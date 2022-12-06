Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Justice Sets Time for Today's Press Conference
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will address the state with a COVID-19 response press conference at 1 p.m. today. Direct access to the live video feed available below.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 290 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 28; State Deaths at 7,638
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Dec. 9) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 617,094 with an increase of 290 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
connect-bridgeport.com
State Department of Homeland Security Say 19 Hoax Threats of School Violence in 17 Counties Wednesday
The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies received 19 hoax threats in a total of 17 counties Wednesday regarding school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state. At this time, all calls received have been deemed. not credible. “Our response to these threats...
Five charged with COVID fraud in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. — A federal grand jury returned indictments Tuesday alleging fraud against five people in connection with COVID-19 according to the United States Department of Justice. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that charges have been filed against individuals alleged to have improperly benefited from funds appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 […]
West Virginia man battling ALS hoping FDA reverses decision on drug treatment
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After the FDA did not approve a new drug for ALS called NurOwn, a man who is fighting a battle with ALS in our region is hoping the FDA will reverse its decision on the drug. Thurman Maynard is battling ALS and he says NurOwn slowed his symptoms. Maynard says he […]
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations, active COVID-19 cases inch up in West Virginia on Thursday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 inched up Thursday in West Virginia as nearly 300 new positive cases were reported. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the Mountain State stood at 165, up eight from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Eighteen people were reported in intensive care with the virus (down one) and eight people were on ventilators (down one).
connect-bridgeport.com
Rash of School Active Shooting Threats Across State, including RCB, have been Deemed Not Credible
According to WDTV, reports of active shootings at several area schools -- and across West Virginia -- are not credible, officials said. Law enforcement agencies responded to multiple schools, including several in Marion County and Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg. Marion County Superintendent Donna Hage told 5 News...
Federal aid meant to help WV counties affected by 2022 summer storms has been denied
A request for a federal emergency declaration in various West Virginia counties has been denied.
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,637, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 74-year-old man from Raleigh County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. — (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a...
UPDATE: WV State Police working with FBI to address false shooting reports
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police have addressed the widespread fraudulent reporting of school shooting situations throughout the state on Wednesday. The statement came late Wednesday afternoon with the acknowledgment of the initial reports received which pertained to South Charleston High School in Kanawha County and...
4 more West Virginia counties denied FEMA assistance from August flooding
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More West Virginia counties seeking help in the aftermath of serious flooding have been denied assistance by FEMA. According to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s office, Doddridge, Jackson, Mingo and Wyoming Counties were all turned down for the assistance. The announcement came today, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Kanawha County was also […]
West Virginia farm featured on TODAY’s Great American Cookie Swap
A farm in Lost Creek represented the state of West Virginia in a TODAY All Day cookie special that aired on Wednesday.
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
WTAP
Local business owner decorates White House for Christmas
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local business owner, Victoria West, has returned from decorating the White House for Christmas. West was one of two West Virginia representatives that was selected to be part of the decorating committee. She helped decorate the White House for six out of seven days with others...
