An Oxford resident, Tate Prows, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Oxford and its officials for an ordinance passed and enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prows alleged that Ordinance 3579 went against the right to assembly as protected under the First Amendment. At the time, Oxford was fining residents $500 for gatherings of more than 10 people.

OXFORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO