Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
ng-sportingnews.com
How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders
Well, that didn't take long. "Not taking long" could mean a number of things: Baker Mayfield's first appearance in a Rams uniform didn't take long, as he made his debut on Thursday night. Or Mayfield's education of the playbook. Or his first win in a Rams uniform. Or the 1:50 it took for Mayfield to put the Rams ahead for a win.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Trevor Lawrence playing Week 14? Fantasy injury update for Jaguars-Titans
Trevor Lawrence has looked like a completely different quarterback this season under head coach Doug Pederson, leading to him being a legit starting option in fantasy football leagues every week. However, heading into a pivotal Week 14, his status is in doubt, as he's listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Lawrence can play, he's almost a must-start given the matchup. If he's out, owners will have more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions at not only QB, but also WR and TE.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers Showdown contests — Stacking Justin Herbert with top weapons, plus a contrarian MVP play
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season will prove to be critical for a number of teams, with countless playoff implications starting to hang in the balance. In perhaps the most crucial game of the weekend's slate, Tua Tagovailoa and the 8-4 Dolphins travel to L.A. to face Justin Herbert and the 6-6 Chargers. With both AFC squads nestled behind 9-3 teams in their respective divisions — Miami trailing Buffalo in the East and Los Angeles three games behind Kansas City in the West — each squad will be vying to gain ground in the Wild Card race. This one might be too close to call from a traditional betting standpoint, but we constructed a superb DraftKings Showdown lineup for this primetime affair that should net us some DFS cash for the holidays.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ranking the Raiders’ most embarrassing losses in 2022, from Baker Mayfield to Jeff Saturday
The Raiders continue to find new ways to lose. In a season that began as one to forget, Las Vegas keeps finding new lows throughout the season. From starting off 0-3, blowing double-digit leads to the Cardinals, Chiefs and Jaguars, losing in Jeff Saturday's coaching debut and now to a quarterback who was cut by another team three days before his start for the Rams, the Raiders have a long list of embarrassing losses at this point that have helped make this season all the more painful.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lincoln Riley's Heisman QB timeline: Caleb Williams to join Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield in unprecedented pipeline
When it comes to recruiting quarterbacks, USC coach Lincoln Riley can make an easy pitch. Caleb Williams – who joined Riley at USC this season – is in position to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022. That would make Riley the first head coach of three different Heisman...
Penn State makes latest top school cut for four-star edge rusher in Class of 2024
The final days and weeks of the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle before the early signing p[period opens are upon us, but the focus on the Class of 2024 is already underway, because recruiting never stops. As Penn State works to put the finishing touches on its Class of 2023 efforts, the Nittany Lions are also working on the Class of 2024 with hopes of continuing to bring in talent that can take Penn State to College Football Playoff contention. Over the weekend, Penn State made the latest top schools cut for four-star edge rusher Jaylen Harvey of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Harvey...
ng-sportingnews.com
Best Fantasy Week 15 Waiver Pickups: Chuba Hubbard & Travis Homer lead backfields, Jameson Williams breaks out
As is always the case this time of year, things are getting weird. Every season, we see players come out of nowhere to start for teams in the fantasy football playoffs, and we have a few more candidates among our top Week 15 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Injuries and good old-fashioned late-season breakouts are giving players like Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Travis Homer, Rex Burkhead, and Zamir White potential value in must-win weeks for fantasy owners.
ng-sportingnews.com
Watch Baker Mayfield's emotional moment in Rams locker room after comeback win: 'I'm happy to be home'
To say that Baker Mayfield had a whirlwind 48 hours would be an understatement. From being released from the Panthers Monday to being signed by the Rams Tuesday, Mayfield found himself with 40 hours to prepare for Thursday's game against the Raiders. He was thrust into action after just one...
ng-sportingnews.com
Raiders vs. Rams final score, results: Baker Mayfield leads stunning comeback in storybook LA debut
Did Baker Mayfield's redemption arc begin Thursday night? After the Rams claimed the former No. 1 pick off waivers on Tuesday, he stepped in and snapped the team's six-game losing streak with a wild comeback to beat the Raiders 17-16. Mayfield didn't even start the game, though the decision to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Browns vs. Bengals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14
The Browns will travel to Cincinnati to take on the hottest team in the AFC -- the Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Browns have won two-straight games after defeating the Texans 27-14 last week, while the Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak after taking down the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13.
ng-sportingnews.com
How old is Stetson Bennett? Comparing Georgia's Heisman finalist to Lamar Jackson, other winners in age
Among the four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is the most distinguished of the group. At least, in terms of age. The Bulldogs signal-caller is the oldest player at the Heisman ceremony in New York, well into his mid-20s. Should he come away with college football's top individual honor, he would become one of the oldest to ever win the award.
ng-sportingnews.com
Al Michaels was not a fan of Rams PA announcer's incessant 'Whose House' chant: 'I hate it'
Al Michaels has delighted NFL fans so far this season on Amazon's inaugural year of "Thursday Night Football" by being the exact opposite of delightful, and that continued in Los Angeles as the Raiders played the Rams. When the Rams did their customary pregame chant of "whose house? Rams house!"...
ng-sportingnews.com
Baker Mayfield goes Hollywood: A timeline from Panthers release to Rams' storybook comeback in four days
When a quarterback is signed mid-week, the expectation is usually set he won't be playing that week. NFL offenses are complicated, quarterbacks have to learn their receivers, and on top of that there's jet-lag to contend with. When the Rams signed Baker Mayfield on Tuesday, it was treated as a...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker III, Saquon Barkley, DeeJay Dallas more RBs impacting Week 14 start 'em, sit 'em calls
With a trip to the fantasy football playoffs potentially on the line, fantasy football owners need to stay on top of all the latest injury updates. Several key running backs, including Kenneth Walker III, Saquon Barkley, DeeJay Dallas, Leonard Fournette, and JK Dobbins, are "questionable" for Week 14, and the statuses of these running backs will have big impacts on start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position that does not have a lot of solid sleepers or waiver-wire streamers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Heisman winners by school: List of college football teams with the most Heisman trophies
The Heisman Trophy finalists in 2022 are coming from some familiar names in the college football world. USC, Ohio State, TCU and Georgia are the schools represented among the four finalists. Whichever quarterback wins the Heisman Trophy, whether it's Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, Max Duggan or Stetson Bennett, will grow...
ng-sportingnews.com
Heisman winners by year: Complete history of players to win college football's top award
Caleb Williams. Max Duggan. C.J. Stroud. Stetson Bennett. One of those four quarterbacks will be the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, joining a list of impressive names throughout the history of college football that have recognized the best player in a given season. In the history of college football, there have...
ng-sportingnews.com
Caleb Williams invited USC's offensive line to join him in New York for Heisman Trophy ceremony
Caleb Williams may have won college football's most prestigious individual honor on Saturday, but he knows full well that he didn't win it by himself. Indeed, the USC quarterback made sure to show love to the positional group that had arguably the greatest impact on his individual success this season: his offensive line.
