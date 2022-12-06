ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New report shows Kentucky leads the way in improving 6-year college completion rates

Kentucky’s gains in six-year college completion rates tied for second best in the nation, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report. Completing College: National and State Reports updates the six-year college completion rates nationally and for each state by tracking the enrollment and completion outcomes for the fall 2016 cohort of beginning college students through June 2022.
Applications are now open for NKY Chamber’s Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2024

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) Class of 2024. Students in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati who will be high school juniors during the 2023-2024 school year are invited to apply for the seven-month leadership program. Sessions occur monthly during the school day where participants are introduced to various organizations, industries and career opportunities that exist within the region. Each month, students will be challenged and immersed in a variety of different session topics that will cultivate a commitment to future roles and responsibilities as young leaders.
Kentucky Chamber Foundation opens applications for second annual Fair Chance Academy

Kentucky employers can apply now through January 6 for The Kentucky Chamber Foundation Workforce Recovery Program’s second annual Fair Chance Academy. Programming will begin in February. The Fair Chance Academy launched last year to provide businesses and employers with training, information, and resources to foster transformational employment opportunities for...
Amye Bensenhaver: Lawmakers have sabotaged open records, open meetings; ’23 bears watching

Kentucky lawmakers faced a dilemma in 1975. One year earlier, they enthusiastically enacted an open meetings and an open records law aimed at restoring the public’s trust in government. Years of deception associated with the Vietnam Conflict and clandestine and illegal activities by the Nixon administration — collectively referred to as the Watergate scandal — prompted Kentucky’s General Assembly, and a number of state legislatures across the country, to enact laws securing the people’s right to “remain informed so they may retain control over the instruments that they have created.”
Multi-disciplinary group of experts clarify need for colorectal cancer screening, leading cause of death

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of new cancer diagnoses as well as deaths each year in the United States. Furthermore, Northern Kentucky is part of three regional hotspots in the country with higher than average incidence and death rates from colorectal cancer (lower Mississippi delta, central and western Appalachia, and eastern Virginia/North Carolina). More concerning is the trend that people under the age of 50 are predominately contributing to the rise in incidence each year. Since 1975, colorectal cancer rates have decreased for those over the age of 50 and increased for those under the age of 50.
Senators McDaniel, Thayer among recipients of 2022 KY Association of Manufacturers LawMaker Awards

The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) is has announced the winners of the organization’s 2022 LawMaker Awards. The LawMaker Awards are presented to Kentucky Lawmakers who have made outstanding efforts in the General Assembly to protect manufacturers across the state. “We are grateful for these legislators who make manufacturing...
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

