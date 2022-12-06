ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
Hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases inch up in West Virginia on Thursday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 inched up Thursday in West Virginia as nearly 300 new positive cases were reported. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the Mountain State stood at 165, up eight from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Eighteen people were reported in intensive care with the virus (down one) and eight people were on ventilators (down one).
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,637, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County.
Three local people among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
Local business owner decorates White House for Christmas

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local business owner, Victoria West, has returned from decorating the White House for Christmas. West was one of two West Virginia representatives that was selected to be part of the decorating committee. She helped decorate the White House for six out of seven days with others...
