A Life-Sized Jurassic Adventure Has Officially Come To New Port RicheyUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Go Walking With Florida's Dinosaurs & Get A Discounted Stay At New Port Richey's Pink HotelUncovering FloridaNew Port Richey, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. As the fifth and sixth overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are always going to be compared against one another. Herbert's success will always end up being a referendum on the Miami Dolphins' decision to pass him up that April. Tonight we got the first instance of real head-to-head feedback between these two star-crossed QBs and the teams that picked them back-to-back nearly three years ago, as Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dolphins 23-17 on Sunday Night Football.
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers Showdown contests — Stacking Justin Herbert with top weapons, plus a contrarian MVP play
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season will prove to be critical for a number of teams, with countless playoff implications starting to hang in the balance. In perhaps the most crucial game of the weekend's slate, Tua Tagovailoa and the 8-4 Dolphins travel to L.A. to face Justin Herbert and the 6-6 Chargers. With both AFC squads nestled behind 9-3 teams in their respective divisions — Miami trailing Buffalo in the East and Los Angeles three games behind Kansas City in the West — each squad will be vying to gain ground in the Wild Card race. This one might be too close to call from a traditional betting standpoint, but we constructed a superb DraftKings Showdown lineup for this primetime affair that should net us some DFS cash for the holidays.
Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy headline long list of 49ers injuries after Week 14 win
DL Kevin Givens (knee) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) There was never an indication during the game that Purdy was injured. He did exit late, but Shanahan said he was pulled out because of the lopsided score, not the injury. “No, it just got to that point in the game, so...
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Trevor Lawrence playing Week 14? Fantasy injury update for Jaguars-Titans
Trevor Lawrence has looked like a completely different quarterback this season under head coach Doug Pederson, leading to him being a legit starting option in fantasy football leagues every week. However, heading into a pivotal Week 14, his status is in doubt, as he's listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans. If Lawrence can play, he's almost a must-start given the matchup. If he's out, owners will have more difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions at not only QB, but also WR and TE.
ng-sportingnews.com
Browns vs. Bengals odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 14
The Browns will travel to Cincinnati to take on the hottest team in the AFC -- the Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Browns have won two-straight games after defeating the Texans 27-14 last week, while the Bengals are riding a four-game winning streak after taking down the Chiefs 27-24 in Week 13.
ng-sportingnews.com
How did Baker Mayfield play in Rams debut? A 98-yard, game-winning TD drive caps 'damn good story' vs. Raiders
Well, that didn't take long. "Not taking long" could mean a number of things: Baker Mayfield's first appearance in a Rams uniform didn't take long, as he made his debut on Thursday night. Or Mayfield's education of the playbook. Or his first win in a Rams uniform. Or the 1:50 it took for Mayfield to put the Rams ahead for a win.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson more WRs affecting Week 14 start-or-sit calls
Fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 14 injury report, and multiple key wide receivers (DK Metcalf, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson, Zay Jones, and Kadarius Toney) are listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's kickoffs. The statuses of these pass-catchers will undoubtedly affect start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so fantasy owners need to be armed with sleepers and fill-in options.
ng-sportingnews.com
College football schedule today: TV channels, start times to watch FBS, FCS, Division II & III games
Only one FBS game is left to play before the start of bowl season. But it isn't the only college football game to be played on Saturday. Army-Navy will rightfully take centerstage in Philadelphia on Saturday as one of the greatest rivalries in all of college football; but it does not have championship or bowl eligibility at stake. Meanwhile, the FCS and Divisions II and III will play in their respective championship tournaments.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Overtime Elite: Channel, live streams, schedule and results for basketball league featuring top NBA prospects
Overtime Elite is beginning to sweep mainstream basketball media in its second year as the newly established league puts its own spin on how the game is played. The developmental launching pad for top high school prospects is starting to flourish, giving fans a unique way to consume the game of basketball.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kenneth Walker III, Saquon Barkley, DeeJay Dallas more RBs impacting Week 14 start 'em, sit 'em calls
With a trip to the fantasy football playoffs potentially on the line, fantasy football owners need to stay on top of all the latest injury updates. Several key running backs, including Kenneth Walker III, Saquon Barkley, DeeJay Dallas, Leonard Fournette, and JK Dobbins, are "questionable" for Week 14, and the statuses of these running backs will have big impacts on start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position that does not have a lot of solid sleepers or waiver-wire streamers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Best Fantasy Week 15 Waiver Pickups: Chuba Hubbard & Travis Homer lead backfields, Jameson Williams breaks out
As is always the case this time of year, things are getting weird. Every season, we see players come out of nowhere to start for teams in the fantasy football playoffs, and we have a few more candidates among our top Week 15 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Injuries and good old-fashioned late-season breakouts are giving players like Chuba Hubbard, Jameson Williams, Travis Homer, Rex Burkhead, and Zamir White potential value in must-win weeks for fantasy owners.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lincoln Riley's Heisman QB timeline: Caleb Williams to join Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield in unprecedented pipeline
When it comes to recruiting quarterbacks, USC coach Lincoln Riley can make an easy pitch. Caleb Williams – who joined Riley at USC this season – is in position to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022. That would make Riley the first head coach of three different Heisman...
ng-sportingnews.com
Baker Mayfield goes Hollywood: A timeline from Panthers release to Rams' storybook comeback in four days
When a quarterback is signed mid-week, the expectation is usually set he won't be playing that week. NFL offenses are complicated, quarterbacks have to learn their receivers, and on top of that there's jet-lag to contend with. When the Rams signed Baker Mayfield on Tuesday, it was treated as a...
ng-sportingnews.com
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones boxing history: Opponent, stats of former NFL star ahead of Rough N’ Rowdy event
Following a career in the NFL, Adam “Pacman” Jones has managed to stay relevant thanks to the world of combat sports. Jones will enter the boxing ring on December 9. Part of Barstool Sports’ Rough N’ Rowdy boxing promotion, Jones will face off against Bobby Laing in a rematch in Rhode Island.
