. The system is now available and allows for rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, texts, email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired.
Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart
According to family, Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later.
Spectrum hiring for new outbound sales jobs at its Florence call center, adding 100 new jobs
Spectrum has announced plans to add 100 new outbound sales jobs at its Florence call center through year-end 2022 and into 2023, continuing the company’s growing commitment in the area. These new roles are generally outbound telesales representatives who will be offered a competitive starting hourly wage, along with...
WLWT 5
1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Latonia
COVINGTON, Ky. — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Latonia Friday. Neighbors were on a walk when they noticed the fire and quickly tried to get the homeowner out. This happened on 39th street around 12:30 a.m. Officials tell us there was one...
Hamilton County on the prowl for site to build new animal shelter
Hamilton County is scouting sites for a new animal shelter to replace a 62-year-old facility on Colerain Ave.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky shelter offering free adoptions for those donating Christmas toys to kids in need
BURLINGTON, Ky. — With Christmas just weeks away, many people might think about giving their loved ones the gift of a new furry friend. In northern Kentucky, there’s a way to get that new pet for free while also helping children in the community who’ve suffered from abuse.
