valdostatoday.com
Valdosta Resident named to The Citadel Dean’s List
VALDOSTA – The Citadel 2022 Spring Semester Dean’s List recognizes Alexander Wang of Valdosta for academic achievements. Alexander Wang of Valdosta, Georgia is among the more than 900 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. The dean’s list is a recognition given...
WALB 10
South Georgia Medical Center opens new emergency room, expands opportunities for nurses
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The demand for access to emergency care and hospital services is extremely high in South Georgia. The state of Georgia has finally approved the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) to fully reopen its Northview Campus. This will bring hospital emergency services and inpatient services in addition to the services they previously offered at this location.
ecbpublishing.com
Big Bend Hospice breaks ground on local office
Big Bend Hospice (BBH) is one step closer to having an office in Jefferson County, a development that will make a significant difference for the medical personnel, volunteers and staff who provide patiacent care locally. aThe Jefferson County Big Bend Hospice Advisory Council began the project to establish an office here seven years ago, and through a grassroots fundraising effort, the “field of dreams” on North Jefferson Street is ready for a real building. With a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Dec. 5, the project moved from planning into its construction phase.
Albany Herald
Naomi Sims reflects on 46-year Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College career
TIFTON — When Naomi Sims started working in the dining hall at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in 1976, she had no idea that in 2022 her career would be in its 46th year. That says something about her dedication to her job. “I enjoy people,” Sims said. “I enjoy...
wfxl.com
SWGA school educators encouraged to apply for grant opportunity
Educators at schools within the service area grades Pre-K through 12th grade and other agricultural or natural resources-based entities are encouraged to apply for project funding up to $1,000. The Middle South Georgia Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), a local agency dedicated to the conservation and stewardship of the...
valdostaceo.com
The South Georgia Film Festival Extends Submission Deadline / Announces First Selected Film
The South Georgia Film Festival is extending its Regular Submission deadline until Dec. 16 to better accommodate filmmakers. Along with announcing this extension, the festival is announcing the first selected film of this year's festival "The Wintering Grounds." "We are excited for our seventh annual festival coming back this Spring....
WALB 10
New group helping support Moultrie small Black businesses
valdostaceo.com
Go Lowndes County
Lowndes County’s new branding campaign is all about community engagement and leveraging the reach of social media. In an effort to engage the community in promoting places to visit and support locally, the county’s marketing team announced a new social media campaign, GOLOCO, at the Board of Commissioner’s mid-year meeting.
ecbpublishing.com
County asks city to return $4M grant to state
County officials last week asked the City of Monticello to return a $4 million grant that the state awarded the two local governments back in March for extension of a sewer line from the city’s wastewater treatment plant to the Lloyd interchange at I-10 and SR-59. After receiving the funding, an engineering assessment determined that the sewer extension to Lloyd was not feasible, prompting local officials to petition the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO), which had awarded the grant, to be allowed to use the money for the upgrade of the U.S. 19 sewer infrastructure. Which change the FDEO had approved.
WCTV
Cairo Student Section wins 2022 Battle for the Banner
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The 2022 season marked the inaugural season of WCTV Sports’ Battle for the Banner. It was a great competition all year long, but Ryan and Dom agreed--Cairo was the student section to beat all season. Congratulations to the Cairo Syrupmakers on winning the 2022 Battle...
WALB 10
Tifton outreach program bringing awareness on homelessness, hunger issues
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is becoming a big issue in rural parts of Georgia. Experts say poverty, the lack of affordable housing and the decline in public assistance are some primary reasons leading to homelessness in rural parts of Georgia. Tifton’s new outreach program started just weeks ago with...
WALB 10
Another successful Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in the books for Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade in Valdosta is back and this year it’s a little more special. The season of giving is here and the city of Valdosta along with the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) is spreading the love to more than 100 residents at Parkwood Developmental Center.
WCTV
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
wfxl.com
New hours announced for Thomasville landfill in 2023
The City of Thomasville announced that the landfill will have new hours in 2023. Starting January 1, the landfill will be closed on Saturdays. New hours will be be from Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
wgxa.tv
Poll workers stay on mission after being rescued by jaws of life following wreck
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Polls workers in one Georgia county are uninjured after a serious wreck Tuesday evening. Chief Operating Officer for Georgia's Secretary of State office, Gabriel Sterling, reported on CNN that poll workers in Valdosta were involved in a vehicle wreck while delivering ballots. He reported that...
News4Jax.com
Ware County ready for its shot at history against football giant Warner Robins
WAYCROSS, Ga. – Ware County is ready for its shot at history against a team that has already made plenty of it. The Gators (13-0) are in the state championship game for the fourth time and they’ve got a massive challenge in front of them in the Class 5A showcase Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta (3:30 p.m.) against Warner Robins (10-4).
WALB 10
Valdosta continuing to see growth across the city
WALB 10
Valdosta City Schools reviewing district’s response to school shooting hoax
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools leaders said Monday they’re reviewing their response following a reported active shooter hoax at Valdosta High School. Many parents came to the school frantic after learning about the rumors on social media. Although law enforcement arrived quickly after the initial call, some...
wfxl.com
LIST: Christmas Parades, Holiday events in Southwest Georgia
Several cities across Southwest Georgia are excited to bring back some holiday staples. We have compiled a list of holiday events that you and your family can enjoy this year. The Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Arts Council and The Studios are giving folks a chance to make their own gnome ornament on December 3rd at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Registration is required.
valdostaceo.com
Christmas Chalk Art Will Fill The Park This Weekend
Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. will welcome professional chalk artists this weekend to decorate sidewalks with cheerful Christmas scenes during the park’s annual Deck the Walks event. “Every year during Deck the Walks, our guests get to watch as sections of sidewalk are transformed into incredible works...
