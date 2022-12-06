Read full article on original website
KYTC, ODOT plan events to provide information, gather feedback on Brent Spence Bridge project
Are you curious how (and where) a revamped Brent Spence Bridge and its completely new companion span will separate local commuters from pass-through travelers?. Do you have thoughts and/or strong feelings about noise barriers, landscaping, pedestrian walkways, and the “look” of the piers and abutments?. Both questions and...
New report shows Kentucky leads the way in improving 6-year college completion rates
Kentucky’s gains in six-year college completion rates tied for second best in the nation, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report. Completing College: National and State Reports updates the six-year college completion rates nationally and for each state by tracking the enrollment and completion outcomes for the fall 2016 cohort of beginning college students through June 2022.
KY Horse Park wants new hires out of state merit system, eyes room tax, wants larger commission
The Kentucky Horse Park wants state lawmakers to approve legislation that would exclude its new hires from the state merit system designed to protect employees from political influence. It also is seeking enabling legislation to allow the park to tap into the transient or “bedroom” tax collected by hotels, motels,...
Al Cross: Beshear became popular from pandemic work, but it won’t sustain him in bid for reelection
When Gov. Andy Beshear was sworn in three years ago Saturday, he was a fluke, elected by just 5,136 votes — less than 0.4% of the total — due to controversial utterances by incumbent Matt Bevin. Republicans won all the other statewide offices going away, including a first-time candidate who defeated a former Miss America.
Applications are now open for NKY Chamber’s Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2024
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) Class of 2024. Students in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati who will be high school juniors during the 2023-2024 school year are invited to apply for the seven-month leadership program. Sessions occur monthly during the school day where participants are introduced to various organizations, industries and career opportunities that exist within the region. Each month, students will be challenged and immersed in a variety of different session topics that will cultivate a commitment to future roles and responsibilities as young leaders.
Secretary of State announces 2022 essay and slogan contest; entry deadline January 31
The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office has announced the 2022 essay contest for students in grades 9-12, and slogan contest for students in grades 6-8. The winners will receive prizes and be honored in a public ceremony. The essay question posed to high schoolers is, “What can Kentucky do...
Jamie Lucke: How many disasters until Kentucky politicians quit joking about climate change?
How many times have we seen it? Disaster strikes. The media descend. For a few days, the world is mesmerized. Until something new beckons; the media move on. And the victims recede in our ever-shortening attention spans and are forgotten. I’m proud the Kentucky Lantern’s debut brought you journalism that...
Homeland Security Department extends REAL ID Act enforcement by two years – deadline now May 2025
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID Act enforcement date by two years offering Kentuckians, and residents of other states, more time to request a compliant driving or identity credential that maintains air travel access and military base entry. The new enforcement date of May 7,...
Residential foster care is physically, mentally unsafe, says new report from Kentucky Youth Advocates
One young adult remembers taking a daily allergy pill upon entering a Kentucky residential foster care facility and leaving “on 13 medications within six months.”. Another lost the privilege of calling their mother after a riot at their location. These were among the experiences 46 young adults shared with...
Kentucky Chamber Foundation opens applications for second annual Fair Chance Academy
Kentucky employers can apply now through January 6 for The Kentucky Chamber Foundation Workforce Recovery Program’s second annual Fair Chance Academy. Programming will begin in February. The Fair Chance Academy launched last year to provide businesses and employers with training, information, and resources to foster transformational employment opportunities for...
Welcome news for holiday travelers as gas prices continue to decrease, nearing 2021 averages
The average price of gas may soon be lower than it was this time last year. That’s welcome news for holiday road trippers who faced record-breaking high prices at the pump through much of the summer travel season. The national average has dropped 26 cents in the past two...
Governor, First Lady invite Kentuckians to Saturday’s Frankfort Christmas Parade, state tree lighting
Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear on Tuesday invited Kentuckians to the Frankfort Christmas Parade and to join them on the South Lawn of the Capitol for the lighting of the state’s Christmas tree this Saturday, Dec. 10. “Britainy and I are proud to call Frankfort our...
Amye Bensenhaver: Lawmakers have sabotaged open records, open meetings; ’23 bears watching
Kentucky lawmakers faced a dilemma in 1975. One year earlier, they enthusiastically enacted an open meetings and an open records law aimed at restoring the public’s trust in government. Years of deception associated with the Vietnam Conflict and clandestine and illegal activities by the Nixon administration — collectively referred to as the Watergate scandal — prompted Kentucky’s General Assembly, and a number of state legislatures across the country, to enact laws securing the people’s right to “remain informed so they may retain control over the instruments that they have created.”
As General Assembly prepares to convene for 2023 session GOP names House committee chairs
As the General Assembly prepares to convene the 2023 Regular Session on Jan. 3, House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, and members of House Majority Leadership released an updated list of committee chairs and co-chairs on Wednesday. “This is a tremendously talented group of individuals who are well-prepared to take the...
Multi-disciplinary group of experts clarify need for colorectal cancer screening, leading cause of death
Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of new cancer diagnoses as well as deaths each year in the United States. Furthermore, Northern Kentucky is part of three regional hotspots in the country with higher than average incidence and death rates from colorectal cancer (lower Mississippi delta, central and western Appalachia, and eastern Virginia/North Carolina). More concerning is the trend that people under the age of 50 are predominately contributing to the rise in incidence each year. Since 1975, colorectal cancer rates have decreased for those over the age of 50 and increased for those under the age of 50.
Boone remains among counties with lowest jobless rates in KYSTATS latest monthly report
Unemployment rates fell in 91 counties between October 2021 and October 2022, rose in 18, and stayed the same in 11 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3%. It was followed by Cumberland and Oldham counties,...
Republicans poised to cut Kentucky income tax again based on revenue boom that could be fleeting
Kentucky House Majority Leader Steven Rudy recently told a receptive audience at a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce forum that the first bill the House will consider when it convenes in January will be a measure to cut the Kentucky income tax rate from 4.5% to 4%. “I think it is...
Senators McDaniel, Thayer among recipients of 2022 KY Association of Manufacturers LawMaker Awards
The Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) is has announced the winners of the organization’s 2022 LawMaker Awards. The LawMaker Awards are presented to Kentucky Lawmakers who have made outstanding efforts in the General Assembly to protect manufacturers across the state. “We are grateful for these legislators who make manufacturing...
U.S. sixth Circuit rules in favor of airmen seeking religious exemption from COVID vaccine
The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati has ruled in favor of 18 airmen this week who are seeking a religious exemption from the Air Force’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The ruling prevents the Air Force from disciplining the airmen for acting in accordance with their religious beliefs.
NKyTribune earns support from NewsMatch once again — aimed at growing voluntary reader support
The NKyTribune is a nonprofit local independent, public service news site, published by the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism and was founded by a group of journalists and editors who are devoted to the Northern Kentucky community. The Tribune joins other nonprofit news organizations as part of the national...
