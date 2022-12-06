Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of new cancer diagnoses as well as deaths each year in the United States. Furthermore, Northern Kentucky is part of three regional hotspots in the country with higher than average incidence and death rates from colorectal cancer (lower Mississippi delta, central and western Appalachia, and eastern Virginia/North Carolina). More concerning is the trend that people under the age of 50 are predominately contributing to the rise in incidence each year. Since 1975, colorectal cancer rates have decreased for those over the age of 50 and increased for those under the age of 50.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO