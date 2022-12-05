ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. As the fifth and sixth overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are always going to be compared against one another. Herbert's success will always end up being a referendum on the Miami Dolphins' decision to pass him up that April. Tonight we got the first instance of real head-to-head feedback between these two star-crossed QBs and the teams that picked them back-to-back nearly three years ago, as Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dolphins 23-17 on Sunday Night Football.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers Showdown contests — Stacking Justin Herbert with top weapons, plus a contrarian MVP play

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season will prove to be critical for a number of teams, with countless playoff implications starting to hang in the balance. In perhaps the most crucial game of the weekend's slate, Tua Tagovailoa and the 8-4 Dolphins travel to L.A. to face Justin Herbert and the 6-6 Chargers. With both AFC squads nestled behind 9-3 teams in their respective divisions — Miami trailing Buffalo in the East and Los Angeles three games behind Kansas City in the West — each squad will be vying to gain ground in the Wild Card race. This one might be too close to call from a traditional betting standpoint, but we constructed a superb DraftKings Showdown lineup for this primetime affair that should net us some DFS cash for the holidays.
Is Trevor Lawrence playing Week 14? Fantasy injury update for Jaguars-Titans

Trevor Lawrence has looked like a completely different quarterback this season under head coach Doug Pederson, leading to him being a legit starting option in fantasy football leagues every week. However, heading into a pivotal Week 14, his status is in doubt, as he's listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Lawrence can play, he's almost a must-start given the matchup. If he's out, owners will have more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions at not only QB, but also WR and TE.
Browns vs. Bengals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14

The Browns will travel to Cincinnati to take on the hottest team in the AFC -- the Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Browns have won two-straight games after defeating the Texans 27-14 last week, while the Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak after taking down the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13.
How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders

Well, that didn't take long. "Not taking long" could mean a number of things: Baker Mayfield's first appearance in a Rams uniform didn't take long, as he made his debut on Thursday night. Or Mayfield's education of the playbook. Or his first win in a Rams uniform. Or the 1:50 it took for Mayfield to put the Rams ahead for a win.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson more WRs affecting Week 14 start-or-sit calls

Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 14 injury report, and multiple key wide receivers (DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson, Zay Jones, and Kadarius Toney) are listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's kickoffs. The statuses of these pass-catchers will undoubtedly affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so fantasy owners need to be armed with sleepers and fill-in options.
College football schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch FBS, FCS, Division II & III games

Only one FBS game is left to play before the start of bowl season. But it isn't the only college football game to be played on Saturday. Army-Navy will rightfully take centerstage in Philadelphia on Saturday as one of the greatest rivalries in all of college football; but it does not have championship or bowl eligibility at stake. Meanwhile, the FCS and Divisions II and III will play in their respective championship tournaments.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker III, Saquon Barkley, DeeJay Dallas more RBs impacting Week 14 start 'em, sit 'em calls

With a trip to the fantasy football playoffs potentially on the line, fantasy football owners need to stay on top of all the latest injury updates. Several key running backs, including Kenneth Walker III, Saquon Barkley, DeeJay Dallas, Leonard Fournette, and JK Dobbins, are "questionable" for Week 14, and the statuses of these running backs will have big impacts on start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position that does not have a lot of solid sleepers or waiver-wire streamers.
Best Fantasy Week 15 Waiver Pickups: Chuba Hubbard & Travis Homer lead backfields, Jameson Williams breaks out

As is always the case this time of year, things are getting weird. Every season, we see players come out of nowhere to start for teams in the fantasy football playoffs, and we have a few more candidates among our top Week 15 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Injuries and good old-fashioned late-season breakouts are giving players like Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Travis Homer, Rex Burkhead, and Zamir White potential value in must-win weeks for fantasy owners.

